Softball
Tuesday
Shade 4, Ferndale 1: Tara Corradini struck out 10 batters in a complete-game victory and doubled twice as the Panthers defeated the host Yellow Jackets.
Shade’s Emily Rapsky contributed two hits, and Lucy Mincek drove in a pair of runs.
Ferndale’s Jorja Stancombe went 3-for-3 with a triple. Angelina Wagner struck out 14 batters and allowed four unearned runs in the circle. Wagner blasted a home run and finished with two hits.
Windber 12, Conemaugh Township 7: In Windber, Gina Gaye went 2-for-4 and was the winning pitcher as the Ramblers defeated the Indians.
Montana Stopko went 2-for-2 with three RBIs for Windber (1-0). Maggie Manippo drove in two runs.
Conemaugh Township’s Caroline Parker and Olivia Weyandt each went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Haylee Thomas doubled.
Conemaugh Valley 15, Blacklick Valley 4 (5): Delanie Davison and Anna Gunby each went 4-for-4 with two doubles to lead the host Blue Jays over the Vikings.
Bella Grecek, Katie Ledwich, Hailey Stiffler (solo home run) and Isabella Winkelman all provided two hits for 1-0 Conemaugh Valley. Julia Hudec doubled.
Blacklick Valley’s Nikki Zimmerman went 2-for-3 with a double and triple. Chloe Chappel and Senekah Myers both contributed two hits.
Forest Hills 10, Greater Johnstown 0 (5): In Sidman, Josie Makin went 3-for-3 with a double, two home runs, three runs scored and three RBIs at the plate and struck out six batters in a two-hit shutout in the circle to lead the Rangers past the Trojans.
Forest Hills’ Mackenzie Hoover doubled and scored two runs. Ana Spangler drove in two runs and stole a base. Mylee Gdula doubled.
Greater Johnstown’s Jayda Rozier and Madelyn Wilfong each singled.
Portage 31, North Star 0 (4): In Boswell, Maryn Swank fanned 10 batters in a one-hit shutout and tied the school’s strikeout record (214) as the Mustangs galloped past the Cougars.
Portage’s Lyndsey Castel went 5-for-5 with a double, three stolen bases, five runs and four RBIs. Sydney Castel went 4-for-4 with a double, five runs and two RBIs.
Swank drove in four and scored three runs. Paige Phillips added three hits, including two doubles, four runs and three RBIs. Lexi Slanoc provided three hits and three RBIs. Payton Noll produced three hits, including two doubles, three runs and four RBIs. Makenna Redfern stole five bases, and Karli Karalfa doubled.
Kyra Turner produced North Star’s lone hit.
Chestnut Ridge 10, Philipsburg-Osceola 9: In Philipsburg, Mya Wingard’s bunt in the top of the seventh inning scored Lexyn Corle from third for the game-winning run as the Lions edged the Mountaineers.
Corle went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple, two runs and two RBIs. Wingard added three hits.
Alyssa Henderson provided three hits, including a home run, two runs and two RBIs. Zoie Dunlap doubled twice and drove in two runs. Niki Shippy added two hits. Isabella Giovanelli doubled.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Alivia Bizzarri (three RBIs) and Paige Jarrett each homered.
Monday
Cambria Heights 4, Northern Cambria 3: In Northern Cambria, the Highlanders scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to edge the rival Colts.
Cambria Heights’ Kenna Rogal knocked in two runs with a double in the seventh inning. Karin Adams struck out nine batters over seven frames. Martina White scored two runs.
Kenzie Formeck led Northern Cambria (2-2) with two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Jessica Krug and Lacie Lanzendorfer each contributed two hits. Ally Trybus doubled and plated a run.
Ferndale 17, Shanksville-Stonycreek 11: Deajah Chatman went 4-for-5 with three home runs, three runs and seven RBIs as the host Yellow Jackets outlasted the Vikings.
Ferndale’s Joria Stancombe added a pair of home runs, three runs and five RBIs. Angelina Wagner struck out 13 batters and allowed one earned run over five innings. Wagner also produced three runs, two stolen bases and two hits.
Ferndale’s Aubrielle Leverknight added three hits and three stolen bases. Samantha Himes provided three hits and three runs. Hailey Berg stole two bases, Abby Barley drove in two runs and Sahmara Tillman scored two runs.
Kori Boozer, Tara Boozer, Liz Salsgiver and Rylee Snyder each scored twice for Shanksville-Stonycreek.
Penn Cambria 11, Greater Johnstown 3: Lily Sheehan went 2-for-2 with a double, home run and three RBIs to lead the Panthers over the host Trojans.
Sophia Rabatin went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Joanna Hoover and Jerzey Vinglish each tripled and scored a run for 1-1 Penn Cambria.
Taylor Ahlborn led Greater Johnstown (0-1) with a 4-for-4 effort at the plate with a double, run scored and RBI. Sharmaria Carr blasted a two-run homer into the Stonycreek River.
Central Cambria 8, Central 1: In Martinsburg, Kami Kamzik struck out 17 batters in the circle and also homered and drove home two runs as the Red Devils scorched the Scarlet Dragons.
