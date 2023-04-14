Softball
Forest Hills 5, Central 4: In Sidman, Ana Spangler delivered a walk-off single to right field, capping a three-run bottom of the seventh inning as the 7-1 Rangers handed the Scarlet Dragons their first setback of the season on Friday.
Forest Hills’ Mylee Gdula and Aislinn Myers each supplied RBI singles in the seventh as well. Gdula finished 3-for-4 with two runs, a homer and three RBIs. Avery Smiach fanned seven batters in the complete-game victory and added three hits, including a triple, and two runs. Myers doubled among her two hits.
Lacey Lynn went 3-for-4 with an RBI for 7-1 Central. Aubrey Rhodes provided two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Kaylee Kensinger added two knocks.
Penn Cambria 12, Richland 8: In Cresson, Jerzy Vinglish went 3-for-3 with a double, home run and four runs to propel the Panthers over the Rams.
Penn Cambria’s Lily Sheehan provided two hits and three runs. Ashley Galovich doubled and drove in two runs. Patty Wagner tossed two innings of scoreless relief.
Richland’s Laikyn Roman went 3-for-3 with a double. Ava Wenderoth scored two runs and added two knocks, including a double.
Central Cambria 7, Bedford 2: In Ebensburg, hurlers Kami Kamzik, Keira Link and Aubrey Ruddek combined for 16 strikeouts as the 8-0 Red Devils defeated the Bisons. Ruddek collected three hits and Link added two.
Bedford’s Emily Pratt provided two hits, including a home run. Aliyah Mickle added two knocks.
Westmont Hilltop 11, Somerset 5: In Somerset, the Hilltoppers tallied five runs in the top of the sixth inning to help dispatch the Golden Eagles.
Westmont Hilltop’s Kendal Shingler (two doubles, one RBI) and Liz Veranese (three runs) each provided three hits. Taylor Hess contributed two hits and an RBI, and Zailees Seda Fas drove in two runs.
Somerset’s Riley Wiencek scored three runs, and Gracie Bowers collected two hits. McKenna Sheeler doubled.
Marion Center 9, Conemaugh Valley 0: In Marion Center, Cheyenne Silvis scattered two singles and fanned seven batters as the Stingers blanked the Blue Jays.
Marion Center’s Mya Lipsie went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs.
Conemaugh Valley’s Maddie Beiter and Megan Rosenbaum each singled.
Baseball
North Star 6, Cambria Heights 2: In Boswell, Vance Kimmel struck out 12 batters and allowed two earned runs over 62/3 innings as the Cougars clawed past the Highlanders.
North Star’s Connor Yoder drove in three runs and stole two bases. Bryson Durst provided two knocks. Cayden Turner scored twice and stole two bases.
Cambria Heights’ Ty Stockley doubled twice. Garrett Jasper (triple) and Zane Miller each drove in a run in the fourth.
Richland 8, Penn Cambria 2: Mark Wechtenhiser fanned nine batters and allowed one run over 51/3 innings, while Ethan Kaminsky homered among his two hits and drove in two runs in the host Rams’ victory over the Panthers.
Ethan Janidlo and Wechtenhiser each drove in two runs. Richland’s Luke Raho and Carson Reckner (two hits, two runs) each doubled.
Penn Cambria’s Preston Farabaugh, Zach Grove (double) and Easton Semelsberger (two doubles) each provided two knocks.
Somerset 12, Westmont Hilltop 1 (5): Callen Miller went deep and drove in four runs, while Brad Bruner struck out three batters and allowed one unearned run over four frames and went 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs and a double to lead the Golden Eagles over the host Hilltoppers.
Somerset’s Owen Miller doubled, and Zane Hagans drove in two runs. Nolan Riggs stole three bases and scored twice.
Westmont Hilltop’s Gavin Hockenberry and Stephen Lodolinski each singled. Jack Wesner drove in the lone run.
Harmony 7, Blacklick Valley 6: In Nanty Glo, Anthony Maseto contributed four hits and three runs scored as the Owls edged the Vikings.
Harmony’s Jack Bracken (two runs, two RBIs), Cohlton Fry (two runs), Zach Hutton (two RBIs) and Lucas Tarnow (two RBIs) each added two knocks.
Blacklick Valley’s Ashton Younkin provided two hits, two runs and three stolen bases. Alex Reba added two knocks. Josh Hessler fanned seven batters over four innings, and Jake Noble racked up six punchouts over three frames.
Glendale 9, Ferndale 2: Landen McGarvey struck out 11 batters over six innings, while Mason Peterson went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two runs to lead the Vikings’ triumph over the host Yellow Jackets.
Glendale’s Bryson Davis finished 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Tanner Holes and McGarvey (double) each added two hits. Devin Kaufman and Britton Spangle each plated two runs.
Ferndale’s Josh Mitchell provided two hits.
Nick Reynolds homered, and Noah Hendershot added a double and RBI.
Curve Classic
Forest Hills 6, Tyrone 3: In Altoona, a six-run sixth inning carried the Rangers over the Golden Eagles in Friday’s semifinal to advance to Saturday’s title game of the 19th annual Curve Classic at 10 a.m. against Altoona.
Forest Hills (8-0) received two hits each from Devin Kreger, Brody Roberts and Bryce Roberts.
Six different players drove in a run in the sixth inning. Chase Williamson scattered three singles and struck out two batters over 51/3 innings. Xander Richardson tossed 12/3 scoreless frames for the victory.
Tyrone’s A.J. Coleman and Ross Gampe each drove in a run in the sixth.
Forest Hills 5, Central 0: In Altoona, Jeremy Burda pitched a complete-game shutout as the Rangers beat the Scarlet Dragons in a battle of previously unbeaten conference rivals at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Burda struck out five batters and did not walk a batter while scattering five hits.
Nate Cornell doubled and drove in two runs, and Brook Williamson doubled and drove in a run for Forest Hills. Chase Williamson provided two hits with two RBIs and one run scored.
Central’s Jeff Hoenstine doubled. Five different players had hits for the 7-2 Scarlet Dragons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.