High School Boys
Saturday
Westmont Hilltop 4, Conemaugh Township 0: In Davidsville, Conner Oechslin, Zach Zagorski, Yousef Sbeitan and Maximus Zitnay all scored in the second half as the Hilltoppers improved to 15-0 with a victory over the 9-5 Indians.
Will Gerow notched the team’s 10th shutout of the season.
Windber 3, Southern Fulton 1: In Warfordsburg, Noah Krause buried a pair of goals as the Ramblers defeated the Indians.
Brady Smith added a goal for 7-5 Windber, which received assists from Ryan Pudliner, Logan Butler and Andrew Floyd.
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 4, Conemaugh Township 1: In Davidsville, the Hilltoppers scored four unanswered goals in the second half to defeat the Indians.
Mackenzie Kozak buried a pair of goals for 11-3 Westmont Hilltop. Jordan Pecze and Sabrina Zimmerman also found the back of the net.
Ashlyn Fetterman gave Conemaugh Township (11-4) a 1-0 lead in the first half.
