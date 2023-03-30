Softball
Cambria Heights 9, West Shamokin 8: In Patton, Lexi Griak hit a two-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Highlanders topped the Wolves on Thursday.
Griak blasted two home runs and finished with three RBIs and three knocks, while teammate Martina White (two knocks) hit a grand slam in the fourth inning. Ellie Bender added two hits.
Lily Jordan (two hits), Maddie McConnell (two hits, four RBIs) and Cameron Vanderhort (three hits, two RBIs) each homered for West Shamokin.
Aleya Talmadge (double) drove in two runs. Rachel Cecconi added three hits, while Madi Keirn and Malena Stewart each provided two.
Ferndale 6, Conemaugh Township 0: Angelina Wagner struck out 18 batters in a two-hit shutout in the circle, while scoring three runs and driving in three more to lead the host Yellow Jackets over the Indians.
Wagner, a St. Peter’s signee, homered. Aubrielle Leverknight and Sahmara Tillman each doubled.
Rourie Stankan provided both hits for Conemaugh Township, which received 10 strikeouts from Sierra LaPorta.
Central Cambria 11, Richland 1 (6): In Ebensburg, Jordan Krawcion went 3-for-3, while Notre Dame signee Kami Kamzik fanned 13 batters and was intentionally walked four times as the Red Devils topped the Rams.
Central Cambria’s Keira Link and Aubrey Ruddek each produced two hits. Sophie Blasko hit a grand slam in the first inning.
Richland’s Anna Burke, a Wagner signee, blasted a solo home run. Sophia Burke provided two hits.
Westmont Hilltop 12, Penn Cambria 2 (5): In Cresson, Zoey Lynch provided three hits and three runs, and struck out five batters in five innings as the Hilltoppers topped the Panthers.
Westmont Hilltop’s Zailees Seda Fas (three RBIs) and Liz Veranese each produced two hits.
Sophia Rabatin homered among her two hits and drove in both of her team’s runs.
Forest Hills 19, Bishop Carroll Catholic 4: In Sidman, Mylee Gdula, Aivah Maul and Avery Smiach each provided three hits as the Rangers defeated the Huskies.
Maul went a perfect 3-for-3 with a triple and five RBIs.
Gdula and Smiach (double, triple) each provided three RBIs and four runs. Aislinn Myers scored three runs and chipped in two hits and two RBIs. Ana Spangler, who doubled among her two hits, struck out four batters over three innings in the victory. Madison Emerick chased in two runs and scored three times.
Alicia Heinrich led Bishop Carroll with a 2-for-2 effort that included a double, a triple and an RBI.
Bishop McCort Catholic 18, Greater Johnstown 1 (3): Bria Bair provided four hits, including two homers and four RBIs, as the visiting Crimson Crushers beat the Trojans in three innings.
Kristin Stiles had four hits for Bishop McCort Catholic (2-0).
Kalina Bailey, Halle Bair and Regan Bair each had two hits for the Crimson Crushers.
Jadyn Oswalt had a triple and scored the Trojans’ lone run.
Windber 13, North Star 0 (5): In Boswell, Skylee Miller fanned six batters over three innings and went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as the Ramblers rolled over the Cougars.
Windber’s Nici Costlow (two doubles), Lindsey Custer (two RBIs) and Kaylie Gaye went 3-for-4, while Angel James and Lexie James (double) each added two knocks. Maggie Manippo netted two hits.
Kayley Brant and Laiken Grove each singled for North Star.
Marion Center 3, Northern Cambria 0: In Northern Cambria, Cheyenne Silvis struck out nine batters in a two-hit shutout as the Stingers blanked the Colts.
Marion Center’s Lydia Miller went 2-for-2 with a solo home run. Kaily Anderson also went 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Lakin Baker doubled for Northern Cambria. Laci Lanzendorfer struck out five batters over seven innings.
Berlin Brothersvalley 12, Rockwood 2 (5): In Berlin, Shay Fochtman (two doubles, two RBIs), Mikaela Huston (double) and Sydney Walker (two doubles, three runs) each contributed two hits as the Mountaineers defeated the Rockets.
Berlin’s Elsie Barna doubled, scored three runs and plated two runs. Rori Allen and Mckenzie Moore each drove in two runs.
Rockwood’s Elika Pletcher provided two hits.
Shade 15, Turkeyfoot Valley 0 (3): In Cairnbook, Kendal Stutzman went 3-for-3 with a triple and RBI at the plate and struck out five batters over three no-hit innings as the Panthers blanked the Rams.
Shade’s Jenna Muha finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a triple.
River Valley 10, Portage 0 (5): In Portage, Abby Pynos homered and drove in two runs, while Sara Bolinger fanned seven batters in a four-hit shutout as the Panthers clawed past the Mustangs.
Hannah Artley and Tori Foust (double) each drove in two runs for River Valley.
