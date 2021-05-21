Softball
Ferndale Area 7, Rockwood 6: Angelina Wagner stole second and third in the bottom of the seventh inning, and scored as the ball got away at third base for the game-winning run as the host Yellow Jackets swatted the Rockets on Friday.
Wagner walked to start the rally for Ferndale. She struck out nine batters in the circle and added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Samantha Himes pounded out three hits, including two doubles, and scored three runs. Nakaila Craig added two knocks and two RBIs.
Karlie Modrak provided two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Rockwood.
Conemaugh Township 10, Blacklick Valley 1: In Nanty Glo, Abby Kniss went 3-for-4 with three doubles as the Indians torched the Vikings.
Sarah Favreau and Sierra LaPorta (triple) both contributed two-hit games for Conemaugh Township (9-9). Olivia Weyandt doubled.
Nikki Zimmerman went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI to lead Blacklick Valley (5-11).
Thursday
Conemaugh Township 12, Ferndale 2: In Davidsville, Sarah Favreau, Sierra LaPorta and McKensi Statler (double) all provided two-hit games to propel the Indians past the Yellow Jackets.
Abby Kniss, Natalie Kimmel and Olivia Weyandt all tripled for Conemaugh Township.
Angelina Wagner went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and two RBIs for Ferndale. Samantha Himes also doubled.
Baseball
North Star 3, Berlin Brothersvalley 2: In Boswell, an error by the pitcher allowed Cayden Turner to score from third base as the Cougars scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to nip the Mountaineers.
Alec Hoffman hit the comebacker to the pitcher. Daivd Griffith (triple) and Turner both collected two hits for North Star (7-11).
North Star tied the game on Connor Yoder’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.
Brady Boburchock and Pace Prosser each provided two hits for Berlin (12-8). Boburchock and and Charlie Fisher chipped in two stolen bases apiece.
Rockwood 8, Ferndale Area 6: Jack Pletcher hit a line drive and reached on error in the top of the seventh inning as the Rockets tallied two runs on the play to defeat the host Yellow Jackets.
Rockwood (11-7) trailed 5-0 after the second inning. Jonathan Felesky (two hits with a double) and Andrew Weaver (three stolen bases) both knocked in two runs. Carson Modrak and Pletcher (five stolen bases) each provided two-hit games. Aaron Show scored twice.
Deven Geibig (two RBIs) and Nick Reynolds (double) led Ferndale Area (1-14) with two hits apiece. Justin Mitchell homered, scored three runs and fanned eight batters in five innings (three unearned runs allowed).
Mitchell’s homer in the sixth forced a 6-all deadlock.
