Softball
High School
District 7 Playoffs
Class 2A First Round
Bentworth 1, Ligonier Valley 0: In Norwin, the Bearcats’ Jocelyn Babirad scored the game’s only run in the third as 14th-seeded Bentworth upset the third-seeded Rams at Norwin High School.
Ligonier Valley, a PIAA finalist a year ago, was held to three hits by Jaclyn Tatar, who fanned four batters.
The Rams’ Cheyenne Piper struck out 10 while giving up four hits. The run against Piper was unearned. Ruby Wallace doubled in the loss.
Regular Season
Berlin Brothersvalley 17, Windber 16: In Windber, the Mountaineers plated eight runs in the first inning and held on all the way to the end, despite six Ramblers runs in the bottom of the seventh in a wild WestPAC affair.
Kassidy Smith went 3-for-4, had three RBIs and scored five runs for Berlin Brothersvalley, which also saw Mikaela Huston collect four hits and two RBIs.
Taylor Hillegass was 2-for-5 and had four runs batted in for the victors.
Windber’s Mady Arnold had two hits and scored three runs while chasing in three more, Katarina Vatavuk, Angel James and Lexi James each had three hits in the loss.
Conemaugh Valley 14, Richland 8: the Blue Jays overcame an eight-run deficit with seven runs in both the fifth and sixth innings as they topped the Rams. Katie Ledwich and Julia Hudec each went 3-for-4 with a double while Haley Stiffler swatted a solo home run in the sixth inning.
Richland’s Anna Burke and Sophia Burke each had two hits and a home run.
Central 18, Penn Cambria 3 (6): In Cresson, 10 runs in the sixth inning helped the Scarlet Dragons dispatch the Panthers. Maya Hazenstab had three of her squad’s 14 hits while Taylor Stock had four RBIs. Lacey Lynn scored four runs for Central, which saw Madison Kennedy hit a home run.
Jerzy Vinglish went deep for Penn Cambria, picking up one of its two hits.
Baseball
High School
Windber 2, Berlin Brothersvalley 1 (10): In Windber, Jason Tyger’s single in the 10th inning scored J.J. Hileman and allowed the Ramblers to squeak past the Mountaineers in extra innings. Aiden Gray and Cole Struck each had two hits for Windber with Strick delivering a solo home run in the fourth.
Berlin Brothersvalley scored its lone run in the fifth on a single from Pace Prosser.
North Star 9, Rockwood 5: In Rockwood, two hits and two RBIs from Cayden Turner helped set the mark for the Cougars as they hammered out a win over the Rockets. Andy Retassie also drove in two runs for North Star, which saw Jeremy Mack collect two hits. Connor Yoder and Braden Livingston each scored two runs in the win.
Rockwood’s Jack Pletcher hit two home runs and drove in four runs, while Carson Modrak and Andrew Weaver each had two hits.
Windber 11, Meyersdale 1 (6): In Windber, Cole Strick and Andrew Scalia each had two hits with Scalia also picking up two RBIs while J.J. Hileman also chased in a pair of runs as the Ramblers pushed past the Red Raiders in six innings. A seven-run fifth inning helped Windber break open a 2-1 game a half-inning after Meyersdale had tallied its lone run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.