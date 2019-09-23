Soccer
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 4, Richland 0: Parker Marion notched a pair of goals and Sabrina Zimmerman did not allow a goal in net as the Hilltoppers defeated the Rams in a Laurel Highlands match.
Westmont Hilltop (6-1) scored two goals in each half.
Grace Dryer and Alexis Nudds (assist) added a goal each for the Hilltoppers. Lauren Mock assisted on two goals.
Richland (7-3) goalkeeper Bella Burke stopped 11 shots on goal.
Forest Hills 8, Bishop McCort Catholic 2: Lydia Roman totaled four goals and Olivia Guillarmod added a pair of goals as the Rangers defeated the Crimson Crushers in Laurel Highlands play.
Audrey Peretin and Alexus McLucas added goals for Forest Hills (6-2).
Caroline Ingram and Maria Barbados buried goals for Bishop McCort.
Somerset 7, Central Cambria 0: In Ebensburg, Lilly Means notched a hat trick to lead the Golden Eagles past the Red Devils in a Laurel Highlands contest.
Devon Field added a pair of goals for Somerset, which led 6-0 at halftime. McKenna Shaffer and Emma Luteri tallied Somerset’s two other goals.
Windber 4, Northern Bedford 1: In Loysburg, Natalie Buza scored two goals and assisted on two scores as the Ramblers defeated the Black Panthers in a non-conference clash.
Caroline McClain and Shannon Tokarsky added solo goals for Windber (7-1). Paige Strushensky and Anna Steinbeck assisted on goals for the Ramblers, who scored two goals in each half.
Cambria Heights 6, Greater Johnstown 1: Kelly Bassett and Abbey Lansberry each produced a hat trick and an assist to lead the Highlanders past the Trojans in the Laurel Highlands.
Emma Stockley and Karli Storm each assisted on a goal for Cambria Heights (5-3), which led 5-1 at halftime.
Haley Bicko scored the lone goal for Greater Johnstown.
Bedford 10, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: In Bedford, Robyn Casalena notched a hat trick and assisted on a goal to spark the Bisons past the Marauders in a Laurel Highlands matchup.
Lizzy Martz (one assist) and Sydney Taracatac each provided two goals for Bedford (9-0-1). Grace Sarver added a goal and two assists. Josie Hampton and Katelyn Shaffer (assist) accounted for two
Bedford goals.
Lainey Farabaugh tallied Bishop Guilfoyle’s lone goal.
High School Boys
Conemaugh Township 15, Bishop McCort Catholic 0: In Davidsville, Ben Cotchen, Trenton Brenneman and Austin Elliot all scored two goals as the Indians earned a nonconference victory over the Crimson Crushers.
Evan Brenneman, Josiah Parker, Ryan Kaltrider, A.J. Smolen, Luke Formica, Josh Mathis, Dominic Patton, Sam Worst and D.J. Ciarimboli all added one goal for the Indians. Smolen and Ethan Williams produced three assists each. Ciarimboli and Patton combined on the shutout for Conemaugh Township (6-1).
Volleyball
High School Girls
Forest Hills 3, Portage 0: In Sidman, the Rangers swept the Mustangs in a nonconference match by scores of 25-21, 25-19, 25-21.
Madeline Cecere topped Forest Hills with 30 digs and eight kills. Kenzie Colosimo dished out 25 assists and Anna Wingard produced 13 digs. Lexi Koeck and Baylee Snedden each provided six kills. Taylor Burda accounted for five kills.
Rhianna Benton and Caitlyn Papcun topped Portage with 20 digs and 11 kills, respectively.
North Star 3, Richland 1: After losing the first set, the Cougars came roaring back to take the next three games on their way to a 21-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-10 nonconference triumph.
Sydnee Ashbrook led North Star (8-0) with 20 kills. Cara Augustine topped the offense with 27 assists. Emily Bittner provided 26 digs.
Noelle Wechtenhiser led Richland with nine kills, while Tierney Beebout added eight kills. Laikyn and Logan Roman each provided six service aces.
Madison Scairillo finished with five blocks.
Shade 3, Northern Bedford 0: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha and Morgan Zimmerman each provided 10 kills to lead the Panthers past the Black Panthers 25-11, 25-21, 25-14 in a nonconference clash.
Katie Cook and Cassidy Mauger combined for 20 assists for Shade.
Mountain Ridge (Md.) 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Salisbury, the visiting Miners swept the Elks with scores of 25-2, 25-11, 25-15.
Brooke Eauclaire contributed 13 service points, 11 kills, five aces and four digs for Mountain Ridge. Maddie Paris added nine assists and four digs for the Miners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.