Soccer
High School Boys
Bishop Carroll 3, Ligonier Valley 2: In Ligonier, Jackson Hudkins scored two goals – including the game-winner in the second half – as he claimed the Huskies’ all-time career record for goals in a win over the Rams.
Hudkins scored the record-grabbing goal on a free kick just 56 seconds into the match. Hudkins book-ended the match with the go-ahead goal in the final seconds of the second half. Colton Dumm netted the Huskies’ other goal.
Zeke Mariotti and Colby Vavrek scored for Ligonier Valley.
Windber 5, United 0: In Windber, Brandan Marhefka netted three goals and Keith Charney set up three goals in support of keeper Brady Smith as the Ramblers blanked the Lions.
Zach Geiser and Liam Stroup also netted goals for Windber.
Conemaugh Township 7, North Star 3: In Davidsville, A.J. Smolen scored four goals as the host Indians beat the Cougars.
Conemaugh Township (10-1-1) also had goals by Ben Cotchen, Ethan Williams and Evan Brenneman.
Herman Zilch and Brogan Berkey each had two assists for the Indians.
North Star’s Samuel Eagleson had three goals.
High School Girls
Forest Hills 5, Bishop Carroll 1: In Sidman, the Rangers’ Lydia Roman scored five goals, including the 100th of her career, in a win over the Huskies.
Lexi Pompa scored Bishop Carroll’s lone goal.
Bedford 4, Penn Cambria 0: In Bedford, two goals and an assist from Sydney Taracatac set the pace for the Bisons as they shut out the visiting Panthers.
Lindsay Mowry turned in the clean sheet for Bedford, which also got goals from Grace Sarver and Jordan Brown.
Conemaugh Township 4, North Star 0: In Davidsville, Morgan Sleek popped the net for three goals while teammate Chloe Shaulis made nine saves – seven during the second half – as the Indians shut down the Cougars.
Sleek notched two goals during the second half, helping the Indians build on their 1-0 lead.
Alyssa Nail picked up Conemaugh Township’s other goal.
Westmont Hilltop 9, Greater Johnstown 1: At Trojan Stadium, Eliza Crans scored two goals, and Katherine Horner had a goal and two assists as the Hilltoppers defeated the Trojans.
Grace Dryer, Parker Marion, Lauren Kozak, Natalie Horner, Alexis Nudds and Addy Carabaugh each had a goal for the 10-2-1 Hilltoppers.
Samantha Slippy scored a goal for the 0-14 Trojans, who received 16 saves from Rebekka Cannonnie.
Somerset 2, Richland 1: In Somerset, the Golden Eagles scored a pair of second-half goals by Lilly Means and Devon Fields to edge the Rams.
Kendall Barron had Richland’s goal in the second half.
Neither team scored in the first half.
Somerset is 10-5 while Richland slipped to 10-5.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Ligonier Valley 3, United 1: In Ligonier, Haley Stormer and Jenna Moore each had eight kills while Kailey Johnson had 15 service points – with six aces – as the Rams topped the Lions 25-23, 25-15, 25-27, 26-24.
Morgan Wing and Lexie Smith each had 11 service points in the win while Grace Maust delivered seven kills. Moore also had eight blocks.
Miranda Stiles had 19 kills for United while Addy Sutton dished out 19 assists.
