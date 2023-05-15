Softball
Forest Hills 10, River Valley 0 (6): In Sidman, Rangers hurler Avery Smiach fanned 13 batters as she flung her second perfect game of the season in a six-inning win over the Panthers. Morgan Gdula and Smiach each had two hits and two RBIs for Forest Hills, while Grace Beyer had a pair of hits and scored three runs.
Ferndale 14, Northern Cambria 3 (6): In Northern Cambria, Angelina Wagner had three hits, including two home runs, five runs scored and four RBIs.
Aubrielle Leverknight had three hits, scored twice and drove in three runs. She stole two bases. Nikaila Craig had three hits for the Yellow Jackets (12-8).
Laci Lanzendorfer had two hits and scored a run for Northern Cambria (8-9).
Central Cambria 6, Central 2: In Martinsburg, the Red Devils’ Kami Kamzik struck out 12 in the circle while also supplying two hits and a home run at the plate in a win over the Scarlet Dragons. Central Cambria finished the regular season with a 19-0 mark.
Alexis Fetzer had two hits for Central.
Richland 4, Windber 1: The host Rams were spurred by two RBIs and a double from Sophia Burke as they dispatched the neighboring Ramblers. Anna Burke and Grace Vuckovich also doubled for Richland. Kendal Wadsworth fanned nine in the win.
Windber saw Angel James pick up two of its three base hits.
Baseball
Bellefonte 15, Penn Cambria 5 (6): In Bellefonte, Trevor Johnson had four hits – including two home runs – five RBIs and scored four runs as the Raiders hammered the Panthers in six innings. Bellefonte also received three-hit efforts from Peyton Vancas and Alexander Ebeling, who each had two RBIs.
Zach Grove, Easton Semelsberger and Garrett Harrold each had two hits in the loss.
Chestnut Ridge 8, Greater Johnstown 2: In New Paris, Nate Whysong delivered two hits, scored twice and chased in two runs to help the Lions power past the Trojans. Garrett Emetic crossed the plate twice for Chestnut Ridge, while Christian Hinson collected two knocks and Chase Collier had a pair of RBIs.
Greater Johnstown’s Casey Barrett had three hits.