Aubrey Ruddek went 3-for-3 with three runs and a triple for 2-0 Central Cambria. Jordan Krawcion added three hits and two RBIs. Alyssa Link also homered. Kamzik scattered three hits.
Central’s Maya Hazenstab broke up Kamzik’s no-hitter in the seventh inning and scored her team’s lone run. Bralyn Ellis doubled.
Conemaugh Township 21, Rockwood 15: In Davidsville, Olivia Weyandt went 4-for-4 with a double, triple, five runs and five RBIs as the Indians topped the Rockets.
Conemaugh Township’s Abby Kniss (double and six RBIs) and Sierra LaPorta (five runs) each went 3-for-5. Callie Parker added three knocks, including a double, and five RBIs. Regan Mash provided two hits, and Myna Nanna doubled and plated two runs.
Rockwood’s Kaitlyn King and Kaitlyn Pletcher each contributed three hits, including a double. Sydney Beals (triple), Shakiha Conn and Lilly Hetz all amassed two hits.
Richland 29, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0 (3): In Altoona, Anna Burke went 4-for-4 with two doubles, four runs, three stolen bases and five RBIs, while Kendal Wadsworth struck out six in a three-inning no-hitter and went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and five RBIs to lead the Rams over the Marauders.
Ava Wenderoth scored four runs. Laikyn Roman doubled twice, scored two runs and drove in three runs. Sophia Burke tripled, scored three runs and plated four. Haley Dunlap doubled, scored three runs and brought in a pair. Aubrianna Henry doubled and scored three runs. Adalin Matejovich plated two runners and doubled. Meadow Connor went 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Isabella Burke added two runs and two RBIs.
Richland (1-0) finished with nine doubles and one triple as a team.
Bedford 14, Bishop Carroll Catholic 3 (5): In Bedford, Lindsay Bulger went 3-for-4 with two triples and two runs scored as the Bisons blasted the Huskies.
Bedford’s Lizzy Martz scored three runs. Rachel Weber provided two hits. Emily Pratt scored twice and tripled. Cassidy DeHaven doubled.
Mary Golden led Bishop Carroll with three hits.
Ligonier Valley 7, Seton LaSalle 3: In Pittsburgh, Lyla Barr homered among her two hits, scored twice and drove home two runs as the Rams topped the Rebels.
Cheyenne Piper struck out six batters and allowed one earned run in five innings for 2-2 Ligonier Valley. Youngstown State signee Maddie Griffin fanned six batters over two frames. Sydnee Foust added two hits.
Casey Barton led Seton LaSalle (1-1) with two hits.
Baseball
Tuesday
Bishop McCort Catholic 6, Chestnut Ridge 5: Two straight walks with the bases loaded helped the Crimson Crushers erase a one-run deficit and defeat the Lions at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Bishop McCort’s Nate Conrad (two RBIs and two stolen bases) and Joe McGowan (two RBIs) each walked with one out in the bottom of the seventh to push across the winning and tying runs, respectively. Bishop McCort loaded the bases thanks to an error and two hit by pitches.
Brock Beppler tripled and scored three runs.
Nate Whysong tripled and plated two runs. Christian Hinson drove in a run, and Matt Whysong doubled.
Ferndale 11, Shade 1 (5): Aedan Hrivnak went 3-for-3 with a double, four runs and two RBIs at the plate and struck out eight batters over four frames to lead the host Yellow Jackets over the Panthers.
Ferndale’s Danny Fesko went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Nick Reynolds doubled and plated two runners. Brandin Locher scored twice.
Aaron Maga drove in Shade’s lone run.
Forest Hills 8, Somerset 2: In St. Michael, Colton Cornell fanned 11 batters over seven innings and added two hits, including a double, to lead the Rangers over the Golden Eagles.
Kirk Bearjar, Devon Kreger (two RBIs) and Brody Roberts all produced two hits and two runs scored for 4-0 Forest Hills. Dayton Maul stole two bases.
Somerset’s Spencer Marteeny doubled and drove in a run. Nolan Riggs plated a runner.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 14, Meyersdale 5 (6): In Meyersdale, Ian Fox struck out seven batters over six innings and added two hits, including a double, and two runs scored as the Vikings topped the Red Raiders.
Shanksville’s Ty Walker finished 3-for-3 with a home run, four runs and four RBIs. Zion Manthey drove in three runs and scored twice. Christian Musser finished with two hits, including a double, two runs and two RBIs. Jordan Young scored twice.
Tyler Geiger led Meyersdale with two hits. Braden Kretchman doubled, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs. Matt Boyce scored twice.
Portage 11, North Star 1: In Boswell, Tyler Alexander compiled two hits, two stolen bases and four RBIs at the plate and also struck out nine batters over three frames as the Mustangs topped the Cougars.
Portage’s Andrew Miko collected two hits, including a double, and two runs at the plate, and struck out four batters over 32/3 innings of relief to earn the victory. Luke Scarton doubled among his two hits, and Isaac Jubina added two hits and two runs. Mason Kargo scored twice.
North Star’s Connor Yoder doubled and plated a run.
