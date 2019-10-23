Soccer
High School Boys
District 6 Class AA Quarterfinal
Penn Cambria 2, Central Cambria 0: In Cresson, freshman Gabe Canineu tallied both goals in support of Reed Niebauer’s 10th shutout of the season as the Panthers blanked the Red Devils at Mount Aloysius College. Niebauer finished with 10 saves.
Chase Sorichetti assisted on Canineu’s first goal in the 24th minute. Central Cambria appeared in its first playoff game since 2014. Penn Cambria (16-3) advances to play No. 2 seed Huntingdon, which defeated Penns Valley 1-0 on Wednesday.
High School Girls
District 5 Class A Quarterfinal
Conemaugh Township 5, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Davidsville, Jordan Miller tallied a hat trick and assisted on a goal as the Indians topped the Lions. Alyssa Nail buried a goal and assisted on another. Cali Thomas added the final goal while Taylor Shaffer assisted on a goal. Chloe Shaulis notched the shutout.
Chestnut Ridge was held to four shots on goal.
The Indians (16-3) will meet No. 6 seed McConnellsburg, which upset No. 3 seed Fannett-Metal 2-1 in overtime, at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Northern Bedford.
Santa Fund games seeking nominations: The 2019 Santa Fund Soccer Classic will be played under the lights on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium.
Area coaches are asked to nominate their top senior players by Friday.
Nominations should be emailed to sports@tribdem.com.
