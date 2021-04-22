Softball
Ligonier Valley 11, Brentwood 0 (5): In Pittsburgh, Maddie Griffin struck out 11 batters in her fifth no-hitter of the season to lead the Rams past the Spartans on Thursday.
Griffin also contributed three hits, including a double and triple, two runs and an RBI. Kailey Johnstown provided four hits, including a triple, two runs and an RBI for Ligonier Valley (7-0). Haley Boyd finished with three hits, including a triple, three runs and three RBIs. Eden Krouse chipped in two hits. Jordan Hofecker and Cheyenne Piper both doubled and plated two runs.
Blacklick Valley 19, North Star 3 (3): In Nanty Glo, Morgan Slebodnick and Nikki Zimmerman both went 4-for-4 and combined for 11 RBIs as the Vikings defeated the Cougars.
Zimmerman doubled three times, tripled, scored three runs and plated five runs. Slebodnick compiled a triple, two doubles, two stolen bases, four runs and six RBIs. Senekah McIntosh-Myers finished 3-for-3 with four runs, a double and an RBI. Winning pitcher Madison Smith doubled twice and drove home five runs. Shelyn Silko tripled. Hayley Teeter doubled.
Grace Gardner went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and RBIs to lead North Star.
Marion Center 16, Northern Cambria 6 (5): In Marion Center, Jasmine Hill pitched five innings and went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs to lead the Stingers past the Colts.
Lexi Roush finished 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs for Marion Center (7-0), which scored 12 runs in the bottom of the second innings. Lyndsay Mallory and Mia Urbani (double) both drove home two runs.
Jessica Krug went 3-for-3 with a double, two home runs, two runs and five RBIs for Northern Cambria (4-5). Jensen Wiewiora finished 2-for-3 with a pair of runs. Camryn Dumm launched a solo home run.
Monday
Cambria Heights 10, Bishop McCort Catholic 4: The Highlanders scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to come back to defeat the host Crimson Crushers at Roxbury Park.
Paige Jones struck out 10 batters over five frames for Cambria Heights. Jones also doubled at the plate.
Alexis Griak (two RBIs), Jenna Serafin, Karli Storm (double and triple with three RBIs) and Ari Westrick all netted two hits for Cambria Heights. Emma Stockley tripled and plated two runs.
Baseball
United 4, Homer-Center 0: In Homer City, Ben Tomb struck out 14 batters and allowed just one hit over 52/3 innings as the Lions blanked the Wildcats on Thursday.
The game was scoreless until the sixth inning. Hunter Cameron (3-for-4) begin the frame with an infield single for United (6-2). Brad Felix tripled home Caden McCully (two hits) and Wade Plowman. Tomb provided a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead.
McCully contributed an RBI single in the seventh.
Felix finished the final 11/3 innings on the mound.
Riley Clevenger provided Homer-Center’s lone hit in the fourth inning.
North Star 13, Blacklick Valley 3: In Nanty Glo, freshman Connor Yoder went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs and pitched five innings on the mound to earn the victory for the Cougars to defeat the Vikings.
Glendon Griffith (RBI) and Braden Livingston both contributed two hits and two runs for 3-5 North Star, which scored eight runs in the second inning to lead 8-2. David Griffith, Cameron Snoeberger and Cayden Turner all scored twice.
Josh Hessler (triple and RBI) and Cody Williams both provided two hits for Blacklick Valley (3-5). Weston Zeglen doubled.
Wednesday
Derry 15, Ligonier Valley 0 (4): In Ligonier, the Trojans scored 11 runs in the top of the fourth inning to defeat the Rams.
Josh Ulery fanned five batters over four scoreless innings for Derry (4-2). Ulery also went 2-for-3 with two doubles and five RBIs. Antonio Hauser finished 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs. Ryan Bushey doubled and scored twice. Ashton Beighley plated two runs.
Nick Beitel and Mason Seftas provided Ligonier Valley’s (5-4) lone hits.
Tuesday
Derry 12, Ligonier Valley 7: In Derry, Ryan Bushey went 3-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases, runs and RBIs as the Trojans topped the Rams.
Antonio Hauser (two runs) and Matt McDowell (three runs and two RBIs) both provided two hits. The Trojans scored nine runs over their final three at-bats.
Nick Beitel (triple), Lucas Mills and Haden Sierocky (two RBIs) all contributed two hits for Ligonier Valley.
Monday
Bishop McCort Catholic 2, Cambria Heights 1: In Patton, Brendon Bair went 2-for-4 with a run, RBI and two stolen bases while Nate Conrad struck out nine batters over 52/3 innings to lead the Crimson Crushers past the Highlanders.
Mason Pfeil tossed the final 11/3 innings for the save, finishing with two punchouts for Bishop McCort (3-3). Joe McGowan provided a double and RBI. Jordan Page stole three bases and scored a run.
Adam Ford allowed one earned run over five innings for Cambria Heights (0-4). Zack Letso stole two bases. Ben Hite doubled, and Ty Stockley drove in the team’s lone run. Ryan Bearer stole two bases.
Richland 13, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1 (5): Corbin Kalp went 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs as the Rams defeated the Huskies.
Cole Blough fanned five batters over three scoreless innings for Richland (5-2). Seth Coleman scored three runs. Ben Wolf doubled and compiled a pair of runs, RBIs and walks.
Ryan Jacobs also produced two hits and two runs. Ryan Jacobs provided two hits, including a double, and two runs. Josh Stem and Brady Wyandt drove in two runs each.
Jordan Ford doubled.
Zander Sekerak went 3-for-3 with a double to lead Bishop Carroll (0-6).
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 8, Greater Johnstown 2: Austin Lewis hit a three-run home run with his team trailing 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning as the Marauders came back to defeat the host Trojans.
The 7-2 Marauders added four unearned runs in the top of seventh to expand their lead at Roxbury Park. Lewis picked up the win in relief as he struck out 10 batters in four scoreless innings. Cooper Rother went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI. Dylan McNealy added two hits and an RBI.
Johnstown (0-6) starter Zach Slis went struck out six batters over six innings. Jackson Burkhart produced a two-run single for the Trojans while Cody Barrett went 2-for-3.
Chestnut Ridge 14, Penn Cambria 0 (5): In New Paris, Garrett Emerick and Kyle Lohr both provided two hits, two runs and two RBIs to lead the unbeaten Lions past the Panthers.
Lohr doubled twice for 5-0 Chestnut Ridge. Luke Mickle (two runs) struck out three batters over 22/3 hitless innings.
Matt Whysong drove home two runs, stole a base and scored three runs. Trevor Weyant scored twice. Christian Hinson doubled and scored twice.
Garrett Harrold, Brodie O’Donnell and Easton Semelsberger all provided a hit for 3-2 Penn Cambria.
Saturday
Bald Eagle Area 16, Somerset 3 (5): In Wingate, Alex Gavlock went 4-for-4 with a double, two runs and four RBIs as the Eagles soared over the Golden Eagles.
Noah Williamson provided two hits, including a home run, two runs and five RBIs.
Hayden Vaughn homered and plated three runs. Ryan Kresovich scored three runs.
Kahale Burns doubled and scored three runs.
Brad Bruner went 3-for-3 with a double and run scored for Somerset. Gentry Reese drove home two runs. Spencer Marteeny doubled and plated a run.
