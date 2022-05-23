Softball
Monday
District 6 Tournament
Class 3A Quarterfinal
Bald Eagle Area 2, Central Cambria 1 (10): In Wingate, Kendra Uberti scored on a throwing error with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Eagles edged the Red Devils.
A groundball was hit to Central Cambria’s third baseman, but the throw sailed high to first base as Uberti scampered home for the game-winning run.
Central Cambria fell to 15-4. Junior right-hander Kami Kamzik allowed four hits and struck out 15 batters in 92/3 innings. The Notre Dame commit was intentionally walked five times during the game.
Bald Eagle right-handed hurler Sierra Albright allowed just two hits and one run over 10 innings, while striking out 18 batters.
Bald Eagle got on the board when Marina Shawley singled to score Katelyn Smitchko in the second inning.
Central Cambria evened things up in the top of the third inning. The Red Devils scored one run on a stolen base.
Class 1A Quarterfinal
Glendale 7, Bishop McCort Catholic 1: In Flinton, Riley Best blasted two home runs and finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the Vikings over the Crimson Crushers.
Glendale’s Madison Peterson, who provided two hits (one double) at the plate, struck out 13 batters and allowed one run and six hits in the circle. Kaprice Cavalet and Caitlyn Rydbom (two RBIs) doubled and finished with two hits each.
Kelly Kasabeck added two hits.
Bishop McCort’s Kayleigh Horner went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Autumn Ricketts provided two hits, and Alayna Marion doubled.
Class 2A Quarterfinal
Juniata Valley 5, Northern Cambria 4: In Alexandria, the Colts tallied three runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a two-run lead, but the host Green Hornets scored three in the bottom of the frame to prevail.
Sixth-seeded Northern Cambria (12-7) was led by Jensen Wiewiora’s 4-for-4 day at the plate.
Jessica Krug had two hits, including a double.
Third-seeded Juniata Valley (14-3) had two hits apiece by Taryn Stewart and Ava Allison, who had a pair of doubles. Stewart drove in two runs.
Juniata Valley will play second-seeded Claysburg-Kimmel in the semifinal round. Top-seeded Southern Huntingdon will face fourth-seeded Marion Center.
Baseball
Tuesday
District 5 Tournament
Class 1A Quarterfinal
Rockwood 10, Turkeyfoot Valley 0 (5): In Rockwood, Jonathan Felesky struck out six batters and allowed one hit over five shutout frames as the Rockets topped the Rams.
Rockwood’s Hunter Whipkey and Andrew Weaver (two runs and two RBIs) each contributed two hits. Carson Brown scored twice, and Luke Beahr drove home three runs. Carson Modrak doubled.
Monday
District 5 Tournament
Class 2A Play-In
Conemaugh Township 5, McConnellsburg 4: In Davidsville, Tyler Weber had a run-scoring double at the plate and pitched five innings to record the win on the mound as the host Indians edged the Spartans.
Larry Weaver went 2-for-2 with one run and one run batted in for the 14-6 Indians.
Jackson Clevenger had two hits, including a double and two RBIs for 12-9 McConnellsburg.
Conemaugh Township advances to face top-seeded Everett on Wednesday.
District 6 Tournament
Class 4A Semifinal
Juniata 2, Penn Cambria 0: In Mifflintown, Dawson Harper struck out 12 batters in a complete-game two-hitter to lead the Indians over the Panthers.
Zach Grove and Luke Shuagis both singled for Penn Cambria (8-12). Vinny Chirdon struck out six batters in six innings.
Juniata (13-7) scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Ben Fry doubled and drove in a run.
