Softball
Shade 19, Rockwood 1 (3): In Rockwood, the Panthers’ Kendahl Stutzman had two knocks, including a triple that gave her 50 hits for her varsity career while also driving in two runs in a romp over the Rockets on Thursday.
Shade, which scored 12 runs in the first inning, also received five RBIs apiece from Jenna Muha and Anna Deneen. Muha had three hits and was a home run shy of the cycle, while Deneen had two hits. Tori Bowers had two hits and three RBIs.
Richland 11, Forest Hills 10: The host Rams overcame 10 errors and held off a late Rangers charge as they pulled out a narrow victory. Richland, which led 11-6 after five innings, was led at the plate by three hits and two RBIs from Anna Burke, while Sophia Burke hit a home run and delivered four RBIs. Laikyn Roman picked up two hits and scored three runs in the victory.
Morgan Gdula (two runs scored, two RBIs), Avery Smiach and Madison Emerick each had two knocks for Forest Hills, which saw Lynea Mathieson score twice.
Meyersdale 17, Conemaugh Township 1 (3): In Davidsville, the Red Raiders posted 21 hits and sent out six home runs in a three-inning win over the Indians. Amelia Kretchman and Zoe Hetz each had two home runs, while Jessica Daughton and Morgan Walters also went deep.
Conemaugh Township’s Laikyn Reynolds had her team’s lone hit and scored during the first inning.
Central Cambria 10, Penn Cambria 0 (5): In Cresson, Kami Kamzik fanned six batters in a one-hit shutout as the Red Devils blanked the Panthers.
Central Cambria (7-0) pounced for seven runs in the fifth inning. Keira Link contributed three hits, two stolen bases, two runs and a double. Madison Janosik (two RBIs), Olivia Janosik (two doubles), Aubrey Ruddek (two runs, two RBIs) and Katie Scott (triple) each provided two hits. Jordan Krawcion plated two runs, and Kaitlyn Rozsi doubled and drove in two runs.
Lily Sheehan produced Penn Cambria’s lone hit.
Homer-Center 6, Cambria Heights 4: In Patton, Melanie George and Julia King each homered and combined for five RBIs as the Wildcats handed the Highlanders their first setback of the season.
King drove in three runs, and George plated a pair. Alaina Fabin added two knocks and an RBI.
Cambria Heights’ Martina White provided two hits, including a double and home run, and three RBIs. Gina Lane chipped in three hits. Lexi Griak hit a solo homer.
Conemaugh Valley 15, North Star 0 (3): The Blue Jays’ Delanie Davison struck out seven of the nine batters she faced in an abbreviated perfect game win over the Cougars.
Davison went 3-for-3 with two doubles. Freshman Maddie Beiter hit two home runs and drove in four runs for Conemaugh Valley (7-2).
Northern Cambria 15, Portage 11: In Northern Cambria, in a game that only saw zero runs scored in each team’s respective second inning, the Colts outlasted the Mustangs. Kenzie Formeck had two hits – including a home run – three runs scored and three RBIs, while Laci Lanzendorfer and Morgan Hassen each chased in three runs. Hassen and Alivia Yahner each had three knocks, with Hassen scoring three times. Yahner, Lanzendorfer and Skye Bernecky scored two runs apiece.
Lyndsey Castel delivered three of Portage’s nine hits and scored twice, as Tori Harrison scored three times.
Berlin Brothersvalley 29, Turkeyfoot Valley 14 (6): In Confluence, Elsie Barna (double, three RBIs) and Sydney Walker (double, four RBIs) each clubbed three-run homers and finished with three hits to lead the Mountaineers over the Rams.
Rori Allen (two RBIs), Eve Black, Carissa Croner (two doubles, two RBIs), Shay Fochtman, Mikaela Huston (double) and Isabella Philip (four runs, two RBIs) each chipped in two knocks. Sadie Snyder doubled and drove in two runs. Mckenzie Moore doubled, and Jenny Countryman and Claire Stoltzfus each drove in two runs.
Brooke Snyder led Turkeyfoot Valley with three hits, three runs and three RBIs. Rianna Culp, Savannah Hoover (two RBIs), Kya King (three RBIs), Jayna Nieves and Maleigha Younkin (three runs) each contributed two knocks.
Baseball
North Star 13, Conemaugh Valley 3 (6): Cayden Turner hit for the cycle, going 4-for-5 and helping the visiting Cougars pull away from the Blue Jays with a 10-run top of the sixth inning.
Turner drove in three runs and scored four, while accounting for 10 total bases.
He also stole two bases.
Connor Yoder had four hits, with a double and a home run. Yoder scored twice and drove in three for North Star (2-3). Andy Retassie had three hits, with a double and two runs scored.
Vance Kimmel had three hits and two RBIs. Parker Scherer had two hits.
Jeremy Dietz and Caden Hody each had two hits for the Blue Jays (2-7). Dietz scored two runs and Hody drove in one.
