Soccer
High School Boys
District 5 Class A Quarterfinal
Conemaugh Township 2, Windber 1 (OT): In Davidsville, Ben Cotchen scored in the seventh minute of overtime as Conemaugh Township defeated Windber 2-1 in the District 5 Class A boys soccer playoffs on Thursday.
“I’m proud of the way the boys came out and battled. It was a pretty physical game. We were excited when we got the sudden-death goal,” said Kelly Kramer, the Conemaugh Township coach.
Second-seeded Conemaugh Township advances to play third-seeded Rockwood at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Somerset High School.
The Indians (12-3-2) got on the board first as Herman Zilch scored 10:09 into the first-round playoff game.
“Evan Brenneman played a ball that Zilch was able to put a head on and bury into the net,” Kramer said.
Windber’s Austin Curtis tied the game with a goal early in the second half.
Neither team scored the rest of the half, forcing an overtime session.
“Cotchen scored in the seventh minute of overtime, working his way down the left side,” Kramer said.
Conemaugh Township goalkeeper D.J. Ciarimboli made seven saves.
Seventh-seeded Windber closed a 9-7-2 season.
District 6 Class AA Quarterfinal
Westmont Hilltop 6, Cambria Heights 0: At Herlinger Field, Nick Fetzer tallied a hat trick to lead the top-seeded Hilltoppers past the Highlanders. Joey Becker earned the shutout in goal for Westmont Hilltop (17-2).
Coby Cassick, Stefan Zagorski and Conner Oechshlin added goals for Westmont.
Cambria Heights finished the season with a 8-10-1 record.
High School Girls
District 5-6 Class AA Quarterfinal
Bedford 7, Richland 0: In Somerset, Grace Sarver paced the Bisons with three goals to lead the top seed past the Rams. Lindsay Mowry provided the clean sheet on defense for Bedford (18-0-1), the defending PIAA champions.
Sydney Taracatac produced three assists and Juliana Taylor added two assists.
Katelyn Shaffer provided a goal and two assists.
Richland concluded the season with a 12-7 record.
Volleyball
High School Girls
District 5 Class A Quarterfinal
Conemaugh Township 3, Meyersdale 2: In Davidsville, the Indians swept the Red Raiders 25-14, 25-12, 25-11 to advance to Tuesday’s semifinal against No. 3 seed Shade.
Jennifer Durica led Conemaugh Township with 12 kills, 20 digs and six aces. Mary Swank added 10 kills, 14 digs and six aces. Madison Showalter dished out 27 assists and Grace Hostetler totaled 17 digs. Maciah Holsopple finished with six kills.
