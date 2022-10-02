High School Girls
Saturday
Rockwood 5, Berlin Brothersvalley 0: In Rockwood, Taylor Demchak recorded 10 saves and provided a clean sheet as the Rockets topped the Mountaineers.
Rockwood’s Mollie Wheatley scored twice and Ally Harrold contributed two assists. Addie Barkman, Sydney Beals and Finnleigh Gould also scored for 8-2 Rockwood.
Windber 7, McConnellsburg 0: In McConnellsburg, Riley Brubaker compiled three goals and two assists to lead the unbeaten Ramblers over the Spartans.
Windber’s Lexi James notched her seventh shutout of the season with seven saves. Anna Steinbeck added two goals while Nici Costlow and Kaylee Dowdell added a goal each.
