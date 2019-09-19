Soccer
High School Boys
Penn Cambria 1, Central Cambria 0: In Ebensburg, Joseph Mastri scored the game’s only goal off an assist from Noah Noel in the first half as the Panthers improved to 6-2 with a triumph over the Red Devils (4-3) in a Laurel Highlands tilt.
Penn Cambria recorded its third shutout this week, all with Reed Niebauer in goal.
Chestnut Ridge 1, Cambria Heights 0: In Patton, Masen Osman scored the lone goal with 4:07 left in the second half to spearhead the Lions past the Highlanders in a Laurel Highlands contest.
Gavyn Walter recorded the shutout for Chestnut Ridge (7-2). Mason St. Clair finished with 20 saves for Cambria Heights (3-4-1).
Conemaugh Township 2, Ligonier Valley 1: In Davidsville, Ethan Williams buried a pair of goals in the second half as the Indians gathered a non-conference victory over the Rams.
Jack Stringent recorded an assist for Conemaugh Township (5-1). Jacob Fry scored the lone goal for Ligonier Valley (1-5).
Bedford 13, Bishop McCort Catholic 1: In Bedford, Chase DeLong headlined the Bisons (6-2) scoring with five goals and two assists as the hosts stampeded the Crimson Crushers (1-7).
Braden Ford and Logan LaMarche each contributed two goals and two assists. Isaac Arnold, Colby Barnhouse, Hayden Graham and Micah Shoup accounted for Bedford’s other goals.
Isaac Thornton scored Bishop McCort’s lone goal.
Somerset 11, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Somerset, Quinn Egal and Andrew Luteri both tallied two goals to spark the Golden Eagles past the Marauders in the Laurel Highlands.
Egal and Luteri provided three and two assists, respectively, for Somerset (6-1). Elijah Armstrong, Zeth Augustine, Caleb Chabol, Jose Davalos, Isaac Hoyman, Quintin Robison and Justin Steele scored the rest of Somerset’s goals.
Ian Lasure, Quintin Robison and Patrick Kuhn combined on the shutout.
High School Girls
Bedford 9, Bishop McCort Catholic 0: Taylor Downs and Katelyn Shaffer each buried two goals to lead the Bisons (8-0-1) past the Crimson Crushers in Laurel Highlands action.
Robyn Casalena, Grace Sarver and Sydney Taracatac all provided a goal and an assist. Lizzy Martz and Juliana Taylor tallied the rest of Bedford’s goals.
Lindsay Mowry earned the shutout in goal.
Westmont Hilltop 5, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, five different players scored goals and two keepers teamed in a shutout as the Hilltoppers defeated the Huskies.
Eliza Crans, Morgan Faight, Greta George, Lauren Mock and Alexis Nudds each had a goal. Parker Marion had an assist.
Sabrina Zimmerman and Maggie Piro teamed for the shutout, and Piro made a save on a penalty shot late in the second half.
Cambria Heights 3, Chestnut Ridge 2: In New Paris, Kelly Bassett scored two goals and assisted on another as the Highlanders edged the host Lions.
Karli Storm had a goal for Cambria Heights. Isabella Mishler and Malia Crouse each scored a goal for Chestnut Ridge.
Forest Hills 7, Greater Johnstown 0: In Sidman, Audrey Peretin recorded a hat trick to lead the Rangers past the Trojans.
Olivia Guillarmod, Lydia Roman, Melanie McDannell and Hailey Hampton tallied goals for Forest Hills (5-2). Josi Wehner earned the shutout.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Central Cambria 3, Richland 0: In Ebensburg, Cass Bezek had 20 service points, five aces and 20 digs as the undefeated Red Devils beat the Rams.
Leah Burggraf had nine assists, Kiersten Szpala had 20 assists and 11 service points, and Maggie Kudlawiec had 10 kills for Central Cambria, which improved to 6-0. Liz Bopp had eight kills and nine blocks, and Taylor Hritz had six kills for the 6-0 Red Devils.
Conemaugh Township 3, Rockwood 0: In Davidsville, Jennifer Durica produced a double-double consisting of 15 service aces, 11 digs and six kills to spearhead the Indians past the Rockets.
Madison Showalter dished out 24 assists for Conemaugh Township. Mary Swank and Maciah Holsopple provided 10 and seven kills, respectively. Grace Hostetler ended up with 14 digs, while Chloe Bidelman accounted for nine service aces.
Conemaugh Valley 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Salisbury, the Blue Jays swept the Elks by scores of 25-16, 25-18, 25-12.
Mercadee Blocher topped Salisbury-Elk Lick with 10 service points and four aces.
Shade 3, Ferndale 0: The visiting Panthers defeated the Yellow Jackets in three sets, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19.
Forest Hills 3, Greater Johnstown 0: In Sidman, the Rangers (3-4) recorded a sweep of the Trojans with victories of 25-13, 25-12, 25-22 in the Laurel Highlands.
Anna Wingard provided 31 digs and five service aces for Forest Hills. Kenzie Colosimo dished out 28 assists. Madeline Cecere finished with 12 digs and 10 kills. Taylor Burda added seven kills.
Ligonier Valley 3, Homer-Center 2: In Homer City, Haley Stormer topped the Rams with 13 kills, 11 service points, eight aces and two blocks as the visitors defeated the Wildcats 18-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 15-13 in a Heritage Conference contest.
Jenna Moore provided 12 kills and seven blocks for Ligonier Valley (4-2). Sarah Sheeder added 10 service points and three aces. Bella Vargulish ended up with 34 assists.
Northern Cambria 3, Penns Manor 0: In Northern Cambria, Jenna Lutch topped the Colts (5-0) with 16 service points as the hosts topped the Comets 25-8, 25-10, 25-12 in Heritage Conference play.
Autumn Donatelli and Brooke Lieb added six and five kills, respectively, for Northern Cambria.
Penn Cambria 3, Westmont Hilltop 1: In Cresson, the Panthers lost the first set but came back with three straight set wins over the visiting Hilltoppers, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18.
Westmont Hilltop’s Hannah Bortz had eight kills and 18 assists, Gabby Nibert and Kianna Leiato each had seven kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.