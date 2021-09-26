Saturday
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 1, Cambria Heights 0: Aubrey Rutledge scored off an assist from Payton Marion in the second half to lift the host Hilltoppers past the Highlanders.
Westmont goalkeeper Sabrina Zimmerman made three saves to preserve the shutout. Yasmine Sbeitan contributed to the shutout in the second half for the 5-1 Hilltoppers.
Cambria Heights slipped to 3-6.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Everett 0: In Berlin, Hartley VanGilder recorded the shutout as three different Mountaineers scored to defeat the Warriors.
Mikaela Huston, Grace Sechler and Rayne Stoltzfus (two assists) all scored for 5-3 Berlin.
High School Boys
Westmont Hilltop 2, Cambria Heights 0: Maximus Zitnay and Ian Buday each scored in the second half to help the host Hilltoppers defeat the Highlanders.
Will Gerow, Yousef Sbeitan and Liam O'Neill combined on the shutout for 7-0 Westmont.
Cambria Heights fell to 2-4-2.
McConnellsburg 5, Windber 0: In Windber, the Spartans scored five goals in the first half to defeat the 4-3 Ramblers.
No further details were reported.
