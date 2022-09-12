Soccer
High School Boys
Richland 3, Penn Cambria 2 (OT): In Cresson, the Rams overcame a two-goal deficit with three unanswered tallies, including Tyler Sukenik’s game-winner 28 seconds into overtime against the host Panthers on Monday.
Penn Cambria’s Andrew Dillon and Gabe Irving each scored unassisted goals to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead.
Richland’s Nate Cook scored to make it 2-1 after the first half. Mitchell Timcik scored at 35:22 of the second half.
Sukenik scored in OT with an assist by Timcik.
Penn Cambria goalkeeper Duncan Gongloff made 12 saves.
Bedford 13, Central 0: In Martinsburg, Cole Taylor scored four goals, Nate Kovach had three goals, and Chase Bussard scored twice as the visiting Bisons shut out the Scarlet Dragons.
aleb Wigfield, Layne Richardson, Owen Schrock and Nate Clapper also scored goals for Bedford. Richardson and Kyler Weyant split time as goal keepers.
Forest Hills 5, Chestnut Ridge 3: In Fishertown, Toby Wilt scored three goals, and Kaden Carpenter netted two as the visiting Rangers beat the Lions.
Brent Holderbaum had two goals for Chestnut Ridge, and Bradyen Haney had one goal.
Forest Hills' Heth Koshinsky and Carpenter each had an assist. Chestnut Ridge's Elias Ritchey had two assists, and Preston Pittman had one.
Somerset 7, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: In Altoona, Ben Witt scored two goals as the Golden Eagles pulled away from the Marauders.
Kahne Foltz had a goal and two assists for 3-2 Somerset. Logan Baker, Isaiah Armstrong, Logan Seslow and Liam Egal each had one goal.
Nathaniel Sutton had Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic's lone goal.
Conemaugh Township 2, Windber 0: Declan Mainhart notched the clean sheet as Dylan Giffin and Dane Rouser each scored to propel the Indians over the Ramblers.
Westmont Hilltop 4, Greater Johnstown 0: Derek George tallied two goals as the Hilltoppers blanked the host Trojans.
Alex Mondick and Maximus Zitnay also added goals and combined on the shutout for Westmont Hilltop.
Saturday
McConnellsburg 4, Conemaugh Township 2: In McConnellsburg, Kyle Roming had two goals as the Spartans defeated the Indians on Saturday.
Andrew Mellott and Wyatt Hershey also scored for McConnellsburg, which improved to 5-0 with the win.
Austin Elliott and Dylan Griffin each scored goals for Conemaugh Township, which evened its record at 2-2.
High School Girls
Forest Hills 8, Chestnut Ridge 2: In Sidman, Samantha Papcunik and Audrey Peretin each scored a pair of goals to lead the Rangers over the Lions.
Arissa Britt, Samantha Danel, Aivah Maul and Melanie Troy all buried goals for 1-2 Forest Hills.
Malia Crouse and Mary Kohler scored for Chestnut Ridge (0-3).
Cambria Heights 5, North Star 0: In Boswell, Brooklyn Galinis provided two goals and two assists as Maria Wendekier notched the clean sheet in the Highlanders' victory over the Cougars.
Brielle McMillen added two goals, and Kenadi Weakland scored for 5-0 Cambria Heights.
Northern Garrett 2, Rockwood 1: At Rockwood, Emma Hostetler and Abby Nelson each scored a goal as Northern Garrett edged Rockwood.
Finnleigh Gould had the Rockets’ lone goal.
Westmont Hilltop 9, Greater Johnstown 0: Addy Arnold, Mara Glover and Emily Stoddard each scored two goals as the Hilltoppers blanked the Trojans.
Emma O'Neill, Jordan Pecze and Melia Zagorski also scored for Westmont Hilltop.
Richland 6, Penn Cambria 3: Delaney Yost contributed three goals and an assists to lead the host Rams over the Panthers.
Richland's Camryn Beglin added two goals and an assists, and Mackenzie Layman found the back of the net.
Madison Farabaugh scored twice and Meghan Anderson added a goal for Penn Cambria.
Somerset 7, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: In Somerset, Willa Sharbaugh buried three goals and Maurah Shortt provided a goal and two helpers to help the Golden Eagles defeat the Marauders.
Somerset (4-0) also received goals from Kylee Chabol, Kassidy McKenzie and Josie Steele.
Hailey DeGol scored for Bishop Guilfoyle.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Bedford 3, Greater Johnstown 0: In Bedford, Laney Lafferty provided 13 assists, nine service points and three aces as the Bisons swept the Trojans 25-12, 25-11, 25-19.
Bailey Stahlman added 11 service points, five kills, four aces and two blocks for Bedford. Livie Nouse had 10 service points.
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Central Cambria 1: Gianna Gallucci dished out 26 assists, and Kate Edwards contributed 11 kills to lead the Crimson Crushers over the Red Devils 25-22, 8-25, 27-25, 25-14.
Bishop McCort's Cami Beppler and Malayna Boring each added four aces.
Mikalah Kim led Central Cambria with 10 blocks and nine kills. Summer Koss dished out 13 assists, and Skylar Bloom added 10. Izzy Kushner netted eight kills, while Emma Pablic added 23 service points and two aces.
Portage 3, Windber 0: In Windber, Keira Sossong netted 22 digs, 14 kills and 11 service points as the Mustangs swept the Ramblers 25-17, 26-24, 25-20.
Paige Phillips added 11 kills and two aces for Portage. Annie Davis finished with 16 service points and two aces. Lexi Slanoc (13 service points), Trissa Smith (12) and Sierra Crum (10) produced strong serving.
Ligonier Valley 3, Meyersdale 0: In Ligonier, Abby Tutino netted 13 service points and four aces to lead the Rams over the Red Raiders 25-12, 25-15, 25-18.
Saylor Clise added 10 service points (three aces) and 10 assists. Lacy Sosko prouced six kills, and Liz Crissman tallied three blocks.
Meyersdale's Amelie Kretchman finished with six kills and two blocks blocks.
Somerset 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, Shawna Walker provided 14 digs, 10 service points, nine kills and four aces to lead the Golden Eagles over the Huskies.
Somerset's Shandi Walker added 10 kills, seven service points and five blocks. Sydney Rush chipped in nine digs and five kills, and Liv Svonavec had six kills and three blocks.
Alicia Heinrich led Bishop Carroll with four blocks and three kills.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: Carissa Krall contributed 11 kills, and Sidney Pastorek dished out 16 assists as the Hilltoppers defeated the Marauders 25-17, 26-24, 23-25, 25-20.
Westmont Hilltop's Julia Petrore scooped up 11 digs, and Julia Kane added seven kills.
Central 3, Cambria Heights 0: In Martinsburg, Maelyn Dutko dished out 11 assists, but the Scarlet Dragons swept the Highlanders 25-13, 25-14, 25-13.
Regan Conrad and Savannah Coover each scooped up eight digs for 2-3 Cambria Heights.
HOPE for Hyndman 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 2: In Salisbury, the Hornet won in five sets over the host Elks 18-25, 25-19, 25-15, 14-25, 15-11.
Morgan Emerick had 14 assists, and Andrea Twigg and Aubrie Twigg each had seven kills for HOPE for Hyndman.
