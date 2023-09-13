Soccer
High School Girls
Windber 1, Cambria Heights 0: In Patton, Mariah Andrews scored off a feed from Heather Carney in the first half, and goalkeeper Rylee Baer made 14 saves to help the Ramblers blank the Highlanders on Wednesday.
Berlin Brothersvalley 2, Fannett-Metal 1: In Berlin, Mikaela Glessner assisted on both of her team’s goals by Maddy Richardson and Mercy Sechler as the Mountaineers edged the Tigers. Berlin Brothersvalley’s Marcy Dupre made 16 saves. Fannett-Metal’s Ondraya Waite scored.
Somerset 3, Central Cambria 1: In Ebensburg, Lily Witt tallied a hat trick, while Josie Steele totaled two assists to propel the Golden Eagles over the Red Devils. Ava Barra scored Central Cambria’s lone goal in the second half.
Penn Cambria 7, Westmont Hilltop 1: Meghan Andersen netted four goals, while teammate Madison Farabaugh added three to lead the Panthers over the host Hilltoppers. Melia Zagorski scored Westmont Hilltop’s lone goal.
Forest Hills 6, Greater Johnstown 1: In Sidman, Samantha Papcunik’s hat trick led the way for the Rangers as they trounced the visiting Trojans. Aivah Maul netted a pair of goals and Avery Smiach scored once for Forest Hills, which led 5-0 at halftime.
Audrina Meta tallied Greater Johnstown’s lone goal.
Tuesday
Conemaugh Township 10, Northern Bedford County 0: In Davidsville, Ashlyn Fetterman buried four goals and added an assist, while Izzy Slezak provided two goals and a helper to lead the Indians over the Black Panthers.
Conemaugh Township’s Briar Berkey and Matty Mauzy each supplied a goal and assist.
Vayda Korenoski and Addie Miller scored a goal apiece. Jordan Snyder recorded the shutout.
High School Boys
Tuesday
Forest Hills 7, Central Cambria 2: In Sidman, Kaden Carpenter buried three goals, while Hunter Adams added two markers as the Rangers topped the Red Devils. Forest Hills’ Toby Wilt chipped in one goal and four assists, and Seth Burnosky added one goal and two assists.
Rockwood 2, North Star 1: In Boswell, Davis Bruening and Alex Reifs-Martinez each scored as the Rockets edged the Cougars. North Star’s Parker Scherer found the back of the net.
Penn Cambria 6, Chestnut Ridge 2: In Cresson, Andrew Dillon and Nick Marshall each supplied hat tricks as the Panthers tallied four goals in the second half to defeat the Lions.
Preston Pittman scored both of Chestnut Ridge’s goals.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Penns Valley 3, Bedford 0: In Spring Mills, the Rams swept the Bisons 25-12, 25-23, 25-17. Bedford’s Laney Lafferty provided 16 assists and five blocks. Hannah Burkett netted 12 digs and six kills. Sydney Swope added seven digs.
Southern Garrett 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 2: In Salisbury, Ava Hummel served up 26 points with 10 aces for the Elks in a 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 21-25, 15-5 loss to the Rams. Taylor Short provided 11 kills in the loss, while Peyton Hotchkiss dished out 12 assists and 10 service points.
Shade 3, Turkeyfoot Valley 0: In Confluence, Madalyn Rapsky dished out 19 assists, and Deborah Bozovich led the offense with 10 kills as the Panthers swept the Rams 25-6, 25-12, 29-27. Haylee Critchfield and Zoe Ketchock each provided 12 digs, and Madelyn Naret added 11.
Tuesday
Chestnut Ridge 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 1: In New Paris, Natalie Lafferty netted 19 assists and eight aces, and Isabella Hillegass added 15 kills and five blocks as the Lions topped the Crimson Crushers 19-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-10.
Chestnut Ridge’s Ashlie Weaver netted four blocks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.