Softball
Ligonier Valley 7, Punxsutawney 0: In Ligonier, sophomore Cheyenne Piper struck out 15 batters of the 21 batters she faced in a perfect game to lead the Rams over the Chucks on Wednesday.
No baserunners reached against Piper.
Natalie Bizup and Peyton LaVale each provided two hits for 3-2 Ligonier Valley, which scored four runs in the fifth inning to break open a 3-0 contest. Bizup drove in four runs, and LaVale plated a pair.
Youngstown State signee Maddie Griffin, LaVale and Piper all scored two runs.
Punxsutawney dropped to 3-1 on the season.
Central Cambria 11, Greater Johnstown 1: In Ebensburg, Red Devils pitcher Kami Kamzik fanned 15 batters from the circle, but also went 3-for-3 with a home run and three runs scored as her squad trounced the Trojans.
Central Cambria’s Jordan Krawcion was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored.
Kaitlyn Rozsi went 2-for-2. Aubrey Ruddek and Mia Ruddek each doubled.
Kara Szczur had three hits for Greater Johnstown, which had to relocate the game to Central Cambria due to wet conditions at its home field.
Baseball
Somerset 5, Bedford 4: In Somerset, Brad Bruner drove in Bryce Mulhollen with a walk-off single to right field in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Golden Eagles over the Bisons.
Mulhollen began the seventh with a single. Ethan Hemminger’s sacrifice bunt moved Mulhollen to second base.
Bruner went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI. Spencer Marteeny drove in three runs for 1-2 Somerset.
Hunter Krotzer struck out eight batters over five innings.
Bedford’s Ty Decker, Joey Huxta (double), Mercury Swaim (two stolen bases) and Owen Tedrow all provided two hits each. The 0-2 Bisons tied the game up at 4-all in the sixth.
