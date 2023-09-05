Soccer
High School Boys
North Star 4, Berlin Brothersvalley 3: In Berlin, two goals from Ethan Ash helped the 2-1 Cougars top the 1-2 Mountaineers on Tuesday. North Star’s Parker Scherer (one assist) and Reese Shaulis each scored a goal. Berlin Brothersvalley’s Connor Montgomery tallied a hat trick.
Cambria Heights 2, United 1: In Patton, George Campbell’s second-half goal with 13:32 left led the Highlanders over the Lions.
Ethan Kline gave Cambria Heights (2-0) a 1-0 lead, but Bradley Keisel tied the game in the first half for 0-2 United.
Conemaugh Township 15, Northern Cambria 1: In Davidsville, Rocco Hagan and Jackson Sotosky each netted four goals as the Indians sprinted past the Colts.
Dylan Giffin provided two goals and Max Malicki assisted on three markers for the 3-0 Indians. Dillon Defibaugh, Caven Miller, Dane Rouser, Gentry Sotosky and Chris Yoder each netted a goal for the hosts.
Mikey Konitsky scored for 0-3 Northern Cambria.
Richland 2, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: In Altoona, Evan Beglin buried a pair of second-half goals as the 2-0 Rams edged the 1-2 Marauders. Bishop Guilfoyle’s Hugo Martin Llorente scored.
Penn Cambria 4, Central 1: In Roaring Spring, Andrew Dillon produced a hat trick in the second half as the Panthers beat the Scarlet Dragons. Nick Marshall (one assist) also scored for 1-0-1 Penn Cambria, which received 12 saves from Duncan Gongloff.
Logan Hummel scored for 2-2 Central.
Everett 5, Windber 0: In Everett, Maylin Gunby buried a pair of goals as the Warriors blanked the Ramblers. Everett’s Parker Ramsey, Daniel Rice and Seth Schoffstall each scored.
Bedford 10, Tyrone 0: In Tyrone, Cameron Beck and Cole Taylor (three assists) each buried hat tricks as the Bisons blanked the Golden Eagles.
Kyler Weyant notched the shutout for 3-0 Bedford. Owen Schrock added a goal and three assists. Chase Bussard, Colin Gable and Owen Lantz each found the back of the net.
Westmont Hilltop 2, Hollidaysburg 1: In Hollidaysburg, Aiden Conner and Sebastian Jones each scored second-half goals for the Hilltoppers as they held off the Golden Tigers.
Hollidaysburg broke through in the 80th minute on a goal from Luca Waibel.
Clearfield 2, Central Cambria 1: In Clearfield, Jaden Albert found the back of the net twice as the 2-3 Bison edged the Red Devils. Aiden Illig scored for 1-3 Central Cambria.
High School Girls
Berlin Brothersvalley 4, North Star 0: In Berlin, Mikaela Glessner, Avery Ogburn, Maddy Richardson and Mercy Sechler (one assist) each scored a goal as the 2-1 Mountaineers defeated the 1-2 Cougars. Marcy Dupre notched the clean sheet.
Abby Barnick made 12 saves for North Star.
Windber 4, Southern Fulton 0: In Windber, Riley Brubaker netted a pair of goals, while Mariah Andrews provided two helpers as the Ramblers blanked the Indians. Rylee Baer notched her third straight shutout. Nici Costlow and Aaliyah James each buried goals for 3-0 Windber.
Clearfield 7, Central Cambria 0: In Clearfield, Kaylie Brown and Myleigh Hudson each buried a pair of goals as the Bison blanked the Red Devils. Clearfield’s Mai Helsel posted the shutout. Maycee English, Emily McCracken and Alayna Winters produced a goal apiece.
Bellefonte 2, Forest Hills 1 (2OT): In Bellefonte, Laila Packer scored with 2:05 remaining in the second overtime period to lift the Red Raiders over the Rangers. Packer tallied both goals for 3-0 Bellefonte.
