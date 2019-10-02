Soccer
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 2, Cambria Heights 0: In Patton, Parker Marion and Alexis Nudds each scored goals in the second half while Sabrina Zimmerman kept the Highlanders off the board in a hotly contested Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match on Wednesday.
With the win, the Hilltoppers climb to 8-2-1 on the season while Cambria Heights sits at 7-4.
Central Cambria 2, Greater Johnstown 1 (OT): The Red Devils posted the equalizer in the second half and then delivered the game-winner in overtime as they grabbed their first victory of the season by outlasting the Trojans.
Lydia Knarr and Rebecca Cree notched goals for Central Cambria, which fell behind 1-0 in the first half as Greater Johnstown’s Haley Bicko scored.
Cree, who assisted on Knarr’s tally, notched the golden goal during the first overtime period with an assist from Knarr.
Richland 3, Penn Cambria 1: The host Rams received goals from Autumn Facci, Kendall Barron and Carly Colvin as they topped the Panthers.
Penn Cambria got its goal from Haley Kearney.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Central Cambria 3, Portage 0: In Portage, Maggie Kudlawiec’s 13 kills set the pace as the Red Devils swept the Mustangs 25-10, 25-14, 25-10 in a non-conference clash.
Cassidy Bezek had 17 digs and 16 service points in the win while Central Cambria teammate Kiersten Szpala had 29 assists and 12 service points. Liz Bopp had six blocks and six kills in the win.
Rhianna Benton’s 16 digs led Portage, which also received 11 assists from Kayley Sossong.
