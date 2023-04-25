Softball
Tuesday
Meyersdale 11, Berlin Brothersvalley 1 (5): In Berlin, Isabella Donaldson struck out 13 batters in a four-hitter as the undefeated Red Raiders beat the Mountaineers in five innings.
Amelia Kretchman went 3-for-3 with a double, a homer and six RBIs for Meyersdale (9-0). Shelby Hetz and Amber Long each had two hits.
Berlin’s Sydney Walker went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles.
Portage 7, Penns Manor 4: In Clymer, Lyndsey Castel had three hits and scored two runs, and Sydney Castel had two hits and two runs as the visiting Mustangs beat the Comets.
Sydney Castel hit a double, and Lyndsey Castel had a triple.
Makenna Redfern had two hits, including a double.
Paige Phillips struck out nine batters for Portage.
Ferndale 12, Conemaugh Township 1 (5): In Davidsville, Deajah Chatman went 3-for-4 with a home run, and Angelina Wagner went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple as the Yellow Jackets beat the host Indians.
Aubrielle Leverknight had a two-hitter with four strikeouts in five innings.
Cambria Heights 5, Northern Cambria 0: In Northern Cambria, Sidney Nihart tossed a three-hit shutout while also going 2-for-3 with a double in a victory over the host Colts.
Lexi Griak had two hits, including a homer and three RBIs. Martina White smacked a home run and scored twice for Cambria Heights (9-3).
Shade 11, Somerset 2: In Somerset, Tara Corradini struck out nine batters in the circle and went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer at the plate as the visiting Panthers beat the Golden Eagles.
Shade’s Kori Boozer went 4-for-4 and notched her 75th career hit. Boozer had four runs scored, and Corradini scored three runs.
The Panthers’ Anna Deneen went 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
Jaedyn Krupper had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run.
Somerset’s Ava Baumgardner went 2-for-4.
Windber 8, North Star 0: In Windber, Skylee Miller struck out eight in a three-hitter as the Ramblers shut out the visiting Cougars.
Nici Costlow went 3-for-3 with three runs scored.
Summer Campbell went 4-for-4 and drove in five runs.
Eliza Sheets went 2-for-2 for North Star.
Monday
Chestnut Ridge 11, Bishop McCort Catholic 1 (5): In New Paris, Ella Whysong had three hits and drove in four runs as the Lions beat the Crimson Crushers.
Lexi Corle, Brittni Motter and Grace Lazor each had two hits for Chestnut Ridge (6-3).
Ferndale 13, United 3 (5): The Yellow Jackets used a six-run fourth inning to pull away in a win over the visiting Lions.
Memoree McGough and Maisen Sechrengost each had two hits for Ferndale (5-6).
Aubrielle Leverknight had a triple and Angelina Wagner had a double.
United’s Kelsey Moore doubled.
Shade 15, Blacklick Valley 4 (5): In Nanty Glo, Tara Corradini went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and three RBIs at the plate and had six strikeouts and no walks in the circle as the Panthers beat the Vikings.
Jenna Muha went 3-for-3 with a walk, a homer, a double and four RBIs. Anna Deneen went 3-for-4 with five RBIs.
Mackenzie Kinter and Myers each had two hits for Blacklick Valley (2-9).
Yough 3, Ligonier Valley 1: In Herminie, Adoria Waldier had two hits and scored all three of the Cougars’ runs in a victory over the visiting Rams.
Cheyenne Piper and Neve Dowden each had two hits for Ligonier Valley (6-4).
Bishop Carroll Catholic 11, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1 (5): In Ebensburg, Jadyn Strittmatter struck out 10 batters and walked one in five innings as the Huskies beat the visiting Marauders.
Ali Heinrich went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, three runs and two RBIs for Bishop Carroll Catholic. Mary Golden had two hits with two runs and two RBIs.
Taryn Carruthers doubled for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
Cambria Heights 13, Conemaugh Township 3 (6): In Patton, Karin Adams had two hits and also pitched six innings in the Highlanders’ win over the visiting Indians.
Rylee Barnecky had two hits, including a triple, for Cambria Heights (8-3). Gina Lane had a homer and two RBIs. Macey Mezzelo and Martina White each had two hits.
Mezzelo and Elie Bender each had a double.
Katherine Troxell had a double and three RBIs for Conemaugh Township (1-4).
Rockwood 12, North Star 3: In Boswell, the Rockets collected 10 hits in a victory over the host Cougars.
Jaden Gross had three hits to pace Rockwood. Lillian Hetz, Carissa Pletcher and Elika Pletcher each had two hits. Hetz stole four bases.
Ariana Speigle went 2-for-3 to lead North Star.
Richland 17, Bedford 2 (4): Laikyn Roman had two hits, four runs and drove in a run, and Sophia Burke had two hits, including a double, three runs and one run batted in, as the host Rams defeated the Bisons.
Adalin Matejovich had a triple and three RBIs for Richland (7-5). Kendal Wadsworth struck out five batters with no walks in four innings pitched and drove in a pair of runs at the plate.
Bedford’s Emily Pratt had two hits, including a double.
Baseball
Tuesday
Forest Hills 3, Somerset 2: In Sidman, the Rangers held off a seventh-inning rally by the Golden Eagles to improve to 13-1 in a one-run victory.
Brody Roberts pitched seven shutout innings, striking out seven and walking three. Jeremy Burda closed the final inning with three strikeouts and a walk.
Devin Kreger had a hit and drove in a run for Forest Hills, which scored a single run in the first inning and tacked on two more in the bottom of the fourth to lead 3-0. Nate Cornell had a hit and scored a run.
