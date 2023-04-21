Softball
Shade 7, Forbes Road 6: In Cairnbrook, Kendahl Stutzman provided a walk-off, bases-loaded single with one out to lead the Panthers over the Cardinals on Friday.
Stutzman finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Kori Boozer went 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Tara Corradini earned the victory in the circle.
Forbes Road’s Payton Kendall went 3-for-3, and Madison Clippinger added two hits and two runs scored.
Conemaugh Township 8, North Star 2: In Boswell, Sierra LaPorta went 3-for-5 at the plate and fanned 15 batters in a complete-game victory in the circle as the Indians defeated the Cougars.
Conemaugh Township’s Taylor Jarvis finished 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Laikyn Reynolds provided two hits and two stolen bases. Cassidy Johns and Rourie Stankan each chipped in two knocks.
Sara Rhoads tripled and drove in two runs for North Star.
Penn Cambria 7, Bedford 2: In Bedford, Patty Wagner struck out five batters in a complete-game victory as the Panthers clawed past the Bisons.
Jerzy Vinglish (two hits, two runs) tripled and Emily Hite (two runs) doubled for Penn Cambria. Sophia Rabatin provided two knocks and two runs.
Bedford’s Greta Nicodemus went 3-for-4 with a double.
Windber 22, Greater Johnstown 4 (4): The visiting Ramblers scored 10 runs in both the second and fourth innings as they cruised to a four-inning win over the Trojans. Kaylie Gaye had three of Windber’s 18 hits, while Skylee Miller, Angel James, Laken Havyer, Aaliyah James and Lexie James each had two hits.
Greater Johnstown’s lone hit came from the bat of Jadyn Oswalt.
Central 10, Westmont Hilltop 6: Madison Kennedy homered twice and struck out nine batters over seven innings to lead the Scarlet Dragons over the host Hilltoppers.
Central’s Alexis Fetzer went 3-for-4. Aubrey Rhodes (two hits) produced a two-run double.
Bralyn Ellis and Lacey Lynn added two hits apiece.
Westmont Hilltop’s Zoey Lynch went 4-for-4 with three doubles, and Quinn Kuzmiak blasted a two-run homer. Samantha Dixon provided two knocks, while Zailees Seda and Kendal Shingler each doubled.
Ligonier Valley 5, Southmoreland 2: In Ligonier, Cheyenne Piper struck out 15 batters in a complete-game victory as the Rams topped the Scotties.
Ligonier Valley’s Ruby Wallace collected three hits, including a double, and two runs scored.
Sydnee Foust doubled, homered, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs. Payton LaVale drove in two runs.
Southmoreland’s Amarah McCutcheon doubled and went deep while teammate Makayla Etling also doubled.
Baseball
Central 9, Westmont Hilltop 6: Dalton Metzger drove in four runs and produced two hits as the Scarlet Dragons defeated the host Hilltoppers.
Central’s Baron Dionis struck out six batters over five innings. Lukas Black, Dionis, Jeff Hoenstine and Britton Marko (two RBIs) contributed two knocks apiece.
Westmont Hilltop’s Gavin Hockenberry (two runs) and Jack Wesner (double) each provided two hits. Barrett Gyure drove in two runs. The Hilltoppers tallied four runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Blacklick Valley 14, Purchase Line 1 (5): In Commodore, Jake Noble fanned five batters over four innings and R.J. Bartoletti struck out the side in the fifth as the two Vikings combined on a one-hitter in the visitors’ triumph.
Blacklick Valley’s Josh Hessler provided three runs, two hits (one double) and two RBIs. Noble tallied two knocks and three RBIs. Logan Kaschalk added three runs and two RBIs, and Ashton Younkin drove in three runs. Greg Schilling plated two runs, Collin Nedrich scored twice and Drew McEvoy contributed an RBI double.
Purchase Line’s Andrew Beer provided an RBI single in the first.
Turkeyfoot Valley 10, HOPE for Hyndman 0 (6): In Hyndman, Bryce Nicholson struck out seven batters over six innings as the Rams swatted the Hornets.
Nicholson scored twice. Bryce Schmidt provided a three-run triple and scored twice. Luke Bowers added three hits. Gavin Culp contributed two hits and two RBIs, and Colt Rugg doubled.
HOPE for Hyndman's Sam Zufall struck out 12 batters over five innings. Jonathan Hosselrode added two hits, including a double.
Iron Horse Classic
Richland 5, Windber 3: In Windber, Ethan Janidlo fanned 10 batters over six strong innings, while Ethan Kaminsky and Carson Reckner each belted two-run homers to lead the Rams over the Ramblers.
Kaminsky finished with two hits. Ty Stawarz clubbed a solo homer.
Windber’s Cole Mash went 3-for-3.
Lucas Rummel finished 2-for-3 with an RBI double.
Thursday
Central 15, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0 (4): In Revloc, Luke Bettwy drove in four runs, while Baron Dionis and Britton Marko each contributed two hits and two RBIs to lead the Scarlet Dragons over the Huskies.
Central’s Eli Muthler doubled. Mason Byler tossed four shutout frames. Central tallied eight runs in the fourth.
Five different Bishop Carroll players singled.
