Soccer
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 2, Chestnut Ridge 0: In New Paris, Eliza Crans and Morgan Faight each scored a goal, and Sabrina Zimmerman posted a shutout as the Hilltoppers beat the host Lions.
Alexis Nudds had an assist for 7-1 Westmont Hilltop. Chestnut Ridge slipped to 4-6.
Richland 7, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1: In Ebensburg, Autumn Facci scored five goals and Kendall Barron had two goals and two assists as the Rams beat the Huskies.
Madison Sloan had two assists, and Carly Colvin had one assist for the 8-3 Rams. Alayna Prybys had a goal for 3-7 Bishop Carroll Catholic.
Cambria Heights 3, Penn Cambria 1: In Patton, the Highlanders scored three goals in the first half to beat the Panthers.
Amelia Mozina, Kelly Bassett and Abbey Kinney each had a goal for Cambria Heights. Kaitlyn Bailey and Kinney each had an assist for the 6-3 Highlanders.
Sydnie Reese had a goal for 6-4 Penn Cambria.
Conemaugh Township 6, Berlin Brothersvalley 0: In Davidsville, three goals from Alyssa Nail set the pace as the Indians hammered the Mountaineers in a WestPAC match. Jordan Miller, Makallie Griffin and Emilee Roman each scored goals in front of Conemaugh Township keeper Chloe Shaulis.
Bedford 9, Central Cambria 0: In Bedford, seven different Bisons tallied goals in a win over the Red Devils. Lizzy Martz and Sydney Taracatac each put two in the net with Grace Sarver, Josie Hampton, Robyn Casalena, Jordan Brown and Katelyn Shaffer tallying single markers.
Lindsay Mowry kept a clean sheet for Bedford.
High School Boys
HOPE for Hyndman 4, Windber 0: In Hyndman, William Waltman netted three goals and Mason Orndorff posted the fourth as the Hornets blanked the Ramblers in a non-conference match.
HOPE for Hyndman salted the victory away with three goals in the second half.
Conemaugh Township 3, Berlin Brothersvalley 0: In Davidsville, Ethan Williams, Brogan Berkey and A.J. Smolen each had goals as the indians beat the visiting Mountaineers.
EJ Ciarimboli had the shutout for 7-1 Conemaugh Township. Berlin is 4-6.
Volleyball
High School Girls
West Shamokin 3, Ligonier Valley 0: In Ligonier, Haley Stormer had six service points in a losing effort as the Rams were swept by the Wolves. Bella Vargulish recorded 12 assists for Ligonier Valley.
Statistical information for West Shamokin was not reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.