Somerset’s Brad Bruner had a hit and drove in a run. Landon Strelko had a hit and scored for the Golden Eagles (5-4), who got within a run by scoring twice in the top of the seventh.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Meyersdale 1: In Berlin, Parker Black pitched a complete game, and Craig Jarvis ripped a run-scoring triple and scored on an errant throw as the Mountaineers beat the visiting Raiders.
Black struck out eight and walked one while scattering five hits.
Cale Kosic doubled for Berlin (5-6).
Braden Kretchman tossed seven strong innings for Meyersdale, striking out 10 and allowing three hits.
Portage 12, Penns Manor 4: In Clymer, Mason Kargo had two hits, including a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs as the visiting Mustangs collected 16 hits in a victory over the Comets.
Billy Dobrowlsky went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Luke Scarton had three hits, including a double, two runs scored and one run batted in for Portage (3-7).
Easton Slanoc and Isaac Jubina each had two hits, with a double.
Connor James, Amin Lieb, Logan McCunn and Carter Smith each had two hits for Penns Manor (2-11). Smith had a double.
Richland 8, Bedford 4: In Altoona, Mark Wechtenhiser pitched five innings, striking out eight batters as the Rams beat the Bisons at PNG Field, home of the Altoona Curve.
Wechtenhiser had two hits at the plate for Richland (9-4).
Ethan Kaminsky had three hits and drove in a run. Jonah Horner had three hits and drove in three runs. Horner also tossed the final two innings in relief.
Kris Diehl had two hits for Bedford (4-8).
West Shamokin 11, United 1 (5): In Rural Valley, Jude Olinger had three hits, including a double and a triple, with two runs and one run batted in as the host Wolves beat the Lions.
Max Long had two hits, with two runs and one run batted in at the plate. Long pitched five innings, striking out nine and walking four.
Joe Marino and Travis Timko had United’s two hits.
Conemaugh Township 16, Ferndale 1 (4): In Davidsville, Luke Haight and Brennan Lohr combined to throw an abbreviated no-hitter as the Indians outslugged the visiting Yellow Jackets in four innings.
Haight struck out six and walked four in three innings.
Lohr pitched a clean fourth.
Tanner Shirley had a hit, scored three runs and drove in three. Dawson Statler had two hits, three runs and two RBIs for the Indians.
Northern Cambria 3, Cambria Heights 1: In Northern Cambria, Evan Wiewiora struck out 12 batters and walked none in a four-hitter as the Colts edged the Highlanders.
At the plate, Wiewiora had two hits and drove in a run.
Owen Bougher had one hit, scored once and drove in a pair for Northern Cambria (10-1).
Stephen Nelen had two hits for Cambria Heights (3-9).
North Star 7, Windber 3: In Windber, the Cougars used a five-run top of the fifth inning to pull ahead of the Ramblers and Cayden Turner struck out 11 batters in a complete-game victory.
Parker Scherer went 3-for-4, Glendon Griffith had two hits, including a double, and Vance Kimmel and Braden Livingston each had two hits. Livingston scored twice and drove in a pair.
Cole Mash had two hits for Windber. He scored a run and drove in one run.
Hancock 11, Turkeyfoot Valley 0 (6): In Confluence, Blaire Ray had three hits, with a double and three RBIs and Ethan Hill had two hits, including a triple and two RBIs as the visiting Panthers beat the Rams.
Bryce Nicholson doubled and Lucas Garcia singled for Turkeyfoot Valley’s two hits.
Monday
Ferndale 12, United 4: Noah Hendershot had two hits, including a double, and three runs scored, and Connor Hrivnak had two hits with three runs and three RBIs as the host Yellow Jackets beat the Lions.
Daniel Fesko doubled for Ferndale (3-8).
Brady Coleman had two hits and scored twice for United (9-4). Isaac Worthington hit a home run and drove in a pair.
Chestnut Ridge 5, Bishop McCort Catholic 3: At Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Garrett Emerick pitched 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and no walks as the visiting Lions edged the Crimson Crushers.
Emerick had two hits and scored twice for Chestnut Ridge.
Christian Hinson had two hits and drove in a pair. Brody Halkovich had two hits.
Bishop McCort Catholic’s Jake Yatsky had three hits, including a pair of doubles.
Central Cambria 8, Cambria Heights 7: In Ebensburg, Brady Sheehan’s walk-off sacrifice fly led the Red Devils past the visiting Highlanders.
Cambria Heights tallied three runs in the top of the seventh to lead 7-5, but Central Cambria answered with three of its own in the bottom of the frame.
Grady Snyder, Connor Serenko and Jacob Kirsch each had two hits for Central Cambria.
Snyder had a double and drove in a pair, Serenko scored three runs, and Sheehan scored twice.
Zane Miller went 4-for-4 with a double, one run and two RBIs for Cambria Heights.
North Star 12, Rockwood 0 (5): In Ferrellton, Glendon Griffith pitched five innings, striking out five, and at the plate had two hits and two RBIs as the host Cougars shut out the Rockets.
Vance Kimmel doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs for North Star (8-4). Cash Hawkins scored three runs.
Turkeyfoot Valley 18, HOPE for Hyndman 13: In Confluence, the Rams overcame a 12-1 deficit through three innings by plating a combined 14 runs during their final three innings in a win over the Hornets.
Zack Ryan had 10 strikeouts and allowed no earned runs in five innings of relief for Turkeyfoot Valley.
Bryce Nicholson had three hits, with a double, a triple, three RBIs and four runs scored. Zack Ryan had a two-run single, a two-run double and five RBIs.
Heath Nichelson hit a two-run double and drove in a run with a single. Luke Bowers had a two-run single among his three RBIs.
Hyndman’s Drake Pensy had three doubles, a single and four runs scored. Sam Zufall and Braden Turner each had two hits, and Jonathan Hosslerode and Gabe Crist each doubled.
