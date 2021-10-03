High School Girls
Saturday
Conemaugh Township 2, Berlin Brothersvalley 1: In Davidsville, Ashlyn Fetterman and Brielle Ciarimboli both scored to lift the Indians past the Mountaineers.
Grace Sechler scored in the second half to bring Berlin (6-5) within a goal.
Ciarimboli tallied the game-winning goal in the second half for 7-2 Conemaugh Township.
McConnellsburg 3, Rockwood 2: In Rockwood, Lainnie Glenn tallied two of her three goals in the second half as the Spartans came back to edge the Rockets.
Finnleigh Gould scored both of Rockwood’s goals off feeds from JoJo Budzina and Mollie Wheatley. Rockwood outshot McConnellsburg 20-12. Leah Ritenour made eight saves.
Thursday
Johnstown Christian 7, Greater Johnstown 2: At Trojan Stadium, Mary Hostetter buried five goals to lead the Blue Jays past the Trojans.
Ellie Speigle scored twice for Johnstown Christian.
Delanie Davison provided two goals for 0-8 Greater Johnstown.
High School Boys
Saturday
Conemaugh Township 4, Berlin Brothersvalley 0: In Davidsville, four different Indians scored as the hosts blanked the Mountaineers.
Ben Cotchen (one assist), Dillon Defibaugh, Dylan Giffin and Jackson Sotosky scored for 7-3 Conemaugh Township. Declan Mainhart notched the clean sheet.
Berlin fell to 5-6.
Central 1, Penn Cambria 1 (2OT): In Cresson, both teams tallied goals in the first half, but were held scoreless the rest of the way in a deadlock.
Chase Sorchetti opened the scoring with 33:04 left in the first half when he netted a penalty kick for Penn Cambria (1-7-1).
Central (5-6-1) junior Ben Theys responded just 14 seconds later with a goal to tie the game.
Duncan Gongloff made 12 saves for Penn Cambria.