Portage’s Sydney Castel doubled.
Baseball
Chestnut Ridge 10, Bedford 0 (5): In New Paris, Christian Hinson went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI at the plate, and also struck out five batters in a no-hitter as the Lions blanked the Bisons.
Chestnut Ridge’s Nate Whysong drove in three runs, while Brody Halkovich and Cole Nicodemus each scored twice.
Rockwood 6, Berlin Brothersvalley 5 (8): In Berlin, Jonathan Felesky contributed two hits and two RBIs, while Aaron Show earned the victory in relief as he allowed two runs and struck out seven over six innings to lead the Rockets over the Mountaineers.
Rockwood’s Carson Brown scored twice, and Hunter Whipkey drove in two runs.
Rockwood’s Aaron Show struck out seven batters over six innings of relief and allowed two earned runs.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Parker Black, Craig Jarvis (double) and Pace Prosser (two runs) each provided two hits and one RBI.
Central Cambria 10, Richland 8: Grady Snyder drove in three runs and added two hits, including a triple, while Connor Serenko and Brady Sheehan each provided two knocks to lead the Red Devils over the host Rams.
Central Cambria’s Brayden Blasko scored three runs. The Red Devils tallied five runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Richland’s Carson Reckner and Ty Stawarz (three runs) each collected two knocks, including a double. Luke Raho drove home three runs, and Ethan Janidlo tripled. Jonah Horner plated two runs.
Blacklick Valley 7, Conemaugh Valley 5: In Nanty Glo, Hayden Williams struck out 10 batters over 52/3 innings, while Alex Reba went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to propel the Vikings over the Blue Jays.
Blacklick Valley’s Jake Noble and Ashton Younkin each drove in two runs.
Conemaugh Valley’s Landon Percinsky and Tomas Stiffler each produced two knocks, and Joey Toth drove in two runs.
Conemaugh Township 12, Ferndale 0 (5): Larry Weaver homered and drove in two runs, while Tyler Weber plated three runs, doubled, and struck out four batters in three innings on the mound as the Indians swatted the host Yellow Jackets.
Conemaugh Township’s Tanner Shirley doubled and drove in three runs. Aiden Prior scored three runs, Josh Honkus scored twice and Colin Dinyar netted two RBIs.
Four different Yellow Jackets singled.
Windber 7, North Star 6: In Boswell, Andrew Scalia doubled and plated four runners as the Ramblers tallied five runs over the final two innings to edge the Cougars.
Windber’s Lucas Rummel doubled and provided two RBIs, while Cole Mash scored three runs. Lucas Oleksa scored twice.
North Star’s Glendon Griffith struck out eight batters over five innings. Bryson Durst (double), Griffith (two runs), Cayden Turner and Connor Yoder each provided two hits. Braden Livingston plated two runs.
North Star outhit Windber 12-5, but the Cougars provided nine walks on the mound.
Cambria Heights 5, West Shamokin 3: In Patton, Garrett Jasper fanned eight batters over five innings and went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs to lead the Highlanders over the Wolves.
Cambria Heights’ Zane Miller and Stephen Nelen (double) each added two knocks.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 3, Somerset 0: In Altoona, Braylon Williams struck out six batters and allowed two singles over 61/3 innings as the Marauders blanked the Golden Eagles.
Bishop Guilfoyle’s Nick Negola earned the two-out save to preserved the shutout.
All seven hits in the game were singles.
Brad Bruner went 2-for-3 to lead Somerset.
United 14, Penns Manor 2 (5): In Clymer, Travis Timko went 4-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs as the Lions roared past the Comets.
United’s Isaac Worthington went 3-for-3, and Evan Thomas provided two knocks. Brady Coleman, Connor Darr and Aedyn Montgomery each drove in two runs. Brad Felix (double) struck out five batters over three innings.
Carter Smith led Penns Manor with two hits, including a double.
River Valley 21, Portage 3 (5): In Portage, Niko Vadala went 5-for-5 with three runs and three RBIs as the Panthers blasted the Mustangs.
River Valley’s Cole Stuchal added three hits, while Cole Kennedy-Citeroni, Gage Pierce and Sammy Yanits each provided two knocks. Gavin Burkhart (two RBIs) and Speal each doubled. Johnathon Warnick drove in two runs.
Connor Binaut led Portage with two hits and two RBIs. Easton Slanoc scored twice.
Turkeyfoot Valley 12, Paw Paw 7: In Paw Paw, West Virginia, Bryce Schmidt drove in five runs, doubled and struck out seven batters over four innings to earn his first varsity victory as the Rams topped the Pirates.
Turkeyfoot Valley's Bryce Nicholson doubled and scored three runs scored. Zack Ryan added two singles and two runs scored. Ryan notched the saved with three innings and six strikeouts. Lucas Garcia drove in two runs, and Colt Rugg produced two singles.
