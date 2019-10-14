Soccer
High School Boys
Somerset 2, Westmont Hilltop 1: The Golden Eagles handed the host Hilltoppers their first Laurel Highlands Conference loss in double overtime on Monday.
Zeth Augustine and Elijah Armstrong had the goals for Somerset (13-3), which also got assists from Quinn Egal and Nate Barnhart. Ian Lasure got the win in goal.
Will Gerow scored the Westmont Hilltop (13-1) goal.
Penn Cambria 9, Greater Johnstown 0: Gabe Canineu scored three goals and added three assists in the Panthers (13-3) shutout over the host Trojans in an LHAC match.
The other Penn Cambria goals were scored by Chase Sorchetti, Wyatt Yingling, Dylan Tubbs, Demetri Miller, Ben Sekerak and Logan Michina. Reed Niebauer was the winning goalkeeper.
Windber 6, Berlin Brothersvalley 1: In Windber, Austin Curtis scored three goals with two assists as the host Ramblers topped the Mountaineers in the WestPAC.
Kobe Charney scored two goals for Windber, which also got a goal from Nick Vasas.
Liam Stroup and Brandan Marhefka both had two assists.
Berlin’s goal was a Windber own goal.
Bishop Carroll 8, Bishop Guilfoyle 0: In Ebensburg, seven different Huskies scored goals, including a pair from Timmy Golden, in a shutout win over the visiting Marauders in the Laurel Highlands.
Kaleb Hilyer, Jackson Hudkins, Edwin Maykovich, Ely Blaisdell, Austin Oravec and Naveen Sirsikar scored the other Bishop Carroll (10-6) goals.
High School Girls
Richland 4, Bishop McCort 0: Kendall Barron opened the scoring and Autumn Facci had a hat trick to lead the visiting Rams to a win over the Crimson Crushers in a Laurel Highlands match.
Bella Burke and Maggie Orr shared the shutout in the game played at the Greater Johnstown Career and Technolgy Center.
Conemaugh Township 3, Southern Fulton 2: In Warfordsburg, Alyssa Nail scored a pair of goals and Jordan Miller added the gamewinner with less than 4 minutes to go for the Somerset County Indians in a road victory over the Fulton County Indians in a nonconference fray.
Isabelle Allison, Emilee Roman and Nail had assists for Conemaugh Township (13-3).
Lydia Hiller scored both goals for Southern Fulton.
Somerset 2, Westmont Hilltop 1: In Somerset, Devon Field scored two goals to lift the host Golden Eagles to a narrow win over the Hilltoppers in a Laurel Highlands contest.
Forest Hills 8, Cambria Heights 5: In Sidman, Lydia Roman scored five goals and Olivia Guillarmod had two in a Rangers win over the visiting Highlanders in the LHAC.
Audrey Peretin scored the other Forest Hills (11-5) goal while Kelly Basset had three tallies for the Highlanders (9-6), which also got a goal each from Abbey Kinney and Abbey Lansberry.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Salisbury, Kiera Booth had 18 kills and Lexi Yanosky chipped in 10 assists as the visiting Mountaineers swept the Elks 25-12, 25-6, 25-1.
Grace Dorcon supplied 15 aces, while Carlyn Hay had eight assists for Berlin Brothersvalley.
Blairsville 3, Ligonier Valley 2: In Ligonier, the Bobcats held off the Rams 25-22, 23-25, 19-25, 27-25, 15-11 in a Heritage Conference marathon.
Lexie Smith and Morgan Wing each had 10 service points, and Kailey Johnson had 10 kills for Ligonier Valley.
Shade 3, Meyersdale 1: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha had 15 kills and five blocks as the host Panthers outlasted the Red Raiders 25-22, 25-22, 23-25, 25-13 in the WestPAC.
Morgan Zimmerman chipped in 12 kills, while Katie Cook had 11 assists and Cassidy Mauger had 10.
Conemaugh Township 3, Portage 1: In Davidsville, Jennifer Durica had 17 kills and 16 digs, and Maciah Holsopple added 12 kills to lead the Indians over the Mustangs, 25-12, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20.
Madison Showalter had 37 assists in the win, while Mary Swank had four aces.
Caitlyn Papcun had 11 kills and three blocks for Portage, while Rhianna Benton had 25 digs and Kayley Sossong dished out 19 assists.
Cambria Heights 3, United 2: In Armagh, the visiting Highlanders fell behind early, but roared back for a 24-26, 19-25, 25-12, 25-20, 15-6 victory over the host Lions.
Maizee Fry had 19 kills, 11 blocks and 16 digs for United, which also got 14 service points from Katie Peters along with 10 kills and five blocks from Kaitlyn Dill.