Aivah Maul scored for 1-2 Forest Hills.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1: Sidney Pastorek amassed 23 assists and nine kills as the host Hilltoppers defeated the Huskies 25-18, 12-25, 25-22, 25-22. Westmont Hilltop’s Leah Petrore scooped up 24 digs. Julia Kane and Jordan Yodor provided seven kills each. Brookelyn Summers totaled eight blocks.
Richland 3, Central Cambria 1: In Ebensburg, Vanessa Migut provided 17 kills and 15 digs, and Sasha Garnett netted 15 kills as the Rams beat the Red Devils 25-22, 25-11, 23-25, 25-19.
Richland’s Adalin Matejovich dished out 41 assists, Addison Manges had nine aces, Casey Yost scooped up 17 digs and Lanie Marshall added 10 digs.
Central Cambria’s Erica Brouse amassed 11 service points and seven digs. Summer Koss added 24 assists and 12 service points, and Morgan Sedor compiled 14 service points, eight kills and four aces. Maggie McCullough netted five kills.
Conemaugh Township 3, River Valley 0: In Davidsville, Alison Matera dished out 19 assists, while Madee Roman produced seven kills and four aces as the Indians swept the Panthers 25-19, 25-12, 25-5.
Conemaugh Township’s Laikyn Reynolds scooped up six digs, and Ava Byer compiled five kills, five digs and two blocks.
Homer-Center 3, Conemaugh Valley 1: The Wildcats defeated the Blue Jays in four sets, 25-15, 25-13, 21-25, 25-19. No other details were reported.
Forest Hills 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 0: In Sidman, Mya Colosimo provided two aces, 10 kills and 12 service points, and Leah Konchan netted 11 digs and nine service points as the Rangers swept the Crushers 25-18, 25-10, 26-24.
Eva Myers had four blocks, Alexa Papcunik had eight kills, Paxton Pcola had two aces and seven kills, and Julia Chunta produced two aces and 32 assists for Forest Hills.
Meyersdale 3, Southern Fulton 2: In Meyersdale, Sarah Hainsworth amassed 11 kills as the Red Raiders edged the Indians 25-23, 23-25, 23-25, 25-13, 15-4. Meyersdale’s Isabella Sleasman compiled 11 assists and five kills, while Izabella Donaldson added 10 assists and five kills.
West Shamokin 3, Northern Cambria 1: In Northern Cambria, the Wolves took the final three sets to beat the Colts 21-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-20. Northern Cambria’s Skye Bernecky racked up 14 digs, and Brenna McCracken added eight kills. Lauren McCombie compiled five kills, four blocks and three aces.
Somerset 3, Greater Johnstown 0: In Somerset, Liv Svonavec provided 15 kills, while Abby Ledney added nine digs, six kills and four aces in the Golden Eagles’ 25-9, 25-21, 25-14 sweep over the Trojans. Somerset’s Emily Rush dispersed 28 assists, and Eve Housley netted four aces.
Salisbury-Elk Lick 3, Turkeyfoot Valley 0: In Confluence, the Elks swept the Rams 25-12, 25-15, 25-12. Turkeyfoot Valley’s Kiley Mitchell and Jayna Nieves each netted two aces.
Purchase Line 3, Cambria Heights 1: In Patton, the 1-1 Red Dragons took the final three sets to defeat the 0-3 Highlanders 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15. Cambria Heights received 12 kills and 12 service points from Mackenzie Mulraney. Savannah Coover provided 11 service points, and Maelyn Dutko dished out 31 assists.
Northern Bedford County 3, Windber 0: In Windber, the Black Panthers swept the Ramblers in three sets, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15.
Windber’s Molly Birkhimer dished out 13 assists. Lili Grillo provided seven service points and three aces, and Maggie Manippo added six service points and four kills.
Burrell 3, Ligonier Valley 1: In Ligonier, the Buccaneers defeated the Rams 25-15, 25-10, 19-25, 25-23. Ligonier Valley’s Abby Tutino provided 11 service points and two aces. Rylee Monticue added 10 service points, including four aces, seven assists and seven kills. Saylor Clise dished out seven assists. Lacy Sosko added nine kills and four blocks.
