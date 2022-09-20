Soccer
High School Girls
Tuesday
Rockwood 5, Conemaugh Township 3: In Rockwood, Finnleigh Gould scored all five of the Rockets’ goals, outscoring the Indians 3-1 in the second half as Rockwood topped its in-county rival.
Ally Harrold and Addie Barkman each posted two assists for the Rockets.
Conemaugh Township saw Izzy Slezak (two goals) and Briar Berkey etch their names on the scoresheet.
Forest Hills 5, Central Cambria 0: In Sidman, Samantha Papcunik’s three goals and a combined clean sheet from Anna Wirfel and Alyssa Walker paved the way for the Rangers as they blanked the Red Devils.
Forest Hills, which led 4-0 at the half, also received goals from Hailey Hampton and Aivah Maul.
Berlin Brothersvalley 2, North Star 1: In Berlin, goals from Alyssa Maxwell and Ashley Brant lifted the Mountaineers to a narrow triumph over the Cougars.
A tally from North Star’s Grace Garretson came in the second half.
Central 2, Somerset 1: In Somerset, Kira Trexler and Carli Hart each scored a goal as the undefeated Scarlet Dragons (6-0) edged the Golden Eagles.
Kylee Chabol netted the lone goal for Somerset (6-1).
Penn Cambria 9, Chestnut Ridge 2: In Cresson, Meghan Anderson provided three goals to lead the Panthers over the Lions.
Danielle Farabaugh added two goals for Penn Cambria, which received one marker each from Madison Farabaugh, Kayla Galovich, Chloe Karabinos and Sydney Lee.
Chestnut Ridge's Graysen Callihan netted two goals.
Richland 11, Greater Johnstown 1: Becca Fetchko buried a pair of goals to lead the Rams over the host Trojans.
Camryn Beglin, Samantha Bunnell, Carissa Kaufman, Mackenzie Layman, Shawna O’Dowd, Suniva Pawlowski, Jazzlynn Sossong and Delaney Yost also scored for Richland.
Greater Johnstown’s Audrey Murray scored.
Monday
Cambria Heights 2, Richland 0: In Patton, Hannah Hite scored two goals, and Maria Wendekier recorded a seven-save shutout as the Highlanders beat the visiting Rams.
Brooklyn Galinis and Carly Lamb each had an assist for the 6-2 Highlanders.
Forest Hills 3, Conemaugh Township 1: In Sidman, Samantha Papcunik scored two goals and Ashlyn Mayes had one goal as the Rangers beat the visiting Indians.
Izzy Slezak scored for Conemaugh Township. Each team is 3-3.
Woodland Hills 7, Ligonier Valley 0: In Pittsburgh, Olivia Watson and Emma Reyes each scored two goals as the Wolverines beat the Rams.
Isabella Caldwell, Miah Kodman and Annabel Johnson each had a goal, and Isabele Wilson had a shutout.
High School Boys
Monday
Chestnut Ridge 3, Penn Cambria 2: In New Paris, Brent Holderbaum, Elias Ritchey and Brock Holderbaum each scored a goal as the Lions edged the visiting Panthers.
Brock Holderbaum scored the game-winner off a corner kick from Ritchey.
Andrew Dillon and Vincent Gongloff each scored for Penn Cambria.
Preston Pittman and Ritchey each had an assist for Chestnut Ridge. Dillon had an assist for Penn Cambria.
Somerset 8, Central 0: In Martinsburg, Logan Baker scored two goals, and keepers Quintin Robison and Carson Vought teamed in a shutout as the visiting Golden Eagles pulled away from the Scarlet Dragons.
Liam Egal, Carson Vought, Isaiah Armstrong, Logan Seslow, Ben Witt and Declan Egal each had one goal for Somerset, which improved to 6-2. Central fell to 2-5.
Conemaugh Township 4, Everett 1: In Davidsville, Austin Elliott and Dylan Griffin each scored two goals as the Indians pulled away from the Warriors.
John Allison had two assists. Declan Mainhart had 10 saves for the 5-2 Indians.
Maylin Gunby netted the only goal for 6-2 Everett.
Central Cambria 4, Forest Hills 0: In Ebensburg, Cody Roberts scored three goals and had one assist as the host Red Devils beat the Rangers.
Wyatt Link collected his third shutout in five games.
Jonathon Wess also had a goal for Central Cambria (4-2).
