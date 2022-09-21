Soccer
High School Boys
Somerset 5, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Somerset, five Golden Eagles attackers struck for a goal apiece as the hosts blanked the Lions. Vigi Hersh, Logan Baker, Logan Seslow, Carson Vought and Declan Egal each had goals for Somerset while Liam Egal dished out three assists on Wednesday.
The win by Somerset was the 200th in the career of coach Mark Wassilchalk.
“For me, this is a night to reflect and be thankful for the opportunity to cross paths with many wonderful individuals,” Wassilchalk said. “Over the years, there have been many ups and downs. While the good far outnumber the bad, there have been some tough times. Times that I know I have learned from and that I hope the players have learned from. In all honesty over the 16 years that I have been at Somerset, I have probably learned more from the 208 players that I have been blessed with having the pleasure of knowing than what those players learned from me. Accomplishing a feat like 200 wins isn’t about an individual. This is about the efforts of those 208 players and their families that supported them. I can’t think of a better time than now to thank all of the players, coaches and others that I have crossed paths with in my time at Somerset for providing me an opportunity to reach this milestone.
"Actually as I sit here thinking about it, 200 wins is a big accomplishment and a lot to be proud of. However, when I look at what some of these kids who have been part of our soccer program over the years and what they have gone on to accomplish, that is even more impressive. When I think of all the kids that have touched my life, it goes far beyond soccer. Many have shown how hard work and perseverance pays off. There are doctors, nurses, teachers, coaches, business owners, firefighters, paramedics, engineers, Eagle Scouts, chemists and biologists working in critical study areas, West Point graduates, members of the armed forces and the list goes on and on. These are individuals that I am proud to know and this is a program that I am proud to be a part of. As a coach, I have enjoyed a great ride thanks to everyone that I have been fortunate enough to be associated with as part of the Somerset Area soccer program. Achieving 200 wins has afforded me the opportunity to step back and be proud of not just the success we have had on the field, but also the success our players have had off the field.”
Quintin Robison, Andrea Renna and Vought combined to register the shutout.
Cambria Heights 2, North Star 1: In Patton, goals from Ethan Kline and Dravin Beatty gave the Highlanders a cushion they would not surrender as they edged the Cougars.
Aiden Kubeja’s first-half goal was North Star’s lone tally while also setting the final.
Conemaugh Township 3, Windber 0: In Davidsville, Austin Elliott, Jackson Sotosky and Dylan Giffin (two assists) each tallied two goals and Declan Mainhart provided a clean sheet to lead the Indians over the Ramblers.
Bedford 3, Central Cambria 1: In Ebensburg, a pair of second-half goals from Cole Taylor led the way for the Bisons as they slipped past the Red Devils. Jack Becker also scored for Bedford.
Central Cambria’s Ojha Ojha netted a goal during the second half.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 4, Penn Cambria 1: In Cresson, Pablo Fernandez contributed three goals and an assist as the Huskies topped the Panthers.
Zach Novak added a goal for 3-3 Bishop Carroll.
Penn Cambria’s Conlan Ball scored in the first half.
High School Girls
Windber 3, Conemaugh Township 1: In Davidsville, Anna Steinbeck provided two goals and Riley Brubaker assisted on two scores as the Ramblers defeated the Indians.
Mariah Andrews also scored for 8-0 Windber.
Izzy Slezak contributed a marker for Conemaugh Township.
Ligonier Valley 3, East Allegheny 2: In Ligonier, Mikayla Moore tallied a pair of goals and Maddy Manges added one to propel the Rams over the Wildcats.
Samantha Hallick and Natalia Saccamango scored for East Allegheny.
Cambria Heights 5, Moshannon Valley 1: In Houtzdale, Hannah Hite produced a hat trick while Erin Behe and Brooklyn Galinis each scored to lead the Highlanders over the Damsels.
Moshannon Valley’s goal scorer was not reported.
Tuesday
Penn Cambria 9, Chestnut Ridge 2: In Cresson, Meghan Anderson provided three goals to lead the Panthers over the Lions.
Danielle Farabaugh added two goals for Penn Cambria, which received one marker each from Madison Farabaugh, Kayla Galovich, Chloe Karabinos and Sydney Lee.
Chestnut Ridge’s Graysen Callihan netted two goals.
Richland 11, Greater Johnstown 1: Becca Fetchko buried a pair of goals to lead the Rams over the host Trojans.
Camryn Beglin, Samantha Bunnell, Carissa Kaufman, Mackenzie Layman, Shawna O’Dowd, Suniva Pawlowski, Jazzlynn Sossong and Delaney Yost also scored for Richland.
Greater Johnstown’s Audrey Murray scored.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Bedford 1: Gianna Gallucci dished out 33 assists and Bria Bair added 14 kills as the Crimson Crushers topped the Bisons 25-22, 25-17, 25-27, 25-21.
Bishop McCort’s Kate Edwards netted 11 kills and Starcia Bainey added 10. Emma Newcomer served five aces.
Bedford's Laney Lafferty dished out 26 assists, while Bailey Stahlman added 12 kills, seven aces and six blocks. Peri Bagley provided 10 kills.
Meyersdale 3, Windber 1: In Windber, Zoe Hetz compiled 19 kills and three blocks to lead the Red Raiders over the Ramblers 25-15, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18.
Amelia Kretchman added 10 kills for Meyersdale, and Amber Long dished out 18 assists.
Molly Birkhimer totaled 15 assists, and Maggie Manippo added 15 service points. Mahlon Horner chipped in five kills.
Shade 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: Jenna Muha provided 21 kills and Jadeyn Gross added 14 assists to lead the Panthers over the host Blue Jays 25-11, 25-18, 25-23.
Shade's Jaedyn Krupper contributed 11 digs, and Deborah Bozovich netted nine kills.
Tuesday
Chestnut Ridge 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 0: Belle Bosch provided 17 kills and 11 service points, while Natalie Lafferty added 32 assists and 14 service points to lead the Lions over the Crushers 25-13, 25-20, 25-20.
Chestnut Ridge's Leah Winegardner netted 10 service points, while Isabella Hillegass amassed nine service points and seven kills. Jada McGill netted seven kills.