United 12, River Valley 8: In Blairsville, Brad Felix went 3-for-5 with a run scored and three RBIs as the undefeated Lions won a high-scoring game over the host Panthers.
Isaac Worthington, Evan Thomas and Joe Marino each had two hits with two RBIs for United (6-0). Thomas had a double. Caden McCully had a hit and drove in a pair.
Sammy Yantis and Gavin Burkhart each had two hits for River Valley (2-6).
Northern Cambria 9, Portage 5: In Northern Cambria, the undefeated Colts collected four extra-base hits and outslugged the Mustangs.
Owen Bougher had two hits, including a double, three runs scored and one run batted in for Northern Cambria (8-0). Ben Messina doubled, and Josh Yachtis and Brad Valeria each doubled for the Colts.
Isaac Jubina tallied two hits, and Easton Slanoc and Tony Lawrence each doubled for Portage (2-5).
Conemaugh Township 1, Meyersdale 0: In Davidsville, Luke Weber pitched four scoreless innings with five strikeouts and six walks, and Tanner Shirley didn’t allow a run in relief as the Indians shut out the visiting Red Raiders.
Tyler Weber had a hit and drove in the game’s lone run in the fourth inning. Aiden Prior had two hits and scored the only run for Conemaugh Township (4-0).
Lars Murray and Braden Kretchman each had a hit for Meyersdale (0-4).
Homer-Center 13, Cambria Heights 3 (6): In Patton, the visiting Wildcats tallied nine runs in the top of the sixth inning to break open the game against the Highlanders.
Owen Saiani homered and doubled while scoring two runs and driving in four. Caleb Palmer had a home run and drove in three runs for Homer-Center (6-3).
Brayden Rado had two hits, and Braden Dunn had two hits and scored two runs.
Zane Miller had two hits for Cambria Heights (2-4). Garrett Jasper hit a home run and drove in two runs. Luke Mulraney had a double for the Highlanders.
Central 19, Westmont Hilltop 8: In Martinsbsurg, Jeff Hoenstine and Dalton Metzger each had three hits and combined to drive in six runs as the undefeated Scarlet Dragons beat the Hilltoppers in five innings.
Hoenstine had a double, three runs and two RBIs. Metzger scored twice and drove in four runs for Central (7-0). Luke Bettwy had a hit, two walks, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Baron Dionis and Britton Marko each had two hits, and Kyle Klotz doubled among Central’s 14 hits.
Gavin Hockenberry and Eli Thomas each provided two hits, including a double apiece, for Westmont Hilltop (4-3). Hockenberry had three RBIs and Thomas plated two runs.
Somerset 12, Chestnut Ridge 1 (5): In Somerset, Cole Johnson had two hits and drove in three runs, and Brad Bruner had two hits with a pair of RBIs as the Golden Eagles beat the visiting Lions.
Owen Miller, Callen Miller, Johnson and Hunter Krotzer each had a double, and Bruner hit a triple for the Golden Eagles (4-2).
Nate Whysong and Christian Hinson each had a hit for Chestnut Ridge (3-4).
Krotzer pitched four innings, allowing two hits, and Zane Hagans tossed a scoreless fifth.
Windber 10, Blacklick Valley 5: In Nanty Glo, Lucas Oleksa doubled and tripled, driving in two runs and scoring twice, as the visiting Ramblers beat the Vikings.
Andrew Scalia had two hits, with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for Windber (7-1). Rex Ringiner had two hits, with a double and two runs. Cole Mash doubled.
Alex Reba had two hits, including a double for Blacklick Valley (3-3). Reba drove in three runs.
Penn Cambria 20, Central Cambria 9 (6): In Ebensburg, Vinny Chirdon went 3-for-4 with three runs, three RBIs, two doubles and a triple to propel the Panthers over the Red Devils.
Penn Cambria racked up 18 stolen bases as a team, led by Luke Shuagis’ five. Zach Grove stole four bases, scored five runs, tallied two hits and drove in two runs. Garrett Harrold chipped in a double, a triple, two hits, two runs and three RBIs. Ryan Stipanovich added two hits and two RBIs, and Derek Hite (double) and Shuagis each drove in two runs.
Central Cambria’s Brayden Black provided two hits. Joe Iacono tripled, scored three runs and drove in three. Brady Sheehan doubled and plated two runs.
Berlin Brothersvalley 18, Turkeyfoot Valley 1 (3): In Confluence, Haydon Hutzell had two hits and drove in five runs as the visiting Mountaineers beat the Rams in three innings.
Parker Black had two hits, including a triple and two RBIs. Pace Prosser had two hits and drove in three runs. Cooper Huston smacked a two-run single for Berlin Brothersvalley (2-4).
Bryce Schmidt had Turkeyfoot Valley’s lone hit in the third inning, driving in an unearned run. The Rams made eight errors.
