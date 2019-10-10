Soccer
High School Girls
Bedford 10, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Bedford, Goalkeeper Lindsay Mowry claimed the program record for most career wins (60) and shutouts (39) as the Bisons flattened the Lions.
Jordan Brown and Katelyn Shaffer each scored three goals while Grace Sarver tallied two. Bedford’s other goals came from Sydney Taracatac, who had three assists, and Lizzy Martz. Robyn Casalena picked up two assists in the win.
High School Boys
Penn Cambria 6, Bedford 3: In Cresson, Gabe Canineu netted three goals and assisted on three others as the Panthers doubled up the Bisons. Chase Sorichetti, Brandt Patterson and Noah Noel also scored for Penn Cambria, which broke a 1-all tie at halftime with a five-goal rampage.
Josh Diehl posted two goals for Bedford with Lane Browell notching the other tally.
Central Cambria 4, Cambria Heights 0: In Patton, the Red Devils used a three-goal first half to pull away from the Highlanders.
Central Cambria had goals by Ryan Hunt, Dylan Devlin, Kevin Orange and Brock Martin.
Ethan Kubat made seven saves in the shutout.
Somerset 4, Richland 0: At Herlinger Field, Isaac Hoyman, Elijah Armstrong, Quinn Egal and Zach Augustine each scored a goal as the visiting Golden Eagles blanked the Rams.
Ian Lasure had the shutout for Somerset.
Volleyball
North Star 3, Conemaugh Township 2: In Boswell, the Cougars bounced back from a two-set deficit to win three straight over the visiting Indians in the WestPAC.
North Star won 22-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-12, 15-9 as Cara Augustine recorded her 1,500th assist and Syd Ashbrook had her 1,000th kill.
Augustine had 31 assists and 14 digs, and Ashbrook had 22 kills, 12 service points against the Indians.
The Cougars’ Sierra Walker had 20 kills and 11 digs and Emily Bittner had 12 service points and 13 digs. Jamie Augustine had 11 service points, including six aces.
Conemaugh Township’s Madison Showalter had 24 assists, and Jenny Durica had 14 kills and 20 digs. Mary Swank had seven kills, four aces and 16 digs.
The Indians’ Chloe Bidelman had four aces and Maciah Hollsopple had seven kills.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 3, Westmont Hilltop 0: In Ebensburg, Mara Yahner had 33 kills and nine digs as the Huskies beat the Hilltoppers 25-14, 28-26, 15-11.
Sarah Muriceak had 44 assists, and Mia Wyland had 18 digs for the 11-2 Huskies.
Westmont Hilltop’s Hannah Bortz had 21 assists, Abby Bortz had eight kills and seven blocks, and Kianna Leiato had 10 kills.
Richland 3, Chestnut Ridge 0: Madison Schiarillo had 15 kills, Logan Roman had 25 assists, and Laikyn Roman had six aces as the Rams beat the Lions 25-21, 25-14, 25-18.
Cambria Heights 3, Forest Hills 0: In Sidman, the Highlanders beat the Rangers 25-21, 25-14, 25-18.
Cambria Heights’ Nikki McCombie had 13 service points and 25 assists. The 14-2 Highlanders’ Brenna Packard had nine service points, and Emily Henry had eight kills.
Forest Hills’ Maddy Cecere had eight kills and 14 digs. Kenzie Colosimo had 15 assists, and Anna Wingard had 15 digs.
Northern Cambria 3, Marion Center 0: In Northern Cambria, on a night where the Colts honored their five seniors, the host squad swept the Stingers 25-11, 25-11, 25-11 in a Heritage Conference match.
Jenna Lutch had five kills and five blocks in the win to compliment Emma Kollar’s strong play at the net for Northern Cambria.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.