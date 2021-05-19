Softball
District 7 Playoffs
Class 2A First Round
Ligonier Valley 12, California 0 (5): In Monroeville, Maddie Griffin struck out 14 of 15 batters she faced in a perfect game as the Rams blanked the Trojans at Gateway High School.
Griffin completed her 10th no-hitter of the season for Ligonier Valley (17-1), the No. 1 seed which will meet Neshannock, a 6-4 victor over Charleroi in eight innings, on Monday in the quarterfinals. Griffin finished with two hits, including a double, two runs and an RBI.
Ruby Wallace went 3-for-3 with a pair of runs and RBIs. Haley Boyd provided two hits, including a triple, two runs and two RBIs. Eden Krouse drove in four runs. Bella Vargulish added two hits and an RBI.
Richland 12, Greater Johnstown 2 (5): Anna Burke homered and finished with three hits, two runs and three RBIs, and Laikyn Roman doubled twice and drove in three runs as the host Rams defeated the Trojans.
Ava Wenderoth finished with two hits, including a double for Richland (13-3). Kayleigh Mikolich tripled, and Meadow Connor scored twice. Kendal Wadsworth struck out four baters in five innings.
Ashley Eckenrod doubled twice and drove in two runs for Greater Johnstown (3-11). Bella Distefano and Ashley Kolar also doubled. Taylor Ahlborn scored twice.
Windber 15, HOPE for Hyndman 3 (5): In Hyndman, winning pitcher Gina Gaye went 3-for-3 with three RBIs as the Ramblers collected a road victory over the Hornets.
Windber’s Lyndsay Custer finished 3-for-4. Isabelle Byer produced two hits, including a double and triple, for Windber (9-8). Eryn Marsh amassed two hits and scored three runs.
Kendra Twigg went 2-for-2 with a double for HOPE for Hyndman (0-10).
Baseball
Shanksville-Stonycreek 9, Ferndale 1: In Shanksville, Ty Walker went 4-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases, two runs and three RBIs, while Gavin Fritz struck out four batters and needed just 51 pitches to earn a complete-game victory as the Vikings swatted the Yellow Jackets.
Ian Fox added two hits, including a double, and two runs for Shanksville (12-4). Zion Manthey stole two bases.
Justin Mitchell drove in Ferndale’s lone run. Kai Gorzelsky doubled for Ferndale (1-14).
Windber 20, HOPE for Hyndman 3 (4): In Hyndman, Aiden Gray went 4-for-4 with three runs scored to lead the Ramblers past the Hornets.
John Shuster added three hits and two RBIs for Windber (12-6). Andrew Scalia (four RBIs) and Gabe Shaffer both contributed two hits. Jake Reynolds struck out five batters in two frames.
Alex Cosgrove and Gavin Twigg (RBI) each collected two hits for HOPE for Hyndman.
Northern Bedford 5, Conemaugh Township 4: In Davidsville, Andrew Lazor hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning and also struck out 13 batters to lead the Black Panthers past the Indians.
Lazor went the distance and did not walk a batter for Northern Bedford (7-11). Conemaugh Township led 4-2 before Lazor’s blast.
Zack Petree and Tyler Poznanski each went 2-for-3 for Conemaugh Township (14-4).
