Softball
Central Cambria 8, Somerset 1: In Somerset, Kami Kamzik compiled 16 strikeouts and added two hits at the plate as the 18-0 Red Devils soared over the Golden Eagles and clinched the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title on Thursday.
Central Cambria’s Madison Janosik, Aubrey Ruddek and Katie Scott each produced three hits. Sophia Blasko added two knocks.
Somerset’s Willa Sharbaugh hit an inside-the-park homer.
Conemaugh Valley 4, Berlin Brothersvalley 0: In Berlin, Madelynn Beiter collected two hits at the plate and struck out 14 batters in a three-hit shutout to lead the Mountaineers over the Blue Jays.
Conemaugh Valley’s Katie Ledwich doubled among her two hits, and Julia Hudec added a two-bagger.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Sydney Walker tripled. Eve Black went the distance in the loss.
Ferndale 14, North Star 6: The host Yellow Jackets erupted for nine runs in the fourth inning, effectively burying the Cougars as they claimed a WestPAC victory.
Angelina Wagner had four hits, including two doubles and a home run, four stolen bases and five RBIs to pace the Ferndale offense, which saw Nakaila Craig register three hits, while Abby Barley had two knocks. Leah Grassa chased in a pair of runs for the Yellow Jackets, while Barley and Craig each scored three times. Wagner and Grassa each crossed the plate twice.
Grace Metz had two RBIs and a trio of hits, while North Star teammate Kyra Turner had two hits and scored twice.
Northern Cambria 4, United 3: In Armagh, Hayley Dumm amassed two hits and Skye Bernecky drove in two runs as the Colts edged the Lions.
Northern Cambria’s Laci Lanzendorfer allowed one earned run and struck out six batters in a complete-game victory. Sara Abel, Kenzie Formeck and Alivia Yahner each doubled.
United’s Madisyn Burkett provided two hits and two runs. Autumn Rose drove in two runs, and Preslee Metil added two knocks. Abby McConville fanned 15 batters over seven innings.
Forest Hills 15, Bedford 2 (5): In Sidman, Morgan Gdula finished 4-for-4 with a double and four runs scored as the Rangers blasted the Bisons.
Forest Hills’ Ana Spangler fanned seven batters over five frames. Mylee Gdula went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs and four RBIs. Madison Emerick, Aivah Maul (double) and Avery Smiach (four runs, three RBIs) each provided two knocks.
Aislinn Myers drove in three runs.
Bedford’s Lindsay Bulger went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a run batted in.
Indiana 3, Ligonier Valley 1: In Indiana, Olivia Zimmerman hit a solo home run and struck out nine batters and allowed one uneared run in a complete-game victotry to lead the Indians over the Rams.
Zimmerman scored two runs, and Ella Myers drove in a run.
Ligonier Valley’s Cheyenne Piper fanned 12 batters in six innings. Adelynn Witcoski provided two hits, and Sydnee Foust drove in a run.
Baseball
North Star 5, Ferndale 4: The Cougars tallied four runs in the fifth and held off a late rally from the host Yellow Jackets in the sixth to prevail.
North Star’s Glendon Griffith doubled at the plate and struck out 10 batters and allowed four unearned runs over 52/3 innings on the mound. Andy Retassie amassed two hits. Cayden Turner homered and drove in two runs.
Ferndale’s Nick Reynolds homered among his two hits and finished with two RBIs. Noah Hendershot added two knocks.
Forest Hills 15, Bedford 4 (5): In Bedford, Devin Kreger went 2-for-2 with a home run, walk, two runs and three RBIs to propel the Rangers over the Bisons.
Forest Hills’ Nate Cornell (two RBIs), Dayton Maul, Colby Rearick, Brody Roberts (two RBIs), Bryce Roberts and Brook Williamson (double, two RBIs) each supplied two hits. Tyler Orris doubled and drove in three runs. Chase Williamson scored three runs. Cornell also struck out two batters over 12/3 scoreless relief innings.
Bedford’s Kris Diehl provided two hits, and Joey Huxta doubled and added two RBIs.
Richland 11, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0 (6): In Revloc, Ethan Janidlo doubled, homered, scored twice and drove in four runs as the Rams belted the Huskies.
Richland’s Jonah Horner fanned four batters over five frames. Luke Raho added two hits, including a double, two runs and two RBIs. Carson Reckner plated two runs, and Ty Stawarz doubled. Ethan Kaminsky stole three bases and struck out the side in the sixth inning.
Conemaugh Township 14, Windber 3 (5): In Windber, the Indians tallied 11 runs in the top of the first to defeat the Ramblers.
Conemaugh Township’s Tanner Shirley went 3-for-3 with three runs and a double. Zack Petree doubled among his two hits and drove in three runs. Brennan Lohr added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Aiden Prior scored three runs. Luke Haight plated two runs.
Windber’s Lucas Oleksa went 3-for-3 with a run scored.
Somerset 10, Central Cambria 2: In Somerset, Aiden VanLenten drove in two runs and allowed one unearned run while striking out five batters over six innings to lead the Golden Eagles over the Red Devils.
Somerset’s Kahne Foltz finished 3-for-4. Brad Bruner (two stolen bases, two runs, three RBIs), Owen Miller and Zane Hagans (two runs) each provided two knocks. Landon Strelko doubled, and Nolan Riggs plated two runs.
Central Cambria’s Connor Serenko provided two hits, and Zach Taylor drove in a pair of runs.
Portage 6, Penns Manor 4: In Portage, Jacob McCoy struck out 13 batters and allowed two earned runs in a complete-game victory to lead the Mustangs over the Comets.
Portage’s Jonah Irvin provided two hits, while Luke Scarton doubled and drove in two runs.
Penns Manor’s Ashton Courvina went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored. Carter Smith added two knocks and two RBIs.
Marion Center 7, United 4: In Marion Center, Dakota Bracken went 3-for-4 with a double as the Stingers defeated the Lions.
Marion Center’s Noah McCoy (double, two runs), Blair Park (home run, two RBIs) and Alex Stewart (double) produced two knocks apiece. Braden Reichenbach fanned three batters over two innings.
United’s Caden McCully and Travis Timko each drove in a run. Brad Felix fanned eight batters over four innings.
