Soccer
High School Boys
Conemaugh Township 3, HOPE for Hyndman 2: In Davidsville, the host Indians got goals from three different players in a narrow, non-conference victory over the Hornets on Tuesday.
Evan Brenneman, Ethan Williams and Austin Elliot each scored a goal for Conemaugh Township (9-1-1).
William Waltman scored both goals for HOPE for Hyndman.
Greater Johnstown 5, Bishop Guilfoyle 1: The Trojans notched their first victory of the season, topping the winless Marauders in the Laurel Highlands.
Dayontae Toney scored a pair of goals for Greater Johnstown, which also got a goal and an assist from Jake Scaletta. The other Trojans goals were scored by Carson Kanuch and Brent Zierer.
Malo Gintand scored Bishop Guilfoyle’s goal.
Chestnut Ridge 2, Bedford 0: In New Paris, the Lions scored a pair of second-half goals in a victory over the visiting Bisons in the Laurel Highlands.
Kyler Price and Jonah Zembower tallied the Chestnut Ridge (9-3) goals.
Cambria Heights 1, Richland 0: Seth Conaway scored a second-half goal to give the Highlanders a narrow victory over the host Rams in the Laurel Highlands.
Mason St. Clair was the winning goalkeeper.
Somerset 10, Forest Hills 0: In Somerset, Andrew Luteri scored three goals while Quinn Egal had two goals and three assists to lead the host Golden Eagles to a shutout over the Rangers in a Laurel Highlands game.
Garrett Peters supplied two goals and two assists while Mckay Ross chipped in a goal and two assists for Somerset, which also got a goal apiece from Isaac Hoyman and Justin Steele.
Ian Lasure, Quintin Robison and Patrick Kuhn were credited with the shutout in goal as Somerset improved to 11-3.
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 4, Forest Hills 1: Parker Marion scored a pair of goals to help the Hilltoppers to a Laurel Highlands victory over the visiting Rangers.
Katherine Horner and Addy Carbaugh added the other two Westmont Hilltop goals while Lydia Roman scored for Forest Hills.
The Hilltoppers improve to 10-2-1 while Forest Hills falls to 9-5.
Conemaugh Township 5, Berlin Brothersvalley 0: In Berlin, Alyssa Nail scored a hat trick and added an assist in the Indians (11-3) shutout victory over the host Mountaineers.
The other two Conemaugh Township goals were scored by Cali Thomas. Morgan Sleek contributed two assists, and Isabelle Allison, Emilee Roman, and Katie Troxell each had one assist.
Goalkeeper Chloe Shaulis is credited with the shutout, making 13 saves on the day.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Central Cambria 3, Penn Cambria 0: In Cresson, Cass Bezek supplied 11 service points and 23 digs to help the visiting Red Devils sweep the Panthers 25-14, 25-19, 25-8 to remain unbeaten in the Laurel Highlands.
Taylor Hritz chipped in 10 service points, Liz Bopp had 12 kills and Kiersten Szpala had 31 assists for Central Cambria (14-0), which also got nine kills from Maggie Kudlawiec.
Conemaugh Township 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: In Davidsville, Mary Swank had 13 kills and five aces and Madison Showalter had 25 assists as the Indians defeated the Blue Jays 25-16, 25-16, 25-15.
Grace Hostetler had 13 digs, and Chloe Bidelman had 12 digs for 10-2 Conemaugh Township. Hannah Swank had nine kills, and Jennifer Durica had seven kills and three aces.
Bishop Carroll 3, Richland 0: The Huskies topped the host Rams 25-11, 25-11, 25-18 in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match.
No other information was provided.
Forest Hills 3, Westmont Hilltop 2: In Sidman, the host Rangers outlasted the Hilltoppers in five sets, 25-20, 25-20, 17-25, 15-25, 15-7, in a Laurel Highlands contest.
Madeline Cecere led the way with 20 kills and 35 digs while Kenzie Colosimo added 40 assists for Forest Hills, which also got 12 kills from Taylor Burda along with 31 digs from libero Anna Wingard.
Abbie Bortz had 11 kills and six blocks, Hannah Bortz had 18 assists and Abbie Pastorek had 11 digs for Westmont Hilltop.
Shade 3, Shanksville-Stonycreek 1: In Cairnbrook, Morgan Zimmerman had 12 kills and Lacie Andolina chipped in 10 as the host Panthers topped the Vikings 26-24, 17-25, 25-18, 25-20 in a WestPAC match.
Cassidy Mauger provided 13 assists while Jenna Muha chipped in eight kills and six blocks for Shade.
Liz Salsgiver had 22 assists while Josie Snyder supplied 12 kills and Rylee Snyder had seven for Shanksville-Stonycreek.
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Chestnut Ridge 2: Ally Diamond had six aces and 18 assists and Kelsey Way had 25 digs as the Crimson Crushers defeated the Lions 25-18, 24-26, 25-13, 17-25, 15-4.
Lauren Dellett had 12 kills for Bishop McCort Catholic.
Cambria Heights 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 0: In Patton, Nikki McCombie had 37 assists and 13 service points as the host Highlanders downed the Marauders 25-15, 25-15, 25-21 in a Laurel Highlands contest.
Emily Henry added 15 kills and Kendall Conrad had 12 for Cambria Heights (13-2).
Emily Kasun supplied 29 assists and Lynzee Wilson added 13 kills for Bishop Guilfoyle (8-4).
West Shamokin 3, Northern Cambria 1: In Rural Valley, the host Wolves handed the defending PIAA Class A champion Colts their first loss of the season, winning 14-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18 in a Heritage Conference clash.
Northern Cambria had won the previous meeting between the two squads earlier this season, 3-2 at home.
North Star 3, Portage 0: In Portage, the Cougars swept past the Mustangs 25-10, 25-5, 25-16 in a WestPAC match.
Caitlyn Papcun had seven kills, two aces and two blocks while Emma Kissell added eight digs for Portage.
Rockwood 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 1: In Salisbury, the visiting Rockets topped the Elks 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19 in a WestPAC match.
Riley Easton had eight kills, Emma Robertson supplied 10 assists and Mercedes Blocher provided nine aces and 11 service points for the Elks.
Marion Center 3, Ligonier Valley 2: The Stingers outlasted the Rams 14-25, 20-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-11 on Monday night in a Heritage match.
Kailey Johnston and Jenna Moore each had nine kills for Ligonier Valley with Moore added six blocks while Bella Vargulish had 11 service points and Lexie Smith had 10.
