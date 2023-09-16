High School Boys
Philipsburg-Osceola 5, Cambria Heights 3: In Philipsburg, Carson Long and Hunter McKinney each scored twice to lead the Mountaineers over the Highlanders on Saturday. Evan Bock also found the back of the net as the hosts erased a 3-2 halftime deficit.
George Campbell provided two goals and an assists for Cambria Heights. Mason Eckenrode added a goal and one assist.
High School Girls
McConnellsburg 4, Berlin Brothersvalley 0: In Berlin, Serenity Rengifo tallied two goals as the Spartans blanked the Mountaineers. Margaret McKelvey and Alicia Strait each buried goals.
Berlin Brothersvalley's Marcy Dupre made 24 saves.
