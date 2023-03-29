Softball
Cambria Heights 11, River Valley 3: In Blairsville, Sidney Nihart provided two hits and two RBIs while striking out seven batters in a complete-game victory as the Highlanders topped the Panthers on Wednesday.
Cambria Heights’ Lexi Griak collected two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Martina White added two hits and two RBIs, and Rylee Bernecky produced two knocks. Karin Adams doubled, and Abby Zeglen tripled and plated two runs.
River Valley’s Tori Foust and Abby Pynos each collected two hits. Brooklynn Furman drove in two runs.
Tuesday
Central Cambria 6, Chestnut Ridge 0: In New Paris, Kami Kamzik struck out nine batters in a three-hit shutout and also went 2-for-2 with two homers and four RBIs to propel the Red Devils over the Lions.
Central Cambria’s Keira Link and Aubrey Ruddek each provided two hits and one RBI.
Chestnut Ridge’s Brittany Motter fanned six batters in seven innings.
Northern Cambria 6, Homer-Center 1: In Homer City, Kenzie Formeck went 3-for-3 with a triple, three stolen bases, two runs and two RBIs as the Colts quieted the Wildcats.
Northern Cambria’s Laci Lanzendorfer scattered nine hits and went the distance in the victory. Alivia Yahner collected two hits, stole seven bases and scored three runs.
Homer-Center’s Julia King went 3-for-4 with two doubles. Melanie George added two hits, including a double.
Westmont Hilltop 17, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0 (3): Zoey Lynch struck out eight batters in an abbreviated no-hitter to lead the Hilltoppers over the Huskies.
Westmont Hilltop’s Taylor Hess provided three hits. Zailees Seda, Quinn Kuzmiak, Samantha Dixon and Ashlyn Kist added two hits each. Kuzmiak homered twice, and Dixon added a round-tripper.
Monday
Central Cambria 13, Homer-Center 0 (5): In Ebensburg, Kami Kamzik homered and fanned nine batters in three innings as the Red Devils blanked the Wildcats.
Central Cambria’s Aubrey Ruddek struck out four batters over two innings. Sophie Blasko, Keira Link and Kait Rozsi each homered. Liv Janosik and Jordan Krawcion each went 2-for-3.
Bekah Marshall collected Homer- Center’s lone hit.
Baseball
Tuesday
Chestnut Ridge 3, Central Cambria 2: In Ebensburg, Garrett Emerick fanned 10 batters in a complete-game victory as the Lions held off the Red Devils.
Chestnut Ridge’s Kaiden Nicodemus netted two hits, and Nate Whysong scored twice.
Treyton Jacobs led Central Cambria with two hits. The Red Devils scored twice in the bottom of the seventh.
Calvary Christian Academy 9, Turkeyfoot Valley 2: In Confluence, the Eagles defeated the Rams.
Turkeyfoot Valley’s Bryce Nicholson collected two singles and struck out 10 batters over six innings. Zack Ryan drove in a run.
