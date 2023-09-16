High School Boys
Penn Cambria 7, Tyrone 1: In Tyrone, Andrew Dillon tallied a hat trick to lead the Panthers over the Golden Eagles on Saturday. Elijah Chyr, Evan Connacher, Nick Marshall and Sean Tomlinson also scored for Penn Cambria, which received 10 saves from Duncan Gongloff.
Tyrone’s Noah Gulvas scored.
Philipsburg-Osceola 5, Cambria Heights 3: In Philipsburg, Carson Long and Hunter McKinney each scored twice to lead the Mountaineers over the Highlanders. Evan Bock also found the back of the net as the hosts erased a 3-2 halftime deficit.
George Campbell provided two goals and an assists for Cambria Heights. Mason Eckenrode added a goal and one assist.
State College 4, Bedford 2: In Bedford, Matias Harte, Andrew Kogelmann, Wilhelm Kogelmann and Jacob Stefanovich each scored as the Little Lions topped the Bisons. Cameron Beck scored both of Bedford’s goals.
High School Girls
McConnellsburg 4, Berlin Brothersvalley 0: In Berlin, Serenity Rengifo tallied two goals as the Spartans blanked the Mountaineers. Margaret McKelvey and Alicia Strait each buried goals.
Berlin Brothersvalley's Marcy Dupre made 24 saves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.