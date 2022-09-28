Soccer
High School Boys
Westmont Hilltop 2, Penn Cambria 0: In Cresson, Alex Mondick recorded a clean sheet as the Hilltoppers blanked the Panthers on Wednesday.
Westmont Hilltop (6-4) received unassisted goals from Hunter Smith (three seconds left in first half) and Gage Hensel.
Duncan Gongloff made 10 saves for 3-7-1 Penn Cambria.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Central 2 (2OT): In Fishertown, Preston Pittman scored on an assist from Brock Holderbaum in the second overtime period to lift the Lions over the Scarlet Dragons.
Pittman scored all three of his team’s goals.
Central’s Ben Theys tallied a pair of goals.
Forest Hills 6, Greater Johnstown 2: Hunter Adams, Seth Burnosky, Kaden Carpenter, Gavin Ickes, Eli Rudnik and Toby Wilt each scored as the Rangers defeated the host Trojans.
Jeremy Dietz scored both goals for Greater Johnstown (0-10).
Richland 1, Somerset 1: Both teams scored once as the Golden Eagles and host Rams ended in a draw.
Liam Egal gave Somerset (7-2-2) a 1-0 lead in the first half.
Evan Beglin tied the game for Richland (6-1-1) in the second half.
Bedford 7, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1: In Ebensburg, Colin Gable scored twice and Chase Bussard provided a goal and three assists to lead the Bisons over the Huskies.
Cameron Beck, Jack Becker, Owen Schrum and Cole Taylor also scored for 10-1 Bedford.
Thomas Bernard netted Bishop Carroll’s lone goal.
High School Girls
Yough 4, Ligonier Valley 0: In Ligonier, Mckenzie Pritts buried a pair of goals and Carly Fitzgibbons recorded the shutout as the Cougars defeated the Rams.
Carli Reisinger and Nicky Veycheck also scored for 4-4 Yough.
Tuesday
Bedford 14, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Fishertown, Grace Sarver buried four goals and Katie McDevitt added a hat trick as the Bisons blanked the Lions.
Paiton Gillum scored twice for Bedford. Ava Sipes provided two assists, while Jocelyn Boone, Cassidy DeHaven, Allie Hendershot, Mady Lang and Kaitlyn Richardson each added a marker.
Kiski Area 6, Ligonier Valley 0: In Vandergrift, Riley Koziatek tallied a hat trick and Camryn Kunz added a pair of goals to lead the Cavaliers past the Rams.
Isabella DeVito recorded the clean sheet and Gretched Freund scored a goal for Kiski Area (4-6).
Volleyball
High School Girls
Conemaugh Township 3, Shade 0: In Davidsville, Hannah Swank totaled 15 digs, 13 kills and two blocks as the Indians handed the Panthers their first loss of the season with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-16 decision.
Alison Matera dished out 28 assists for Conemaugh Township. Hannah Sodano added 11 digs and nine kills, and Kendra Huber provided six kills and three aces.
Jenna Muha led Shade with 15 kills. Kori Boozer scooped up 24 digs, and Jadeyn Gross dispersed 10 assists.
