Softball
District 5 Playoffs
Class 2A First Round
Conemaugh Township 6, Tussey Mountain 2: In Davidsville, Mya Nanna went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, while Sierra LaPorta struck out nine batters in a complete-game victory for the Indians in a triumph over the Titans on Tuesday.
LaPorta allowed just one earned run and permitted four hits for No. 4 seed Conemaugh Township (10-9).
Conemaugh Township scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Chloe Shaulis provided two triples. Natalie Kimmel and Abby Kniss each doubled.
Karli Lucko went 2-for-3 to lead Tussey Mountain (7-11).
Chestnut Ridge 16, North Star 0 (3): In New Paris, the Lions scored 13 runs in the bottom of the first inning to help defeat the Cougars.
Lauryn Calhoun, Zoie Dunlap (home run), Abby Weyant (double and two RBIs) and Isabella Wingard (two RBIs) all had two hits for Chestnut Ridge.
Sarah Hostetler netted North Star’s lone hit.
District 6 Playoffs
Class 1A Quarterfinal
Williamsburg 11, Blacklick Valley 1 (6): In Williamsburg, Elizabeth Frederick struck out 13 batters over six innings as the Blue Pirates eliminated the Vikings.
Ashley Brubaker, Kaelyn Calderwood and Frederick all contributed two hits for Williamsburg.
Morgan Slebodnick went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI to lead Blacklick Valley (5-12).
Class 3A Quarterfinal
Bald Eagle Area 5, Penn Cambria 0: In Wingate, Madison Peters struck out 15 batters in a two-hit shutout and Marina Shawley drove in two runs to lead the Eagles past the Panthers on Monday.
Ashley Galovich and Taylor Rabatin each had hits for Penn Cambria (7-11).
Bald Eagle Area hosts Westmont Hilltop at 1 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.
District 7 Playoffs
Class 2A Quarterfinal
Ligonier Valley 1, Neshannock 0: In Mars, Maddie Griffin drove in the winning run with a two-out, walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Rams past the Lancers into the semifinals.
Griffin limited Neshannock to one hit and struck out 16 batters. Ligonier Valley (18-1) meets Shenango at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Mars High School.
Ruby Wallace made a running catch of a deep line drive in the top of the sixth after Neshannock’s Hunter Newman had tripled and Gabby Perod walked with two outs.
Wallace led off the bottom of the seventh on a hard single to left. She was moved to third on ground out by Bella Schueltz and Eden Krouse. Griffin then pushed a single through the left side. Griffin and Wallace each produced two hits.
Neshannock’s Abigail Measel struck out nine batters over 62/3 innings.
Baseball
District 5 Playoffs
Class 2A First Round
Windber 10, North Star 0 (5): In Windber, Andrew Scalia went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs at the plate and struck out eight batters and allowed just two hits on the mound as the Ramblers blanked the Cougars.
Aiden Gray (run scored), Joe Reynolds (RBI) and John Shuster (RBI and run scored) all produced two hits for Windber (13-6).
Garrett Huzsek and Cayden each had one hit for North Star.
Windber travels to No. 1 seed Everett at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
District 5-8-9 Subregional
Class 3A Semifinal
Bedford 5, Chestnut Ridge 2: In Bedford, Jared Dowey went 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two runs and two RBIs at the plate and allowed just one earned run over six relief innings on the mound to lead the Bisons past the Lions.
Mercury Swaim scored twice and drove in a run for Bedford, which led 3-0 after the first inning. Bedford meets Punxsutawney on Tuesday at Showers Field in DuBois for the subregional championship game.
Four different Lions had a hit.
