Soccer
High School Boys
Conemaugh Township 9, Forest Hills 3: In Davidsville, Jackson Sotosky netted five goals and Dillon Defibaugh had two as the host Indians pulled away from the Rangers on Thursday.
Austin Elliott and Declan Mainhart each had a goal for Conemaugh Township (11-3).
Kaden Carpenter scored twice and Gavin Ickes had a goal for Forest Hills (7-6).
Cambria Heights 2, Central 0: In Patton, George Campbell and Dravin Beatty each scored goals for the Highlanders as they blanked the Scarlet Dragons.
Caleb Patterson’s clean sheet buoyed the Cambria Heights effort.
Greater Johnstown 4, Northern Cambria 0: The host Trojans got three goals from Jeremy Dietz and another from Jacob Helbig as they stormed past the Colts to net their first win of the season.
Dom Alberter logged the clean sheet for Greater Johnstown.
Windber 2, Forbes Road 0: In Windber, a pair of first-half goals – one each from Jacob Hill and Derek Prince – lifted the Ramblers past the Cardinals.
Bryson Costa earned the shutout for Windber.
Richland 8, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Altoona, Sahmeed Ahmed netted a hat trick while three Rams goalkeepers – Tyler Kane, Nate Mayket and Braden Hirsch – combined to shut out the Marauders.
Richland also saw two goals booted in by Mitch Timcik while Tucker Lindrose, Tyler Sukenik and Nate Cook also scored a goal apiece.
Wednesday
Central Cambria 2, Richland 1 (OT): Ojha Ojha’s overtime tally broke a 1-all tie and gave the Red Devils a victory over the host Rams.
Braden Swope also scored for Central Cambria during the first half.
Richland’s Tylor Swope netted his team’s lone goal during the second half.
High School Girls
Windber 6, Berlin Brothersvalley 1: In Berlin, Anna Steinbeck posted three goals for the Ramblers as they raced past the Mountaineers. Windber also got two goals and two assists from Riley Brubaker, while Mariah Andrews tallied a goal and two assists.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Gracie Sechler picked up her team’s lone tally.
Forest Hills 5, Westmont Hilltop 1: In Sidman, a three-goal effort from Samantha Papcunik led the way for the Rangers as they hammered the Hilltoppers. Audrey Peretin and Grace Beyer also notched goals for Forest Hills.
Westmont Hilltop’s goal came from Jordan Pecze during the second half.
Bedford 2, Somerset 0: In Bedford, Ava Sipes and Grace Sarver each scored in the second half to lead the Bisons over the Golden Eagles.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Bedford 3, Chestnut Ridge 1: In Bedford, Bailey Stahlman had 25 kills, 10 digs and eight solo blocks as the Bisons beat the Lions, 15-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-9.
Hannah Burkett had 16 service points, nine kills and eight digs. Laney Lafferty had 33 assists, seven digs and two block assists.
Livie Nouse had 15 digs, and Peri Bagley had five kills and eight digs. Raegan May had four kills for 10-3 Bedford.
Conemaugh Township 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: Hannah Swank had 12 kills and six blocks, and Kendra Huber and Hannah Sodano each had eight kills as the Indians beat the Blue Jays 25-13, 25-6, 25-21.
Central Cambria 3, Greater Johnstown 0: Summer Koss had 25 assists and 15 service points, including an ace, as the Red Devils defeated the Trojans.
Mikalah Kim had 13 kills, and Emma Pablic had nine kills for Central Cambria.
Deer Lakes 3, Ligonier Valley 0: In Ligonier, Teagan Peltz-Palko had seven service points and one ace in the Rams loss to Deer Lakes, 25-18, 25-11, 25-21.
Emily Rankin had seven kills and Lacy Sosko had five kills and three blocks. Alexa Harding had five kills and one block. Saylor Clise had 14 assists.
Portage 3, Northern Cambria 1: In Northern Cambria, Paige Phillips led the Mustangs with 12 kills, and Trissa Smith had 21 assists, three aces and 19 service points in a win over the Colts, 25-18, 25-22, 12-25, 26-24.
Brooke Bednarski had 10 kills, 12 assists and 12 digs for the Mustangs. Keira Sossong had 21 digs.
Central 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 2: In Martinsburg, Alicia Heinrich led the visitors with 15 kills and 10 service points, but the Scarlet Dragons held off the Huskies, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 15-6.
Bishop Carroll's Mary Golden compiled 29 assists and 21 digs. Allie Dziabo added nine kills, and Madison Ostinowski provided 11 service points.
Richland 3, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: The Rams defeated the visiting Marauders in three sets, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16.
No statistics were provided for either team.
Rockwood 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 1: In Salisbury, the Rockets beat the Elks 25-15, 23-25, 25-15, 25-16.
Statistics were not provided for either team.
Hockey
PIHL
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Penn-Trafford 1: Hleb Subach stopped 35 of 36 shots on goal and three different Crimson Crushers scored in a victory over the Warriors at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Timur Naletov, Sammy Treager and Nykyta Yalobyi each scored for 2-0 Bishop McCort, which led 2-0 after the first period.
Nate Loughner scored for 0-1 Penn-Trafford in the second period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.