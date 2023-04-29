Softball
Mustang Classic
Central Cambria 12, Portage 0 (5): In Portage, Aubrey Ruddek, Kami Kamzik and Keira Link combined for nine strikeouts in a no-hitter as the 13-0 Red Devils blanked the Mustangs in Saturday's championship game.
Kamzik blasted two home runs. Olivia Janosik added two hits, including a homer.
Central Cambria 4, Clearfield 0: In Portage, Janosik provided three hits, including a double, while Kamzik fanned 16 batters in a two-hit shutout as the Red Devils defeated the Bison.
Clearfield won the 2022 PIAA Class 4A title.
Baseball
Tyrone 5, Somerset 2: In Somerset, Dylan Ewing permitted two runs (one earned) while striking out four batters and scattering five singles in a complete-game victory to lead the visitors over the hosts.
Tyrone's Caiden Bonsell, Ross Gampe (two runs) and Landon Hamer (double) each produced two knocks. The Golden Eagles scored once in the sixth and twice in the seventh to prevail.
Somerset's Zane Hagans collected two hits and an RBI. Hunter Krotzer fanned four batters over five innings. Eric Harris allowed three unearned runs over the final two frames.
