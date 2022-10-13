Soccer
High School Boys
Somerset 7, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: In Somerset, two goals apiece from Tanner Wassilchalk and Jed Heiple boosted the Golden Eagles to a comfortable victory over the Marauders.
Liam Egal, Logan Baker and Declan Egal also scored for Somerset, which led 6-0 at halftime.
Alex Pownall booted in Bishop Guilfoyle’s only goal.
Cambria Heights 6, Northern Cambria 0: In Patton, the Highlanders raced to a five-goal lead against the Colts after a half thanks to two goals each from George Campbell and Mason Eckenrode.
Dylan Fyock and Austin Malenich also scored for Cambria Heights, which saw Caleb Patterson pin down a clean sheet.
Central Cambria 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1: In Ebensburg, Ojha Ojha notched two goals and an assist while teammate Cody Roberts had a goal and two assists in the Red Devils’ win over the neighboring Huskies.
Dan Yunetz picked up Bishop Carroll’s goal during the second half.
Forest Hills 6, Chestnut Ridge 3: In Sidman, Gavin Ickes had a hat trick and Isaac Dibble scored two goals as the Rangers beat the visiting Lions. Kaden Carpenter also had a goal for 9-7 Forest Hills.
Brent Holderbaum had two goals, and Nicholas Rizzo had one for the Lions.
The game featured seven ties or lead changes until Forest Hills pulled away late.
Richland 2, Penn Cambria 0: Nate Cook and Tyler Sukenik each scored in the final 14 minutes to lead the host Rams over the Panthers.
Tyler Kane earned the shutout for 10-2-2 Richland.
High School Girls
Central 1, Bedford 0: In Martinsburg, Ella Garner’s first-half goal was the difference as the Scarlet Dragons edged the Bisons.
Forest Hills 2, Chestnut Ridge 0: In New Paris, Audrey Peretin and Hailey Hampton each scored a goal while Anna Wirfel notched a shutout in the Rangers’ abbreviated win over the Lions.
The game was called at halftime due to injuries for Chestnut Ridge.
Westmont Hilltop 4, Greater Johnstown 0: Kallie Koposko scored two goals as the Hilltoppers defeated the host Trojans.
Ava Stager and Morgan Faight each had a goal for 7-8-0 Westmont Hilltop. Goalkeepers Faight and Christiana Gordon combined in the shutout.
Windber 7, North Star 0: In Windber, the Ramblers’ Anna Steinbeck produced four goals with two more coming from Mariah Andrews in a blowout win over the Cougars. Lexi James notched the shutout for Windber, which also benefited from a North Star own goal.
Wednesday
Windber 5, Rockwood 0: In Windber, Anna Steinbeck tallied a hat trick and Lexi James notched the shutout as the Ramblers earned the WestPAC title with a victory over the Rockets.
Windber (13-0) also received goals from Riley Brubaker and Rylee Ott (two assists). Mariah Andrews, Brubaker and Steinbeck added an assist each.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Shade 3, HOPE for Hyndman 1: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha had 16 kills, and Jadeyn Gross had 15 assists as the Panthers beat the Hornets 25-6, 25-6, 10-25, 25-10.
Madalyn Rapsky had 10 assists, and Deborah Bozovich had nine kills.
Forest Hills 3, Bedford 0: In Bedford, the Rangers defeated the Bisons 25-20, 25-23, 25-21.
Bedford’s Bailey Stahlman had 16 kills, 15 digs and four solo blocks. Laney Lafferty had 27 assists, two solo blocks and three block assists. Livie Nouse had 15 digs.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Somerset 1: In New Paris, junior Natalie Lafferty had 20 serving points, sophomore Jada McGill had 16 as the Lions defeated the Golden Eagles 25-22, 25-27, 25-21, 25-17.
Leah Winegardner and Isabella Hillegass each had 15 serving points. Lafferty had 24 assists and Winegardner had 10 kills.
Belle Bosch notched 15 kills and Hillegass had nine.
Somerset's Shawna Walker provided 19 kills. Gracie Bowers dished out 33 assists for the 14-1 Golden Eagles. Shandi Walker added seven kills and six blocks.
Portage 3, Purchase Line 0: In Commodore, Kiera Sossong had 10 kills and 17 digs as the Mustangs beat the Red Dragons 25-19, 25-18, 25-16.
Trissa Smith and Brooke Bednarski each had 13 assists. Lexi Slanoc had 14 digs, four aces and 21 service points for 15-2 Portage.
Central Cambria 3, Central 1: In Ebensburg, Mikalah Kim produced 19 kills, 17 service points, eight blocks and two aces to lead the Red Devils over the Scarlet Dragons 25-22, 25-20, 24-26, 25-17.
Central Cambria's Emma Pablic produced 23 service points, 16 digs and three aces. Summer Koss added 26 assists and 22 digs. Maggie McCullough notched 18 digs.
Wednesday
Apollo-Ridge 3, Ligonier Valley 0: In Spring Church, Alexa Harding produced six kills and Morgan Smith added seven service points, but the Rams fell to the Vikings 25-19, 25-13, 25-21.
