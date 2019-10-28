Soccer
High School Girls
District 5-6 Playoffs
Class AA Semifinal
Bedford 2, Somerset 1: In Altoona, Katelyn Shaffer’s goal with 1:50 left in the second half represented the game-winning tally as the 19-0-1 Bisons advanced to the district title game. The playoff victory gave coach Jeff Thomas his 100th victory leading the girls program.
Kiley Horne’s goal in the 10th minute gave Bedford a 1-0 lead. No. 3 seed Somerset tied it as No. 2 seed Bedford scored in its own goal with 31:52 left.
Bedford, the defending PIAA champion, will meet top-seeded Bald Eagle Area, a 2-0 victor over Juniata, on Thursday at Mansion Park.
High School Boys
District 6 Playoffs
Class AA Semifinals
Juniata 4, Westmont Hilltop 0: At Herlinger Field, three different Indians tallied goals to headline the No. 5 seed’s upset triumph over the top-seeded Hilltoppers.
Tad Shellenberger scored two goals for Juniata (12-7), which advances to play No. 2 seed Huntingdon in Thursday’s championship game. Stuart Dare and Jelvin Cardenas added goals.
LHAC co-champion Westmont Hilltop ended its season at 17-3.
Huntingdon 4, Penn Cambria 0: In Altoona, the Bearcats shut out the Panthers at Mansion Park to earn a spot in Thursday’s title game opposite Juniata.
No. 3 seed Penn Cambria finished with a 16-4 record.
Volleyball
High School Girls
District 6 Playoffs
Class A First Round
Claysburg-Kimmel 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 0: In Claysburg, the No. 7 seeded Bulldogs swept the No. 10 ranked Crimson Crushers 25-16, 25-22, 25-22.
Claysburg-Kimmel travels to No. 2 seed West Branch on Tuesday.
Bishop McCort’s season concluded at 6-11.
Class AA First Round
Forest Hills 3, Huntingdon 0: In Sidman, the eighth-seeded Rangers swept the No. 9 ranked Bearcats 25-22, 25-15, 25-14 to advance to Tuesday’s quarterfinal at defending district and state champion Bald Eagle Area.
Madeline Cecere topped Forest Hills (12-7) with 11 kills and 20 digs. Taylor Burda added eight kills and 10 digs. Anna Wingard collected 18 digs on defense, Kenzie Colosimo dished out 23 assists.
Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Ligonier Valley 0: In Philipsburg, the No. 5 ranked Mounties dispatched the No. 12 seeded Rams in three sets, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19, to advance to Tuesday’s quarterfinal at West Shamokin.
Jenna Moore led Ligonier Valley (7-10) with seven blocks and six kills. Hailey Stormer provided six kills and three blocks. Lexie Smith added seven service points. Bella Vargulish contributed six service points (two aces), eight digs and seven assists.
