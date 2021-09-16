Soccer
High School Boys
Westmont Hilltop 2, Richland 1 (OT): At Herlinger Field, Conner Oechslin scored on a penalty kick in the first overtime period to lift the Hilltoppers over the host Rams.
Yousef Sbeitan scored in the second half for 4-0 Westmont Hilltop.
Tyler Sukenik tallied a second-half goal for 3-1 Richland.
Central Cambria 2, Somerset 1: In Somerset, the Red Devils tallied two second-half goals to edge the Golden Eagles.
Central Cambria evened its record at 3-3. Gavin Kolar scored the tying goal for the visitors. Aiden Illig netted the game-winning goal with an assist from Jon Wess.
Tanner Wassilchalk scored Somerset’s (1-2-1) lone goal in the first half.
Bedford 10, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Bedford, Colby Barnhouse and Cole Taylor (two assists) each netted hat tricks as the Bisons blanked the Marauders.
Timothy Crist bagged a pair of goals for 4-0-1 Bedford. Chase Bussard (three assists) and Cameron Hagenbuch (one assist) also scored for the Bisons. Cameron Beck finished with two assists.
Bishop Guilfoyle slipped to 1-4.
Central 6, Greater Johns- town 0: At Trojan Stadium, Zach Gahagan netted a hat trick as the Scarlet Dragons defeated the Trojans.
Landon Snider, Ben Theys and Jon Imler also scored for 2-3 Central.
Greater Johnstown fell to 0-3.
High School Girls
Windber 1, Berlin Brothersvalley 0 (2OT): In Berlin, Mariah Andrews scored off of a feed from Paige Strushensky in double overtime to lift the Ramblers past the Mountaineers on Thursday.
Lexi James notched the shutout for Windber (3-0).
Berlin dropped to 3-3.
Rockwood 3, North Star 0: In Rockwood, Finnleigh Gould, Mollie Wheatley and Alyssa Hunt all scored to lift the Rockets (3-2) past the Cougars (0-4).
Rockwood’s Leah Ritenour made 16 saves in the shutout.
Westmont Hilltop 2, Richland 0: Aubrey Rutledge scored once and assisted on Cami Danchanko’s goal, while Sabrina Zimmerman notched her third shutout of the season in a Hilltoppers (4-0) triumph over the Rams (3-1).
Somerset 5, Central Cambria 1: In Ebensburg, Maurah Shortt tallied a hat trick to lead the Golden Eagles past the Red Devils.
Somerset (3-2) also received goals from Kamryn Ross and Willa Sharbaugh.
Brooke Kolar scored Central Cambria's (1-5) goal.
Bedford 8, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: In Altoona, Grace Sarver and Katelyn Shaffer (two assists) each tallied hat tricks to lead the Bisons past the Marauders.
Sydney Taracatac (three assists) and Josie Hampton also scored for 4-0 Bedford.
Lainey Farabaugh scored Bishop Guilfoyle’s lone goal.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Forest Hills 3, Somerset 2: In Somerset, Mya Colosimo provided 27 kills and Mackenzie Hoover recorded 25 digs, 11 kills and three aces to lead the Rangers past the Golden Eagles, 26-24, 25-27, 26-24, 19-25, 15-13.
Julia Chunta dished out 49 assists for 4-0 Forest Hills. Lexi Koeck finished with 21 service points, 12 kills and three aces.
Addie Schirato added three blocks.
Gracie Bowers ended up with 41 assists for Somerset (3-1), which received 13 kills and three aces from Shawna Walker. Shandi Walker provided 10 kills, three blocks and three aces. Sydney Rush and Olivia Svonavec both netted nine kills. Sydney Campbell scooped up 12 digs.
Bedford 3, Richland 1: Natalie Lippincott provided 16 kills and nine digs to lead the Bisons past the host Rams, 25-20, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23.
Bedford (4-0) received 11 kills from Peri Bagley. Rylea Stayer added eight kills, three blocks and three aces. Emma Harclerode ended up with 23 digs, 16 service points and four aces. Riley Ruffley finished with 24 service points, 18 assists and three aces, and Laney Lafferty dispersed 14 assists.
Madison Sciarrillo led Richland (1-3) with 12 kills. Laikyn Roman dished out 17 assists, and Rachel Held provided five kills.
Portage 3, Windber 0: In Portage 3, Jada Willinsky totaled 10 digs and 10 service points to lead the Mustangs past the Ramblers, 25-9, 25-17, 25-13.
Brooke Bednarski netted 16 service points and seven assists for Portage (4-1).
Chestnut Ridge 3, Central Cambria 1: In New Paris, Belle Bosch compiled 30 kills and 14 blocks as the Lions defeated the Red Devils 25-9, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23.
Riley Frankenberry netted 24 assists and 14 digs for Chestnut Ridge (2-1). Grace Lazor finished with 15 digs, and Isabella Hillegass added five aces.
Central Cambria fell to 2-2.
Conemaugh Township 3, North Star 0: In Davidsville, Chloe Bidelman compiled 18 digs and three aces as the Indians defeated the Cougars 25-23, 25-23, 25-16.
Riley Maldet totaled 12 kills and four aces for 4-1 Conemaugh Township. Alison Matera dished out 25 assists, and Kendra Huber added six kills.
North Star dropped to 3-2.
Ligonier Valley 3, Valley 2: In Ligonier, Haley Stormer compiled 12 kills, eight service points and three aces to lead the Rams past the Vikings, 20-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-14, 16-14.
Ruby Wallace totaled 11 kills for Ligonier Valley (2-3), which received 23 assists from Saylor Clise. Abby Tutino provided 14 service points and six aces. Alexa Harding added 11 service points and five aces.
Sarah Sheeder finished with 10 service points and four aces.
Lizzy Crissman had two crucial blocks in the fifth set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.