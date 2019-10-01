Soccer
High School Girls
Hollidaysburg 3, Conemaugh Township 2: In Davidsville, the District 5 Class A Indians lost a close game to the District 6 Class AAA-leading Golden Tigers on Tuesday afternoon.
Conemaugh Township fell behind by two goals in the first half, Morgan Sleek scored off a penalty kick to tighten the gap.
After the half, Hollidaysburg put one on the board early, but the Indians followed up with a goal by Alyssa Nail, assisted by Cali Thomas.
The Indians are now 9-3 and will host Rockwood at 5 p.m. Saturday evening. Hollidaysburg is now 8-5.
High School Boys
Bishop Carroll 3, Cambria Heights 2: In Patton, the Huskies overcame a 2-0 deficit to top the host Highlanders in a Laurel Highlands contest.
Ed Maykovich, Austin Oravec and Joel Hogue all scored a goal for Bishop Carroll (6-5) in the second half.
Seth Conaway and Luke Lamb were the goal scorers for Cambria Heights (4-6-1), which got 12 saves from goalkeeper Mason Sinclair.
Somerset 11, Bishop McCort 0: Elijah Armstrong and Quinn Egal each scored a goal with two assists as the visiting Golden Eagles shut out the Crimson Crushers in the Laurel Highlands.
Isaac Hoyman added a goal and two assists and Toby Walker had a goal and as assist for Somerset (9-2), which also got a goal each from Garrett Peters, Mckay Ross, Zeth Augustine, Caleb Antram and Liam Egal. Ian Lasure, Patrick Kuhn and Carter Willoughby each had one assist for the Eagles.
Lasure, Quintin Robison and Kuhn were credited with the shutout in goal.
Penn Cambria 3, Chestnut Ridge 2: In New Paris, the visiting Panthers scored all three goals in the first half and then overcame a Lions comeback attempt in the second for a Laurel Highlands win.
Gabe Canineu, Joseph Mastri and Chase Sorichetti scored the Penn Cambria goals while Logan Michina, Dom Landi and Sorichetti had assists. Evan Roose scored the one Chestnut Ridge (8-3) goal and the other one was an own goal by the Panthers (9-2).
Richland 7, Bishop Guilfoyle 0: In Altoona, Trent Rozich scored three goals and added two assists to help lead the visiting Rams to shutout win over the Marauders in a Laurel Highlands match.
Nathan Cook and Tyler Sukenic each added two goals for Richland, which got a combined shutout from Andrew Bauer and Austin Syfert.
Windber 3, Ligonier Valley 1: In Windber, Keith Charney scored two goals and Kobe Charney had one as the host Ramblers defeated the Rams in a nonconference game.
Jake Steinbeck and Zach Geiser each had an assist for Windber while Zeke Mariotti tallied the Ligonier Valley goal.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Central Cambria 3, Bishop McCort 0: In Ebensburg, the Red Devils swept to a 25-17, 25-6-25-19 victory over the visiting Crimson Crushers to remain unbeaten (10-0) in a Laurel Highlands match.
Cass Bezek had 14 service points with seven aces and added 13 digs, and Julia Mobley had 12 service points with six aces for Central Cambria, which also got seven blocks and eight kills from Liz Bopp along with 23 assists from Kiersten Szpala.
Kami Kamzik chipped in four blocks and four kills, Taylor Hritz had five kills and Maggie Kudlawiec supplied five kills and 10 digs.
Ally Diamond led the way for Bishop McCort with nine assists, while teammate Laikan Dellett had six kills.
North Star 3, Shade 0: In Boswell, Sierra Walker had 20 service points with nine kills to help lead the Cougars to a 25-13, 25-13, 25-14 win over the visiting Panthers in a WestPAC match.
Syd Ashbrook supplied 13 kills while Cara Augustine had 16 assists for North Star.
Northern Cambria 3, Ligonier Valley 0: In Northern Cambria, the Colts dispatched the visiting Rams 25-8, 25-12, 25-14 to remain unbeaten in the Heritage.
Jenna Moore had four kills and three blocks, while Sarah Sheeder had four service points with two aces for Ligonier Valley. No statistics were reported for Northern Cambria.
Forest Hills 3, Richland 1: Madeline Cecere supplied 12 kills and 20 digs, Anna Wingard chipped in 19 digs and Kenzie Colosimo had 27 assists to lead the Rangers to a 25-14, 14-25, 25-23, 28-26 victory over the host Rams in the Laurel Highlands.
Baylee Snedden also had six kills for Forest Hills.
Cambria Heights 3, Hollidaysburg 0: In Patton, Breanna Packard had 15 service points, Kendall Conrad had 11 kills and Amber Farabaugh 14 digs as the host Highlanders defeated the Golden Tigers 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 in a nonconference clash.
Cambria Heights improved to 10-2 while Hollidaysburg fell to 5-3.
Rockwood 3, Portage 1: In Rockwood, the host Rockets topped the Mustangs 21-25, 25-18 25-23, 25-19 in a WestPAC contest.
Julia Papcun had 10 kills and Mackenzie Werfel had 16 assists for Portage, which got 11 assists, 12 service points and three aces from Keira Sossong.
Bishop Guilfoyle 3, Westmont Hilltop 1: In Altoona, the Marauders defeated the visiting Hilltoppers 25-20, 14-25, 25-19, 26-24 in a Laurel Highlands match.
Hannah Bortz had 15 assists for Westmont Hilltop, which also got eight blocks from Abbie Bortz.
