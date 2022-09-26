Soccer
High School Boys
Conemaugh Township 2, Rockwood 1: In Rockwood, Jackson Sotosky scored the game-winning goal off of a corner kick taken by Max Malicki with 10 seconds remaining as the Indians defeated the host Rockets on Monday.
Dylan Giffin tallied Conemaugh Township’s first-half goal. Rockwood’s Davis Bruening scored in the first half.
Declan Mainhart had 10 saves for the Indians (8-2).
Berlin Brothersvalley 1, Windber 0: In Berlin, Logan Glessner scored the game’s only goal in the second half as the host Mountaineers edged the Ramblers.
C.J. Maxwell had an assist on the game-winning goal. Keepers Connor Montgomery and Matthew Miller teamed in the Berlin shutout.
Penn Cambria 0, Somerset 0 (2OT): In Somerset, both teams were unable to find the back of the net in a draw.
Duncan Gongloff made 18 saves for the 3-6-1 Panthers.
Quintin Robison stopped four shots for the 7-2-1 Golden Eagles.
Central Cambria 6, Greater Johnstown 1: Ojha Ojha netted a hat trick to lead the Red Devils over the host Trojans.
and Brayden Swope all scored for Central Cambria.
Jeremy Dietz buried a goal for Greater Johnstown.
High School Girls
Cambria Heights 3, Forest Hills 0: In Patton, Hallie Hayes scored two goals, and Brielle McMillen netted one as the Highlanders shut out the Rangers.
Neither team scored in the first half. Cambria Heights goalkeeper Maria Wendekier had seven saves in the shutout.
Conemaugh Township 13, Chestnut Ridge 1: In Davidsville, Izzy Slezak scored three goals as the Indians pulled away from the visiting Lions.
Abby Persio, Ashlyn Fetterman, Katie Troxell, Kaylee Frederick, Sophie Stango, Maddie Mauzy, Briar Berkey, Haley Thomas and Maddy Thomas each had goals for the 5-5 Indians.
Malia Crouse had Chestnut Ridge’s goal.
Central 2, Bedford 1: In Bedford, Ella Garner scored two goals, including the game-winner on a penalty kick at 4:01 of the second half in the Scarlet Dragon’s win over the Bisons.
Kaitlyn Richardson scored Bedford’s goal, with an assist by Chloe Donaldson.
Windber 17, Tussey Mountain 0: In Saxton, Anna Steinbeck buried five goals, Angel James added four and Riley Brubaker compiled three goals and four assists to lead the Ramblers over the Titans.
Lexi James netted the clean sheet for 9-0 Windber. Mariah Andrews scored twice. Nici Costlow, Kaylee Dowdell and Mikayla Haydu also buried goals. Paige Strushensky provided three helpers, and Cailin Jablon added two helpers.
Saturday
Conemaugh Township 7, Berlin Brothersvalley 0: In Davidsville, Izzy Slezak scored two goals and the Indians didn’t allow a shot in a victory over the Mountaineers.
Jenna Brenneman, Emilee Roman, Briar Berkey, Ashlyn Fetterman and Ellie Hunsberger each had a goal for the 4-5 Indians. Kaylee Frederick, Briar Berkey, Abby Persio and Fetterman (two) each had assists. Goalkeeper Jordan Snyder earned the shutout.
Volleyball
High School Girls
North Star 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2: In Boswell, the Cougars dropped two of the first three sets, but roared back to defeat the Centurions 14-25, 25-15, 20-25, 25-21, 15-11.
Suzy Walker had 14 kills and Anna Grandas had eight kills for North Star (4-5-1). Breanna Nash had 15 assists.
Conemaugh Township 3, Cambria Heights 0: In Davidsville, Hannah Swank had 16 kills, four blocks and eight digs, and Hannah Sodano tallied seven kills and eight digs as the Indians defeated the visiting Highlanders 25-22, 25-13, 25-20.
Ava Byer produced seven kills, and Alison Matera provided 36 assists for the 8-1 Indians.
Savannah Coover and Paige Burkey each posted five service points for the 4-6 Highlanders. Emerson Packard had 13 digs, and Mackenzie Mulraney netted nine kills.
Richland 3, Penn Cambria 1: In Cresson, Sasha Garnett totaled 11 kills to lead the Rams over the Pantehrs 25-14, 15-25, 25-10, 25-19.
Alyssa Zupon dished out 16 assists for Penn Cambria. Loren Stipanovich added 10 kills, and Reagan Ronan scooped up 10 digs.
Forest Hills 3, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Sidman, Julia Chunta had 22 assists and nine digs, and Mia Colosimo had 17 kills and 15 digs as the Rangers beat the Marauders 25-16, 25-12, 25-23.
Alexa Papcunik had five kills, Aisy Myers 12 service points, and Leah Konchan 11 service points and nine digs.
Somerset 3, Central Cambria 0: Gracie Bowers had 30 assists, and Shawna Walker totaled 12 kills as the Golden Eagles defeated the Red Devils 25-13, 25-14, 25-18.
Somerset's Olivia Svonavec had seven kills, five blocks and four aces. Shandi Walker had seven kills, four blocks and six digs. Sydney Rush had six digs for the 8-0 Golden Eagles.
