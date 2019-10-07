Soccer
High School Boys
Bishop Carroll Catholic 4, United 2: In Armagh, Jackson Hudkins tallied two goals in the second half to lift the Huskies to a non-conference victory over the Lions on Monday.
Hudkins tied the school’s all-time scoring mark in the process. Timmy Golden and Nick Weber added goals for Bishop Carroll (7-6).
William Woods buried a goal for United (5-5-1), which received a goal off a Bishop Carroll defender.
Central Cambria 8, Forest Hills 2: In Ebensburg, Ben Young and Ryan Hunt each had a hat trick and Troy Shope scored the other two goals as the host Red Devils defeated the Rangers in a Laurel Highlands match.
Hunt and Brock Martin each added two assists for Central Cambria, which led 4-0 after a half of play.
Cayce McCall scored both Forest Hills goals.
Penn Cambria 8, Northern Cambria 1: In Northern Cambria, eight different Panthers scored goals in a lopsided, non-conference victory over the host Colts.
Gabe Camineu, Chase Sorichetti, Joseph Mastri, Logan Michina, Wyatt Yingling, Dylan Tubbs and Wyatt Pettenati all scored for Penn Cambria, which also got three assists from Canineu and two from Noah Noel. Northern Cambria’s goal was scored by Adam Lanzendorfer.
Bedford 10, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: In Bedford, Braden Ford notched a hat trick and two assists while Cameron Hagenbuch and Tristan Minnick each scored two goals as the Bisons stomped the Marauders.
Chase DeLong scored once assisted on four goals for Bedford (11-3). Michael Huffman scored and assisted on a goal for the Bisons. Isaac Arnold added a goal.
Hollidaysburg 2, Somerset 1: In Somerset, the Golden Tigers broke open a scoreless contest with two goals in the second half to sneak out a non-conference victory over the Golden Eagles.
Andrew Luteri scored off an assist from Quinn Egal for Somerset (10-3).
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 5, Penn Cambria 0: Alexis Nudds and Lauren Mock each scored two goals as the host Hilltoppers shut out the Panthers in the Laurel Highlands on Monday.
Parker Marion added the other Westmont Hilltop goal while Katherine Horner provided two assists. Sabrina Zimmerman recorded the shutout in goal for the Hilltoppers (9-2-1).
United 3, Bishop Carroll 0: In Armagh, Liberty Regan tallied a pair of goals to lead the host Lions to a victory over the Huskies in a non-conference game.
Alaina Popovich added the other United goal and Gabbi Wirick supplied an assist. The shutout went to Ashlyn Bowers.
Cambria Heights 4, Richland 3: In Patton, Abbey Lansberry scored three goals and Kaitlyn Bailey added the other as the host Highlanders (8-5) surprised the Rams (10-4) in the Laurel Highlands.
Richland’s Camryn Beglin had two goals while Juliana Stem supplied a goal and an assist.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Forest Hills 3, United 2: In Armagh, the visiting Rangers survived a five-set thriller with a 25-22, 17-25, 25-21, 24-26, 15-12 victory over the non-conference Lions on Monday.
Anna Wingard had 41 digs and five service aces, Lexi Koeck added 10 kills and Baylee Snedden had eight kills for Forest Hills. which also got 33 digs from Madeline Cecere and 16 digs from Mackenzie Hoover.
Maizee Fry led United with 18 digs and 17 kills. Arianna Stephens provided 18 digs and 13 service points. Brooklyn Murlin added 17 digs and eight kills.
Cambria Heights 3, Bishop McCort 1: Nikki McCombie had 34 assists and Emily Henry chipped in 18 kills as the Highlanders (12-2) topped the host Crimson Crushers 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-14.
Kelsey Way had 25 digs while Tressa Mack provided five kills and four blocks for Bishop McCort, which also got 13 assists from Ally Diamond.
North Star 3, Ferndale 0: The visiting Cougars swept the Yellow Jackets in straight sets 25-13, 25-11, 25-5 in a WestPAC match.
No other information was provided.
Somerset 3, Richland 1: Sophia Rush topped the Golden Eagles with 10 kills and five blocks as the visitors defeated the Rams 24-26, 25-6, 25-11, 25-14. Anna Lane dished out 24 assists for Somerset.
Shawna Walker and Mackenzie Wolf combined for 11 kills. Madisyn Miller added five blocks. Ally Weimer and Shaelyn Walker combined for 12 digs.
Madison Sciarillo led Richland with 10 service points and nine kills.
