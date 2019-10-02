Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.