Soccer
High School Boys
Chestnut Ridge 3, Penn Cambria 2: In New Paris, Brent Holderbaum, Elias Ritchey and Brock Holderbaum each scored a goal as the Lions edged the visiting Panthers.
Brock Holderbaum scored the game-winner off a corner kick from Ritchey.
Andrew Dillon and Vincent Gongloff each scored for Penn Cambria.
Preston Pittman and Ritchey each had an assist for Chestnut Ridge. Dillon had an assist for Penn Cambria.
Somerset 8, Central 0: In Martinsburg, Logan Baker scored two goals, and keepers Quintin Robison and Carson Vought teamed in a shutout as the visiting Golden Eagles pulled away from the Scarlet Dragons.
Liam Egal, Carson Vought, Isaiah Armstrong, Logan Seslow, Ben Witt and Declan Egal each had one goal for Somerset, which improved to 6-2. Central fell to 2-5.
Conemaugh Township 4, Everett 1: In Davidsville, Austin Elliott and Dylan Griffin each scored two goals as the Indians pulled away from the Warriors.
John Allison had two assists. Declan Mainhart had 10 saves for the 5-2 Indians.
Maylin Gunby netted the only goal for 6-2 Everett.
Central Cambria 4, Forest Hills 0: In Ebensburg, Cody Roberts scored three goals and had one assist as the host Red Devils beat the Rangers.
Wyatt Link collected his third shutout in five games.
Jonathon Wess also had a goal for Central Cambria (4-2).
High School Girls
Cambria Heights 2, Richland 0: In Patton, Hannah Hite scored two goals, and Maria Wendekier recorded a seven-save shutout as the Highlanders beat the visiting Rams.
Brooklyn Galinis and Carly Lamb each had an assist for the 6-2 Highlanders.
Forest Hills 3, Conemaugh Township 1: In Sidman, Samantha Papcunik scored two goals and Ashlyn Mayes had one goal as the Rangers beat the visiting Indians.
Izzy Slezak scored for Conemaugh Township. Each team is 3-3.
Woodland Hills 7, Ligonier Valley 0: In Pittsburgh, Olivia Watson and Emma Reyes each scored two goals as Woodland Hills beat the Rams.
Isabella Caldwell, Miah Kodman and Annabel Johnson each had a goal, and Isabele Wilson had a shutout.
Volleyball
High School Girls
United 3, Ligonier Valley 0: In Ligonier, the Lions defeated the Rams in three sets 25-13, 25-15, 25-12.
Portage 3, Claysburg Kimmel 0: In Portage, Trissa Smith had seven kills, 15 assists, five aces and 12 service points as the Mustangs defeated the Bulldogs 25-15, 25-9, 25-15.
Paige Phillips had five aces and 23 service points. Keira Sossong had 14 digs and seven kills, and Annie Davis had seven kills and two blocks.
Emalee Cavender had eight kills to lead Claysburg Kimmel.
Shade 3, HOPE for Hyndman 0: In Cairnbrook, Madalyn Rapsky and Jadeyn Gross combined for 30 assists as the Panthers defeated the Hornets in three sets 25-5, 25-11, 25-9.
Jenna Muha had 14 kills for Shade, which improved to 7-0. Deborah Bozovich had nine kills, and Anna Deneen had eight kills. Hailee Chapman had six aces.
