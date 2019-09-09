Soccer
High School Boys
Westmont Hilltop 1, Bedford 0: Stefan Zagorski scored on an assist from Nick Fetzer near the midway point of the second half to lift the Hilltoppers to a victory over the visiting Bisons on Monday in a Laurel Highlands Conference game.
The victory gave eighth-year coach Jason Hughes his 100th victory.
“We knew that this was going to be a battle with Bedford,” Hughes said. “This (win) means a lot. It goes to show that, along with my predecessors, we have built a great program with kids that are high caliber. They battle.”
Joey Becker earned the shutout in goal.
Richland 7, Greater Johnstown 0: The Rams (2-2) got a pair of goals each from Zack Rager and Toryn Schmouder along with three assists from Trent Rozich in a shutout victory over the visiting Trojans in the Laurel Highlands.
The other Richland goals were by Matt Flores, Zack Swartz and Steven Vivis with one assist each from Cullen O’Dowd, Aiden Pawcio, Rager and Zach Whitcomb.
The shutout was shared by Austin Sysert and Andrew Bauer.
Somerset 5, Chestnut Ridge 0: Zeth Augustin posted a pair of goals while keeper Ian Lasure stopped five shots as the Golden Eagles blanked the Lions.
Quinn Eagle, Nate Barnhart and Toby Walker each had goals for Somerset (2-1).
Cambria Heights 6, Bishop McCort 2: In Patton, Seth Conaway netted three goals while Caleb Patterson had two goals and an assist in the Highlanders’ victory over the Crimson Crushers. Gian Pagano also scored for Cambria Heights, now 2-1 on the season.
Bishop McCort (0-3) had goals from Matthew Ribblett and Neil Russell.
Penn Cambria 8, Bishop Guilfoyle 2: In Cresson, four goals from Gabe Canineu led the way for the Panthers as they hammered the Marauders. Connor Mento, Chase Sorichetti, Dylan Tubbs and Marty Sekerak also scored goals in the victory.
Deven Wyandt netted both goals for Bishop Guilfoyle.
Rockwood 7, Berlin Brothersvalley 1: In Berlin, Gabe Latuch scored three goals and added two assists as the Rockets soared past the Mountaineers in the WestPAC.
Nolan Croushore, Andrew Weaver, Gavin Stimmel and Matthew Mitchell each added a goal for Rockwood.
Ty Walker scored the Berlin Brothersvalley goal on an assist by Ethan Critchfield.
High School Girls
Bishop Carroll 3, Central Cambria 0: In Ebensburg, Molly Krumenacker scored a pair of goals as the Huskies shut out the Red Devils in a Laurel Highlands contest.
Jydan Strittmatter added the other goal and Ellie Long recorded the shut out in goal for Bishop Carroll,
Richland 9, Greater Johnstown 1: Kendall Barron tallied five goals to help lift the Rams to a victory over the host Trojans in the Laurel Highlands.
The other Richland goals were scored by Carly Colvin, Jordan Slavick, Autumn Facci and Camryn Beglin. Lexi Wesner had the Rams lone assist.
Alexis Milliner scored the Greater Johnstown goal.
Conemaugh Township 5, Fannett-Metal 0: In Davidsville, Alyssa Nail notched a hat trick while goalkeeper Chloe Shaulis stopped six shots to earn a shutout as the Indians topped the Tigers.
Makallie Giffin and Emilee Roman also scored for Conemaugh Township. Jordan Miller and Roman both assisted on two goals. Isabella Allison recorded an assist.
Cambria Heights 5, Bishop McCort 0: A four-goal outburst in the first half led the Highlanders to a shutout victory over the Crimson Crushers. Karli Storm posted a pair of goals for Cambria Heights (1-1) while single goals came from Kelly Bassett, Emma Stockley and Abbey Kinney.
Molly Hayes stopped 10 shots from Bishop McCort (0-3).
Bedford 6, Westmont Hilltop 0: In Bedford, Grace Sarver recorded a hat trick as the Bisons shutout the visiting Hilltoppers in Laurel Highlands action.
The other three goals were tallied by Katelyn Shaffer, Jordan Brown and Abby Donaldson while Lindsay Mowry got the shutout in goal as Bedford improved to 3-0-1.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Central Cambria 3, Somerset 0: In Somerset, Liz Bopp had 17 kills and nine service points to help the visiting Red Devils top the Golden Eagles 25-20, 25-21, 25-15 on Monday in a Laurel Highlands match.
Maggie Kudlawiec added 15 kills and Cassidy Bezek supplied 24 digs, eight service points and three aces for Central Cambria, which also got 41 assists from Kiersten Szpala.
North Star 3, Altoona 0: In Boswell, Cara Augustine had 17 assists and 11 service points while Syd Ashbrook added 14 kills and nine service points as the Cougars topped the visiting Mountain Lions 25-16, 25-12, 25-21.
Sierra Walker also had nine service points for North Star.
Claysburg-Kimmel 3, Portage 1: In Claysburg, the visiting Mustangs fell to the Bulldogs 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21.
Portage senior Caitlyn Papcun had 17 kills with two blocks and junior Kayley Sossong added 21 assists, 19 service points with four aces.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Ferndale 0: Sydney Rupert led the Hilltoppers (1-1) above the net with a dozen kills while Hannah Bortz dished out 18 assists as Westmont Hilltop swept Ferndale 25-11, 25-13, 25-15.
Brooklyn McKendree (0-3) had four kills to pace Ferndale.
Bishop Carroll 3, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Ebensburg, Mara Yahner collected 20 kills, 19 digs and had four blocks while her Huskies squad swept the Lions 25-13, 25-10, 25-9. Sara Muriceak had 28 assists in the win with teammate Mia Wyland picking up a dozen service points and 11 digs.
Meyersdale 3, Rockwood 0: In Rockwood, Grace Bower had nine kills and Kendra Kalp added seven assists, but it wasn’t enough for the Rockets who fell 25-22, 25-16, 25-20 to the Red Raiders.
Cambria Heights 3, Greater Johnstown 0: In Patton, the Highlanders’ Amber Farabaugh had 27 service points as her squad took down the Trojans 25-21, 25-4, 25-19. Emily Henry had 10 kills and Bella Stank supplied seven digs in the victory.
Samiyah Britt and Rachel Eckenrod each had 10 service points for Greater Johnstown.
Ligonier Valley 3, Penns Manor 0: In Clymer, Morgan Wing had 18 service points with three aces and Bella Vargulish had 10 assists, eight kills, eight service points and four aces, as the visiting Rams swept the Comets 25-23, 25-15, 25-21.
