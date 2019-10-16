Soccer
High School Girls
Conemaugh Township 3, Rockwood 2: In Rockwood, the Indians scored twice in the final four minutes to defeat the Rockets in a WestPAC clash on Wednesday.
Morgan Sleek’s goal tied the game at 2-all. Less than a minute and a half later, Makallie Giffin netted the game-winning goal for Conemaugh Township (14-3) off an assist from Sleek. Alyssa Nail scored and assisted on a goal.
Kaitlyn Wheatley and Finnleigh Gould scored Rockwood’s goals.
Bedford 6, Westmont Hilltop 0: The Bisons, led by Grace Sarver’s four goals, secured the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title with a shutout over the Hilltoppers (11-4-1).
Robyn Casalena provided a goal and two assists for Bedford (16-0-1). Jordan Brown added a goal and Katelyn Shaffer assisted on two goals. Lindsay Mowry earned the shutout in goal.
Bishop McCort Catholic 5, Cambria Heights 4: In Patton, Caroline Ingram scored three goals and Molly McCullough had two as the visiting Crimson Crushers edged the Highlanders.
Kelly Bassett netted three goals for 10-7 Cambria Heights. Kaitlyn Bailey had a goal. Bishop McCort improved to 4-13.
Forest Hills 6, Northern Cambria 1: In Northern Cambria, Olivia Guillarmod and Audrey Peretin each buried a pair of goals to lead the Rangers (12-5) past the Colts.
Lydia Roman and Alexus McLucas added goals for Forest Hills. Ally Trybus tallied Northern Cambria’s lone goal.
Richland 19, Greater Johnstown 0: Autumn Facci compiled seven goals and four assists while Kendall Barron poured in five goals and two assists to lead the Rams over the Trojans.
Camryn Beglin scored a pair of goals for Richland (12-5), which received scores from Julianna Stem (two assists), Kyra Ober, Maddy Sloan, Lexi Wesner (four assists) and Grace Simeone
Bella Burke and Maggie Orr combined on the shutout.
High School Boys
Berlin Brothersvalley 2, Conemaugh Township 2 (2OT): In Berlin, the Indians and Mountaineers both scored one goal in each half but could not score in any of the two overtime periods in a WestPAC draw.
Elijah Sechler and Ethan Critchfield tallied Berlin Brothersvalley’s goals, with an assist from Ty Walker.
Connor Szapka and Ethan Williams buried goals for Conemaugh Township (11-2-2), which received an assist from A.J. Smolen.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Central Cambria 3, Hollidaysburg 0: In Hollidaysburg, Cass Bezek (14 digs and 13 service points) and Maggie Kudlawiec (12 digs and 11 kills) each provided double-doubles to lead the 17-0 Red Devils past the 9-4 Golden Tigers.
Julia Mobley finished with 19 service points. Kiersten Szpala dished out 27 assists and Liz Bopp contributed nine kills.
United 3, Penns Manor 0: In Clymer, Miranda Stiles led the Lions with 23 digs as the visitors swept the Comets 25-13, 25-17, 25-17.
Portage 3, Ferndale 0: Caitlyn Papcun provided 12 kills and three blocks as the Mustangs swept the Yellow Jackets 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 in WestPAC play.
Kayley Sossong netted 17 assists and 14 service points for Portage (9-10). Keira Sossong added 12 service points, including six aces, and Rhianna Benton finished with 11 service points.
Purchase Line 3, Ligonier Valley 0: In Commodore, the Red Dragons swept the Rams 25-17, 25-22, 25-21.
Bella Vargulish topped Ligonier Valley (7-7) with eight service points and two aces. Morgan Wing provided seven service points, including three aces, and six assists. Haley Stormer added five kills and Jenna Moore compiled four blocks.