United 10, Purchase Line 3: In Commodore, Caden McCully went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs as the Lions torched the Red Dragons.
United’s Wade Plowman provided two hits and three RBIs. Brad Felix (two runs) fanned six batters and allowed one earned run over six frames. Evan Thomas and Isaac Worthington (Two runs) each stole two bases. Ben Tomb drove in two runs and scored twice.
Purchase Line’s Austin Chambers went 3-for-4.
East Allegheny 4, Ligonier Valley 1: In Ligonier, Michael Cahill fanned 12 batters over 52/3 innings as the Wildcats defeated the Rams for the second time in two days.
East Allegheny’s Joe Connors scored twice and earned the four-out save on the mound.
Ligonier Valley’s Nick Beitel (six strikeouts in six innings) and Haden Sierocky each provided two hits.
Monday
Northern Cambria 4, Cambria Heights 3: In Patton, freshman Ben Messina hit a two-run, walk-off homer with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Colts over the rival Highlanders.
Cambria Heights went ahead 3-2 in the seventh with a pair of runs. Ben Hite’s RBI double and Garrett Jasper’s run-scoring single gave the Highlanders a brief lead.
Hite scored twice and provided two hits. Jasper and Nick Patterson added two hits each. Adam Ford (eight strikeouts over 61/3 innings) and Ike Westrick each doubled.
Josh Miller and Zack Taylor both doubled for 3-0 Northern Cambria.
Bishop McCort Catholic 2, Somerset 1: Nate Conrad allowed just one run over 61/3 innings and also drove in a run as the Crimson Crushers edged the Golden Eagles at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Joe McGowan tripled for Bishop McCort (2-0), which scored a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Mason Pfeil notched the two-out save in the seventh.
Zane Hagans provided an RBI single in the seventh for Somerset (0-1). Aiden VanLenten allowed on earned run and struck out seven batters over 51/3 innings.
Richland 7, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 5: Jaxon Mikesic went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs as the host Rams dispatched the Marauders.
Luke Raho stole two bases and scored three runs. He struck out the side in the seventh for the save.
Owen Dombrosky led Bishop Guilfoyle with two hits. Nick Negola doubled.
Forest Hills 14, Westmont Hilltop 2 (5): In St. Michael, Kirk Bearjar went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs as the Rangers defeated the Hilltoppers.
Chase Williamson added two hits and three RBIs. Devon Brezovec, Colton Cornell doubled and drove home two runs. Brody Roberts doubled. Devin Kreger (double, two runs amd two RBIs) and Dayton Maul scored two runs.
Jeremy Burda struck out five batters over 32/3 innings for 3-0 Forest Hills. Colby Rearick (three runs and two stolen bases) fanned two batters over 11/3 innings.
Garrett Gyure and Nick Rozich each drove in a run for 0-2 Westmont Hilltop.
Penn Cambria 16, Greater Johnstown 1 (3): In Lilly, Vinny Chirdon, Zach Grove, Garrett Harrold and Easton Semelsberger each supplied two hits as the Panthers pounded the Trojans.
Semelsberger doubled and drove home five runs. Chirdon doubled twice and plated three runs. Harrold brought in three runs and doubled. Grove scored three runs and plated a pair. Brandon Yeoman doubled and drove home two runners.
Haden Buck, Preston Farabaugh and Luke Shuagis scored twice.
Chirdon (five strikeouts) and Farabaugh combined on the three-inning no-hitter.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 13, Ferndale 2: Ian Fox compiled three hits, including a double, and three RBIs as the Vikings topped the host Yellow Jackets.
Shanksville’s Isaac Jamison (four strikeouts in five innings) and Alec Thiele each scored three runs. Ty Walker plated three runs, and Zion Manthey drove in a pair.
Central 19, Central Cambria 1 (3): In Ebensburg, Hunter Smith went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs as the Scarlet Dragons blazed their way past the Red Devils.
Central’s Griffin Snowberger went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Jacob Detwiler (double, two runs and three RBIs) and Jeff Hoenstine (two stolen bases, two runs and two RBIs) each provided two knocks. Louisiana State signee Paxton Kling drove in three runs and scored twice.
Reece Werner drove in Central Cambria’s lone run.
Meyersdale 12, Turkeyfoot Valley 2 (6): In Meyersdale, Ryan Sechler went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs, two stolen bases and five RBIs as the Red Raiders blasted the Rams.
Meyersdale’s Tyler Sandy went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Tyler Geiger struck out eight batters over four innings. Geiger scored twice and drove in two runs. Braden Kretchman doubled, scored twice and plated a run.
Kameron Kemp led Turkeyfoot Valley with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate with two doubles and two runs. Zach Ryan drove in a run.
East Allegheny 7, Ligonier Valley 5: In North Versailles, Nate Holmes contributed two hits, including a double, and two RBIs at the plate and earned the victory on the mound as the Wildcats held off the Rams.
Joe Connors produced two hits, including a double, and an RBI, for East Allegheny. Ryan Kirk doubled.
Ligonier Valley’s Grant Dowden and Haden Sierocky (two runs and two RBIs) each provided two hits, including a double. Ryan Harbert doubled.