Bedford 7, Westmont Hilltop 0: In Bedford, Cole Taylor netted three goals as the Bisons defeated the Hilltoppers.
Nate Kovach, Chase Bussard, Caleb Wigfield and Cameron Beck each had one goal for Bedford.
Kyler Weyant and Layne Richardson combined in the shutout for the 7-1-0 Bisons.
Richland 10, Greater Johnstown 1: Tucker Lindrose, Evan Beglin and Landon Shearman each scored two goals as the Rams defeated the Trojans.
Tyler Sukenik, Tylor Swope, Toryn Schmouder and Mitch Timcik each had a goal for Richland (4-1).
Jeremy Dietz scored for Greater Johnstown (0-7).
Volleyball
High School Girls
Tuesday
Conemaugh Township 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Salisbury, Alison Matera had 17 setter assists and seven aces as the Indians beat the Elks, 25-5, 25-10, 25-12.
Hannah Swank had nine kills and seven aces, and Kendra Huber had six kills. Brianna Shetler had seven aces for Conemaugh Township.
Forest Hills 3, Westmont Hilltop 1: The Rangers defeated the Hilltoppers in four sets, 25-18, 25-20, 25-27, 25-22.
Westmont Hilltop’s Carissa Krall had 11 kills. Sidney Pastorek had 17 assists. Leah Petrore and Jordan Yoder each had 13 digs for Westmont Hilltop.
Somerset 3, Greater Johnstown 1: Shawna Walker had 19 kills and Gracie Bowers had 45 assists as the Golden Eagles defeated the Trojans, 24-26, 25-10, 25-13, 25-8.
Shandi Walker had 10 kills and five aces in the victory. Olivia Svonavec had 10 kills and three blocks for Somerset.
Richland 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: Laikyn Roman had 23 assists, Vanessa Migut had 10 kills, and Lanie Marshall had 14 kills as the Rams defeated the Huskies, 26-24, 25-18, 25-15.
Brynn Koscho led Bishop Carroll with 10 digs, and Mary Golden dished out 13 assists.
Portage 3, Purchase Line 0: In Portage, Brooke Bednarski had five aces, 16 service points and eight assists as the Mustangs defeated the Red Dragons, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17.
Lexi Slanoc had two aces, 16 service points and 10 digs. Paige Phillips had 10 kills for Portage (9-1).
Cambria Heights 3, Penns Manor 0: In Patton, Savannah Coover had 23 service points as the Highlanders defeated the Comets, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16.
Mackenzie Mulraney had 14 kills for the Highlanders (3-5). Regan Conrad had 11 kills.
Ligonier Valley 3, Apollo-Ridge 1: In Ligonier, a dozen kills from Ruby Wallace and 10 more from Lacy Sosko spurred the Rams as they topped the Vikings 25-21, 20-25, 25-15, 25-19.
Morgan Smith had 13 service points while Abby Tutino added 12, each recording four aces for Ligonier Valley.
Saylor Clise had 12 assists while Emily Rankin supplied 10 service points.
Central Cambria 3, Penn Cambria 0: In Ebensburg, Skylar Bloom totaled 30 assists with 20 service points as the Red Devils rolled past the Panthers 25-15, 25-14, 25-16.
Maggie McCullough led Central Cambria with 12 kills, followed by Mikalah Kim’s 10 and eight from Alli Malay.
Monday
Portage 3, Claysburg Kimmel 0: In Portage, Trissa Smith had seven kills, 15 assists, five aces and 12 service points as the Mustangs defeated the Bulldogs 25-15, 25-9, 25-15.
Paige Phillips had five aces and 23 service points. Keira Sossong had 14 digs and seven kills, and Annie Davis had seven kills and two blocks.
Emalee Cavender had eight kills to lead Claysburg-Kimmel.
Shade 3, HOPE for Hyndman 0: In Cairnbrook, Madalyn Rapsky and Jadeyn Gross combined for 30 assists as the Panthers defeated the Hornets in three sets 25-5, 25-11, 25-9.
Jenna Muha had 14 kills for Shade, which improved to 7-0. Deborah Bozovich had nine kills, and Anna Deneen had eight kills. Hailee Chapman had six aces.
Everett 3, Windber 0: In Everett, Molly Birkhimer had 13 assists, Maggie Manippo had nine points, and Mahlon Horner and Noelle Bobak each had four kills in the Ramblers’ loss to the host Warriors, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18.
