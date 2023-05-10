Softball
Central Cambria 5, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Ebensburg, senior Kami Kamzik struck out 14 batters in a no-hitter to lead the 17-0 Red Devils over the Lions on Wednesday.
Central Cambria’s Jordan Krawcion homered among her two hits. Sophia Blasko and Aubrey Ruddek each homered.
Chestnut Ridge’s Brittany Motter struck out 11 batters.
Conemaugh Valley 3, Windber 1: In Windber, Isabella Winkelman went 3-for-4 to lead the visitors as the Blue Jays tallied three runs in the top of the seventh to edge the Ramblers.
Conemaugh Valley’s Delanie Davison and Windber’s Skylee Miller traded zeros back and forth until Windber scored a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Windber’s Kaylie Gaye tripled.
Ferndale 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 2: Angelina Wagner totaled two hits at the plate and fanned 14 batters and scattered two knocks in a complete-game victory as the Yellow Jackets edged the host Crimson Crushers at Roxbury Park.
Ferndale’s Nakaila Craig produced two hits and two runs.
Bishop McCort’s Kristin Stiles drove in two runs, and Belle Toth added two hits.
Richland 7, Bishop McCort Catholic 2: Anna Burke, Grace Vuckovich, Ava Wenderoth and Casey Yost each recorded two knocks as the Rams defeated the host Crimson Crushers at Roxbury Park.
Bishop McCort’s Autumn Ricketts produced two hits.
Shade 11, Berlin Brothersvalley 5: In Cairnbrook, Laiken Orner went 4-for-4 with a run scored and one run batted in to lead the Panthers over the Mountaineers.
Shade’s Tara Corradini finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored at the plate and earned the complete-game victory. Jaedyn Krupper went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Jenna Muha added two knocks and two RBIs.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Sydney Walker blasted a three-run homer, and Mikaela Huston doubled among her two hits and scored twice.
Penn Cambria 12, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0 (5): In Ebensburg, Patty Wagner collected two knocks at the plate and fanned six batters in a one-hit shutout, while Ashley Galovich, Emily Hite and Lily Sheehan all went 3-for-3 to lead the Panthers over the Huskies.
Galovich doubled and drove in five runs. Hite doubled, tripled and scored three runs. Sheehan doubled, tripled, scored three runs and drove in a pair. Sophia Rabatin added two hits and two runs.
Bishop Carroll’s Ema Sheesley singled.
Cambria Heights 17, Purchase Line 0: In Commodore, Rea Kosicki threw a one-hit abbreviated shutout, while five different Highlanders each collected two hits to lead the visitors over the Red Dragons.
Karin Adams (three RBIs), Ellie Bender (double, two RBIs), Rylee Bernecky (three RBIs), Lexi Griak and Macey Mezzelo (two RBIs) each totaled two knocks. Olivia Deckard tripled.
Northern Cambria 18, Penns Manor 3 (4): In Clymer, Laci Lanzendorfer went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs to lead the Colts over the Comets.
Northern Cambria’s Lakin Baker drove in three runs, while Kenzie Formeck (double) and Julia Mitory each provided two hits and two RBIs.
Alivia Yahner scored four runs, stole two bases and added two knocks. Skye Bernecky and Megan Lubert produced two hits apiece.
Penns Manor’s Allison Rhea drove in two runs.
Baseball
Ferndale 8, Windber 7: Connor Hrivnak produced a walk-off RBI single to right field to score Noah Hendershot as the host Yellow Jackets topped the Ramblers in thrilling fashion.
Hendershot finished 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Connor Szarka went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs. Aedan Hrivnak (four runs), Connor Hrivnak (two RBIs) and Nick Reynolds (double) netted two knocks apiece.
Windber’s Lucas Oleksa went 3-for-3 with a double and three runs. Joe Reynolds (double, two RBIs), Rex Rininger and Andrew Scalia each contributed two knocks.
Portage 7, United 6: In Armagh, Billy Dobrowolsky’s two-run double and Jacob McCoy’s RBI single in the seventh put the Mustangs ahead to stay as the visitors came back to top the Lions.
Dobrowolsky finished with two hits and three RBIs, and McCoy added two knocks.
Mason Kargo contributed two hits. Isaac Jubina and Luke Scarton each scored twice.
United’s Caden McCully produced two hits and two runs. Connor Darr doubled. McCully’s RBI single in the seventh brought the Lions within one.
Westmont Hilltop 12, Greater Johnstown 5: Jack Wesner went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs at the plate, and struck out seven batters over 31/3 innings to earn the win on the mound for the host Hilltoppers over the Trojans at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Westmont Hilltop’s Landrey Burnheimer doubled and drove in two runs. Andrew Madden singled.
Greater Johnstown’s Brock Kobal went 3-for-4, and Donte Tisinger added two hits.
Meyersdale 2, Shanksville-Stonycreek 1: In Salisbury, Bradin Schrock fanned five batters and allowed one unearned run in a complete-game victory as the Red Raiders topped the Vikings.
Meyersdale’s Tyler Sandy and Karter Schurg (double) each drove in a run.
Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Isaac Jamison allowed one earned run over six frames.
Meyersdale 15, Turkeyfoot Valley 4: In Salisbury, Ryan Sechler and Lucas Brown combined on a no-hitter as the Red Raiders defeated the Rams. Sechler collected two hits, two runs and four RBIs at the plate.
Meyersdale’s Braden Kretchman (two doubles, three runs) and Dylan Teets (double, three RBIs) each produced two hits. Donica stole three bases.
Turkeyfoot Valley’s Bryce Schmidt stole four bases.
Conemaugh Township 10, Berlin Brothersvalley 4: In Berlin, Colin Dinyar homered among his two hits, while Tyler Weber doubled and drove in three runs as the Indians sprinted past the Mountaineers.
Conemaugh Township’s Aiden Prior added two hits and two runs, and Zack Petree doubled and drove in two runs.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Cooper Huston, Craig Jarvis and Levi Leonard each collected two hits. Pace Prosser tripled.
Rockwood 6, Conemaugh Township 5: In Rockwood, Jonathan Felesky (home run, two RBIs) and Hunter Whipkey each produced two hits as the Rockets topped the Indians.
Rockwood’s Nathan Show drove in two runs, and Max Trimpey doubled.
Conemaugh Township’s Tanner Shirley collected two hits, including a double, and two runs. Larry Weaver homered.
Cambria Heights 16, Purchase Line 0 (3): In Commodore, Garrett Jasper and Ty Stockley each supplied three hits, three runs and three RBIs, while Tristan Weakland homered and drove in four runs as the Highlanders blanked the Red Dragons.
Jasper doubled twice, and Stockley added a two-bagger.
Mitchell Elias, Zane Miller and Luke Mulraney (double) contributed two hits apiece. Stephen Nelen stole three bases and scored three runs. Isaac Weiland struck out four batters and allowed one hit over two innings.
Purchase Line’s Austin Chambers singled.
